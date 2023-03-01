Hoda Kotb's absence from 'Today' addressed on-air

Hoda Kotb's absence from Today has been explained as a "family health matter." (Photo: Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images)

Hoda Kotb's absence from the Today show was addressed on Wednesday.

The co-anchor, 58, has not taped a live installment of the morning show since Feb. 17. Prior to today, it had been explained on-air that she was simply "out," but after her co-anchor, Savannah Guthrie, tested positive for COVID on Tuesday and was also absent from the show on Wednesday, Craig Melvin took a moment during the show to explain what's going on behind the scenes.

"We mentioned that Savannah and Hoda are both off," said Melvin who was alongside Sheinelle Jones and Al Roker. "Savannah, she's home after a positive COVID test yesterday. We are wishing our friend a speedy recovery. As for Hoda, we know a lot of you have been wondering how she's doing. We can tell you that Hoda's OK. She's got a family health matter that she's been dealing with."

Both @SavannahGuthrie and @HodaKotb are off today, with Savannah recovering from a positive COVID-19 diagnosis. As for Hoda, she is okay and handling a family health matter. We're sending our love to them both and can't wait to see them in the studio soon 🧡 pic.twitter.com/EcfVV1zsac — TODAY (@TODAYshow) March 1, 2023

He said they "look forward to seeing Hoda and Savannah back here at the desk very, very soon." Roker — who recently had his own health crisis — added, "We love you both," and then all three blew kisses.

Kotb has yet to address the situation, though continues to share inspiring quotes on social media, including "choose hope" and "sometimes miracles are just good people with kind hearts." Fans have flooded the comments on her posts curious of her whereabouts and wishing her well.

Fans have been worried about the newswoman, who hasn't been seen on TV for over a week and a half. Her last show was Feb. 17, she appeared in a pre-taped segment on Feb. 20's Today with Hoda and Jenna, but that has been it. Fan interest in her whereabouts only grew after Guthrie departed the show suddenly on Tuesday after she received her positive test result for COVID.

Kotb has been with NBC News since 1998. In 2007, she became the first host of Today's first fourth-hour. She was named co-anchor of Today with Guthrie in 2018 after anchor Matt Lauer was axed.

Kotb is the mother of two daughters – Haley Joy, 5, and Hope Catherine, 3 — with ex-fiancé, Joel Schiffman.