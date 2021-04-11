Hugh Jackman celebrates 25th wedding anniversary with wife Deborra-Lee Furness: 'I'm forever grateful to share our love'

Hugh Jackman celebrated 25 years of marriage to Deborra-Lee Furness with an emotional Instagram post. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Hugh Jackman and his actress wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, are celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary, with the Oscar-nominated actor paying tribute to his spouse in an emotional post on Instagram.

"Being married to you Deb is as natural as breathing," Jackman wrote as the caption for the post, which showed a photo montage of the couple on their wedding day. "From nearly the moment we met ... I knew our destiny was to be together. In our 25 years — our love has only grown deeper."

Furness, 65, and Jackman, 52, met when he had a role on the Australian TV show Correlli, in which she played the titular lead, in 1995. The two fell for each other quickly, as they were married the next year near Melbourne. The couple has adopted two children, Oscar and Ava.

Jackman spoke about the family they've built together in his caption, along with praising the "fun" and "learning" they have experienced together over 25 years.

"The fun, excitement and adventure more exhilarating; the learning even greater," Jackman wrote. "I’m forever grateful to share our love, our life — and our family together.

"We’ve only just begun," Jackman added. "Deb, I love you with all my heart!"

Last summer, Jackman spoke about how the lockdown had actually strengthened his bond with Furness, as it allowed the two to take a break from their work and focus on their relationship.

"We were just saying the other day — we have never spent this much time together," Jackman told Extra. "But having this time without either of us working, being with the family… we've had this opportunity to be together, and the results are in: closer."

And a year into the lockdown, it sounds like the two are still going strong, as Jackman said in March that he is "always reeling in how funny [Furness] is and how amazing she is and how smart she is." He also noted that while the two have changed over the years, they've also grown together and it's only brought them closer.

"The longer it goes on the better it gets," Jackman told People.

