How to watch 'Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour' at home

Drop everything now, you’re about to be able to watch The Eras Tour concert film from the comfort of your couch! After the release of tickets for her tour literally broke Ticketmaster, Taylor Swift broke box office records this year with the release of The Eras Tour movie, now the highest-grossing concert film of all time — and a 2024 Golden Globe nominee for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement.

On Dec. 13, in honor of the pop icon’s 34th birthday, the Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour concert film will finally be released digitally to rent — available through Apple TV, Vudu, Amazon, Google Play, YouTube and more — in the U.S., Canada, U.K. and Ireland.

Hi! Well, so, basically I have a birthday coming up and I was thinking a fun way to celebrate the year we’ve had together would be to make The Eras Tour Concert Film available for you to watch at home! Very happy to be able to tell you that the extended version of the film… pic.twitter.com/JTpl0tz1uG — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 27, 2023

The digital release of The Eras Tour movie will feature three songs that had been cut from the theatrical release of the concert film: “The Archer,” “Wildest Dreams” and “Long Live.”

This release marks another step of Swift’s into her cinematic era. The pop star generated some Oscar buzz for her short film/music video All Too Well: The Short Film and has dabbled in acting, with appearances in such films as Valentine’s Day (opposite Taylor Lautner), Cats, The Giver and, most recently, David O. Russell’s Amsterdam. Last year, Swift signed a deal with Searchlight Pictures to direct a feature film based on her own original script — but little is known about the future project.

In the meantime, while we wait patiently for Taylor Swift’s first movie to come out, here’s everything you need to know about how to watch Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour from home — sparkly outfits optional!

When does 'The Eras Tour' movie come out?

Every Swiftie knows that 13 is a very special number, not only because it’s Taylor Swift’s lucky number, but also because the 13th of December marks the singer’s 34th birthday, and the release of Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour movie.

Where to stream 'Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour' movie

While the Eras Tour concert film won’t be available to watch on any streaming platforms just yet, you will be able to rent the movie across plenty of popular platforms including Apple TV and Amazon, starting Dec. 13.

All of Taylor Swift’s movies and TV appearances

While the Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour concert film isn’t currently available on Netflix, Hulu or HBO’s Max, there are more Taylor Swift documentaries, concert films and even movies featuring Taylor Swift — some of which you can stream in the meantime.

Taylor Swift concert films

Journey to Fearless (2010)

Speak Now World Tour Live (2011)

The 1989 World Tour Live (2015)

Taylor Swift: Reputation Stadium Tour (2018), stream on Netflix

Taylor Swift: City of Lover (2020)

Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions (2020), stream on Disney+

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (2023), rent on Amazon starting Dec. 13

Taylor Swift documentaries

Miss Americana (2020), stream on Netflix

IMPACT X Nightline: Taylor + Travis (2023), stream on Hulu

Every Taylor Swift film and TV appearance