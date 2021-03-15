  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Elton John calls Vatican's stance against gay marriage 'hypocrisy'

Raechal Shewfelt
·Editor, Yahoo Entertainment
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Monday's news that the Catholic Church won't bless same sex unions did not go unnoticed by Elton John.

The singer, who married longtime partner David Furnish in 2014, was quick to point out that while the Vatican's official response to a question about whether clergy are allowed to perform such acts was negative, it reportedly supported Rocketman, the 2019 movie about his life. He posted side-by-side shots of stories about both events.

"How can the Vatican refuse to bless gay marriages because they 'are sin', yet happily make a profit from investing millions in 'Rocketman' — a film which celebrates my finding happiness from my marriage to David??" John asked. He labeled the alleged actions of the church "#hypocrisy."

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Elton John (@eltonjohn)

The two-page statement from the Vatican's Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith said the church welcomes and blesses gay people, but that their unions are a different story. They're not part of God's plan, according to the document, which was issued in seven languages. This, just a few months after Pope Francis raised hopes of many gay Catholics when he noted, "“Homosexuals have a right to be part of the family…They’re children of God and have a right to a family. Nobody should be thrown out, or be made miserable because of it…What we have to create is a civil union law. That way, they are legally covered. I stood up for that.”

John's criticism, meanwhile, came from the fact that, in December 2019, the Daily Beast reported that some of the church's money wound up invested in entertainment. A report of financial expenditures listed $4.5 million invested in both Men in Black: International and John's Oscar-winning bio pic, which dealt with John's sexuality.

Box Office Mojo listed the movie's worldwide grosses at $195 million.

David Furnish and Elton John married in 2014. (Photo: Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb)
David Furnish and Elton John married in 2014. (Photo: Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb)

While John and Furnish married seven years ago, they began dating in 1993. They entered a civil partnership in 2005.

Just before they married, John argued that the church's views were outdated.

"These are old and stupid things, and the church hierarchy might be up in arms about it — the traditionalists — but times have changed," he told Sky News. "We live in a different time. If Jesus Christ was alive today, I cannot see him, as the Christian person that he was and the great person that he was, saying this could not happen. He was all about love and compassion and forgiveness and trying to bring people together, and that is what the church should be about."

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:

Recommended Stories

  • Vatican response on whether Catholic Church can approve same-sex unions: God ‘cannot bless sin’

    The Vatican decreed Monday that the Catholic Church can't bless same-sex unions since God “cannot bless sin.”

  • For No Reason At All, Here’s A Reminder That The Vatican Covered Up A Global Pedophilia Problem

    Mandatory Credit: Photo by ALESSANDRO DI MEO/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (11789205ae) Pope Francis visits the Church of ‘immaculate Conception’ Qaraqosh, Iraq, 07 March 2021. Pope Francis began on 05 March a three-day official visit in Iraq, the first papal visit to this country affected throughout the years by war, insecurity and lately COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic. Pope Francis first visit to Iraq, Mosul – 07 Mar 2021 On Monday morning, the Vatican’s orthodoxy office kicked off the week by issuing a formal response to the question of whether or not the Catholic Church could and should bless gay unions. The response, which was approved by Pope Francis, said that while gay people should be treated with respect, God “does not and cannot bless sin: He blesses sinful man, so that he may recognize that he is part of his plan to love and allow himself to be changed by him.” The notice went on to say that gay sex is “intrinsically disordered” and that the “presence in such relationships of positive elements, which are in themselves to be valued and appreciated, cannot justify these relationships and render them legitimate objects of an ecclesial blessing.” The comments from the Vatican feel like a step backward after Pope Francis made affirming comments about gay unions in October of last year during a documentary interview. “Homosexual people have a right to be in a family,” he said in the film. “They are children of God and have a right to a family. Nobody should be thrown out or made miserable over it. What we have to create is a civil union law. That way they are legally covered.” Then again, this is the Catholic Church we’re talking about. And even the Pope’s seemingly positive comments about the existence, rights, and happiness of LGBTQ+ people were nowhere near progressive or, more importantly, indicative of the Catholic Church’s stance. It’s also ironic and, at best, wildly hypocritical that a religious institution that has known about clergy members engaging in child rape and pedophilia since at least the 1950s — one that sent abusive clergy members to Church-run medical centers so they could “receive treatment” without alerting medical professionals of their crimes — would continue to deny LGBTQ+ Catholics a blessed marriage. In 2018, a grand jury investigation revealed that over 300 priests in Pennsylvania abused over 1,000 children. Just last year, Pope Francis urged the leader of the Catholic church in England and Wales, Cardinal Vincent Nichols, to stay in his post and not resign after a report concluded that his leadership repeatedly “prioritized its reputation over the welfare of child sex abuse victims.” That same year, the Pope said homosexuality in the clergy was a “serious matter” that “worried” him, going on to say that “the Church urges that persons with this rooted tendency not to be accepted into ministry or consecrated life.” Many in the Catholic right have attempted to link the horrific sex abuse scandal of 2002 to the existence of LGBTQ+ people. As Intelligencer writer Andrew Sullivan wrote in a 2019 piece, these people claim that “the root of the scandal was not abuse of power, or pedophilia, or clericalism, or the distortive psychological effects of celibacy and institutional homophobia, but gayness itself.” Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?Pope Francis Voices Support For Same-Sex UnionsCatholic Church Gets $1.4 Billion In Relief FundsNew Orleans Archdiocese Opposes New Vaccine

