How to watch the 2024 Rose Bowl Parade: time, channel, where to stream and more

Whether your plans for New Year’s Day involve sleeping in and recovering from your New Year’s Eve party or waking up early to do a polar plunge and get a jumpstart on New Year’s resolutions, there’s no denying the star of New Year’s Day is the Rose Parade (and, of course, the Rose Bowl football game, if that’s your thing). The 2024 Tournament of Roses theme is “Celebrating a World of Music: The Universal Language” and the parade’s Grand Marshal will be award-winning multi-hyphenate Audra McDonald.

The 135th Rose Bowl Parade will feature performances from David Archuleta, Cassadee Pope, Michelle Williams, Rush Davi, Straight No Chaser and Jordan Sparks. The 2024 parade will feature floral floats from City of Hope, ESPN, Kindness is Free powered by the Boys and Girls Clubs, La Cañada Flintridge, Shriners Children’s and more. Ready to tune into the Rose Parade on New Year’s Day? Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the Tournament of Roses Parade.

When is the Rose Bowl Parade?

The 2024 Rose Parade and Rose Bowl game will take place on Monday, Jan. 1, 2024.

What time does the 2024 Rose Bowl Parade start?

The Rose Parade (presented by Honda) will be broadcast live at 11 a.m. ET/ 8 a.m. PT.

What channel is the Rose Parade on?

The 2024 Rose Bowl Parade and Tournament of Roses will air on ABC and NBC, local channels that you may already have access to if you're able to watch live TV. Don't have access to ABC or NBC? Here's how we recommend watching the 2024 Tournament of Roses Parade.

How to watch the Rose Parade 2024

Channel Master Channel Master Flatenna Ultra-Thin Indoor TV Antenna Watch local channels like ABC, NBC and CBS Wait, a flat TV antenna? Aren't these things supposed to have long, telescoping metal rods (aka rabbit ears)? Nope, this new design (which you'll see in countless other brands) works just as well, and it's not meant to sit atop your TV. Rather, you mount it on a wall or window using included sticky pads, with either the black or white side facing in to better match your décor. The aptly named Flatenna really is flat like a piece of paper. You just screw one end of the 12-foot cord into the bottom and the other end into your TV's coax input. (Yes, that does mean there's an ugly cord running down your wall; consider a raceway kit like this to help conceal it.) Channel Master promises range of up to 35 miles, but of course that depends on a variety of factors. As noted above, optimal placement — as high and unobstructed as possible — makes all the difference. The big news here is price: At just $29, the Flatenna is quite affordable and a good place to start your antenna journey — assuming you're OK with a black or white rectangle stuck to your wall or window. $29 at Amazon

Sling TV Blue Watch ABC, NBC and more $22.50 for your first month at Sling

Fubo TV Watch ABC, NBC, ESPN and more $55 for your first month at Fubo

What channel is the Rose Bowl football game on?

After the Rose Parade, the Rose Bowl game will air on ESPN at 5 p.m. ET.

Sling TV Orange & Blue Watch ABC, NBC, ESPN and more $30 for your first month at Sling

Fubo TV Watch ABC, NBC, ESPN and more $55 for your first month at Fubo