Hilary Duff gives birth to third baby, a daughter named Mae: 'We love you beauty'

Congratulations to Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma! The married couple welcomed their second baby, a girl named Mae.

On Saturday, the Younger star shared a black-and-white Instagram photo of her family surrounding her in a water pool, where Duff presumably gave birth. "Mae James Bair. We LOVE you beauty 3-24-21," wrote the 33-year-old actress. On Friday, Duff had posted a subtle clue that she had given birth with a photo of her 2-year-old daughter Banks, whom she shares with Koma, who wore a baseball hat that read "Girl" in the photo. The actress also has a son named Luca, 9, with her ex-husband Mike Comrie.

“I’m a big sister ....... marinating on how I feel about that!” Duff, 33, had written on Instagram. Duff also had a water birth with Banks in 2018, and said she “would totally do it again" for her following pregnancies.

Duff, who recently told Yahoo Life that she spent the remaining months of her pregnancy focusing on exercise, had an eventful pregnancy. In November, she was exposed to COVID-19 and quarantined for 14 days, following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. She also got an eye infection for which she went to the emergency room and was prescribed antibiotics and this month, Duff experienced a pregnancy symptom dubbed "lightning crotch" which she called “quite traumatic” during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

The pelvic condition, called symphysis pubis dysfunction, brings sharp pains during pregnancy. "Some people feel a zip of pain, while some people feel chronically achey," Dr. Mary Jane Minkin, a clinical professor of obstetrics and reproductive sciences at Yale University School of Medicine told Health.

Duff and Koma did not learn the baby's sex before her birth. "We had a gender reveal with Banks and it was such a fun memory," Duff told People in December. "Unfortunately, during these times we felt it wasn't really appropriate. The way we are creating some excitement within the family is to wait to find out the sex on the baby's birthday!"

