Zac Efron's hottest shirtless moments in honor of his 30th birthday

Zac Efron’s days as a teen heartthrob are over. Today, the Baywatch actor turns 30.

Now years past the High School Musical days, he’s established himself as a movie star — also appearing in the Neighbors flicks and Dirty Grandpa. And when he’s not working on his career — Troy Bolton forever! — he’s busy working on his bod, which has become a supporting player in many of his movies.

Efron clearly invests a lot of time in perfecting his pecs and abs, and we have to say it’s working. Even he knows how good his buff bod looks, which is why he has no problem posting photos showing off his muscles to his Instagram. And may we say: In these uncertain times, Efron ab pix go a long way.

So in honor of his milestone birthday, we scoured the web — and his feed — to find the hottest Zac Efron sans-shirt moments. Enjoy.

