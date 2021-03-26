Bindi Irwin and husband Chandler Powell welcome first child

Chandler Powell and Bindi Irwin have welcomed their first child: daughter Grace Warrior Irwin Powell. (Photo: John Wolfsohn/Getty Images)

Bindi Irwin, the daughter of late "Crocodile Hunter" Steve Irwin, is a mom.

The star of TV's Crikey! It's the Irwins and husband Chandler Powell have welcomed their first child, she announced on social media. Their daughter, Grace Warrior Irwin Powell, was born Thursday — on the couple's first anniversary.

Along with a photo of them holding their baby, Irwin wrote, "March 25, 2021. Celebrating the two loves of my life. Happy first wedding anniversary to my sweetheart husband and day of birth to our beautiful daughter. Grace Warrior Irwin Powell."

She called Grace their "graceful warrior" and the "most beautiful light. The name Grace comes from "my great-grandmother, and relatives in Chandler’s family dating back to the 1700s," she explained. Middle names Warrior and Irwin "are a tribute to my dad and his legacy as the most incredible Wildlife Warrior. Her last name is Powell and she already has such a kind soul just like her dad."

The new mom said she had "no words to describe the infinite amount of love in our hearts for our sweet baby girl. She chose the perfect day to be born and we feel tremendously blessed."

The proud dad shared the same family photo and wrote, "Grace Warrior Irwin Powell. After waiting for you to arrive for the last 9 months, finally meeting you has been the best moment of my life. You have a big life ahead of you and no matter what, you will be surrounded by a whole lot of love. Thank you for gracing your beautiful mother and me on our wedding anniversary, so excited to have you home."

Irwin's mother, Terri, also celebrated the news on social media. The new grandma noted that her late husband would be "beyond proud."

Love is not a big enough word. My heart is so incredibly happy. And I know that Steve would be beyond proud. Grace is the next generation to continue his mission and message of conservation. She chose her parents wisely. Bindi and Chandler are already the best parents ever! https://t.co/mmvXFGz4Gm — Terri Irwin (@TerriIrwin) March 26, 2021

And Irwin's brother, Robert, posted a picture in full uncle mode.

The couple announced Irwin's pregnancy in August with a photo of them wearing their zoo uniforms and holding up a tiny khaki shirt. They began the caption, "Baby Wildlife Warrior due 2021."

At the time, the Australia Zoo — which is owned by the Irwin family — noted that the photograph was taken at the Steve Irwin Wildlife Reserve. The location was named for the wildlife expert, who died in 2006 while filming in the Great Barrier Reef.

The younger Irwin, now 22, has grown up in public, appearing on her father's shows before she was even a teenager.

She married Powell after meeting him at her family's zoo in 2013. They had an intimate ceremony last March 25, limited to family members because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

When they announced that they were expecting, Bindi's younger brother, Robert, and her mom, Terri, were ecstatic. The new uncle called it "the most exciting news ever."

As for the Dancing With the Stars winner, she explained in September that she "started crying tears of pure joy" when she learned she was pregnant.

In February, Bindi talked about how her father would have reacted.

"He would've been a good, good grandpa," she told Entertainment Tonight. "I don't think we would've ever seen our daughter. He would've just whisked her away into the zoo and it would've been perfect. But it is so nice that we'll be able to introduce her to her grandfather through all of the documentaries. It's really special."

