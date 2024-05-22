Hollywood actress visits Mt. Hood Community College for day of filming

GRESHAM, Ore. (PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — An English actress who has been a princess, spy, superhero and alien stopped by East Multnomah County for a whirlwind day of filming on a new project that will feature some familiar locations.

Actress Vanessa Kirby, starring in “The Night Always Comes,” spent Thursday, May 16, at Mt. Hood Community College to film scenes for the upcoming film, which is being shot across Portland. At the school, they filmed in the main courtyard area, one of the classrooms and in the parking lot.

Actress Vanessa Kirby, middle in red, visited with students at Mt. Hood Community College after a day filming a new movie. May 22, 2024 (courtesy MHCC).

The drama is directed by Benjamin Caron and based on a novel by Willy Vlautin.

It is about Lynette (Kirby), a single mother who juggles multiple jobs while caring for her mother and older brother, all of whom struggle to make ends meet while living in an area slowly being gentrified. The ever-growing mortgage on her property forces her to go on an odyssey to seek out dangerous people who owe her money.

Some of Kirby’s more well-known works include “The Crown,” “Mission: Impossible,” “Fast & Furious,” and “Pieces of a Woman.” Before leaving the school, she took photos with students and signed autographs.

Read more at PortlandTribune.com.

