Savannah Guthrie Leaves Today Early After Testing Positive for COVID on Air

Savannah Guthrie tested positive for COVID on Tuesday while hosting Today.

The anchor unexpectedly stepped away early from Tuesday's broadcast. But her positive test was reported on air by Sheinelle Jones during the show's 8 a.m. hour.

"By the way, it has been an interesting morning for us," Jones began. "As we said, Savannah left early, she wasn't feeling great, so she took a COVID test. It came back positive."

Jones added, "So, as soon as we found out, she rushed home to rest up. So Savannah, we love you, wishing you a speedy recovery."

This isn't the first time Guthrie, 51 — who is vaccinated — has had to miss a Today broadcast because of a positive COVID test. Her first time off air was in January 2022.

The host's sick day comes just one day after her Today counterpart Hoda Kotb was notably absent. Kotb, 58, did not return Tuesday. There's been no public statement on why Kotb was off air, or if it's also related to COVID.

PEOPLE reached out to Today for comment.

Today airs weekdays at 7 a.m. ET on NBC.