  • Vatican says Church cannot bless same-sex unions

    The Vatican said on Monday (March 15) that priests and other Roman Catholic Church ministers cannot bless same-sex unions.The ruling was a response to practices in some countries - including the United States and Germany, where parishes and ministers have begun blessing same-sex unions in lieu of marriage, and calls for bishops to defacto institutionalize these.In response to formal questions from a number of dioceses on whether this practice was allowed, the Vatican's doctrinal office issued the ruling: "Negative."It said Pope Francis approved the response.The office note said that since marriage between a man and a woman was a sacrament and blessings are related to the sacrament of marriage, they could not be extended to same-sex couples.At least two German bishops, including one of the pope's top advisors, have expressed support for some kind of "pastoral" blessing for same-sex unions.But the note approved by the pope ruled this out.The Church teaches that gay tendencies are not sinful but gay acts are and that gay people must be treated with respect.Last year, the Vatican had to move to clarify comments attributed to Pope Francis on civil union laws in a documentary, saying they were taken out of context and did not signal a change in Church doctrine on gay people or support for same-sex marriage.

  • How Tiffany Haddish turned her Grammy win into a lesson in self-confidence

    Haddish fought back tears when she found out that she’d won a Grammy — right in the middle of a taping for her show, "Kids Say the Darndest Things."

  • ‘The Talk’ hiatus: Why CBS is investigating the show and Sharon Osbourne

    The Talk is temporarily silenced — with live shows for Monday and Tuesday canceled — as CBS investigates last Wednesday's show. Here's what led up to the investigation.

  • Harry Styles reading a bedtime story crashed Calm app. Here's why it's soothing to be read to by celebrities

    Stars have partnered with apps to create soothing bedtime meditations and sleep stories to help blissfully lull you to sleep. Experts explain why they're so popular.

  • LGBTQ Catholics stung by Vatican stance on unions

    Monday’s announcement by the Vatican that same-sex unions are a sin and can’t be blessed by the Roman Catholic Church has stung LGBTQ members of the church in the United States. (March 15)

  • Vatican: Priests can't bless gay unions because God "cannot bless sin"

    The Vatican in a decree approved by Pope Francis on Monday said that the Catholic Church's priests cannot bless same-sex unions because God “does not and cannot bless sin," AP reports. The big picture: Francis previously voiced his support for same-sex civil unions in a documentary last year, breaking from the Roman Catholic Church. Monday's decree made a distinction between "the church’s welcoming and blessing of gay people, which it upheld, but not their unions," AP writes. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free"Many gay Catholics had been hopeful that Francis would create more openness inside the church, not only by speaking more welcomingly about homosexuality but by changing church law," the Washington Post writes.The decree was written by the Vatican’s orthodoxy office in response to a question posed to the church. “The presence in such relationships of positive elements, which are in themselves to be valued and appreciated, cannot justify these relationships and render them legitimate objects of an ecclesial blessing, since the positive elements exist within the context of a union not ordered to the Creator’s plan,” the response said.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Pope Francis says priests cannot bless same-sex unions in blow to gay Catholics

    The Vatican has decreed that Catholic priests cannot bless same-sex unions, ruling that partnerships between homosexuals are “not ordered to the Creator’s plan.” The ruling was seen as an attempt to quash moves by liberal bishops in some parts of the world to sanction the blessing of gay civil unions. God “does not and cannot bless sin,” the judgment said, in language far removed from the empathy shown by Pope Francis in 2013 when he famously asked “Who am I to judge?” in relation to gays in the Catholic Church. The ruling was issued by the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, the successor to the notorious Roman Inquisition. Established in the 16th century to try heresy cases, it is charged with defending the Church’s moral teachings. Same-sex unions cannot “be considered licit” because they are not between a man and a woman, the Vatican department said on Monday. It added that Pope Francis had approved the declaration.

  • The Royal Family Tree Is the Most Useful Place to Look for Baby Name Inspiration

    If you're looking for baby names, the royal family tree is bursting with classic and trendy ideas.

  • 'Comply and leave': Met Police defend vigil arrests

    Police in London clashed with mourners and protesters on Saturday after more than a thousand people gathered to mark the killing of a 33-year-old woman, hours after the police officer charged with her murder appeared in court.Campaign groups had wanted to organise a formal vigil, but London's Metropolitan Police said people should not gather due to coronavirus restrictions. The head of the force, Cressida Dick, said any vigil "would be unlawful and would be unsafe".Sarah Everard's disappearance as she walked home on the evening of March 3 has led to a wave of accounts from women about the dangers of walking streets alone at night, and dismay at the failure of police and wider society to tackle this.

  • Prince William's Children Make Cards Remembering 'Granny' Princess Diana for U.K. Mother's Day

    Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis have a tradition of making cards in memory of their late grandmother for Prince William

  • ABC's Wonder Years Reboot Finds Its New Kevin in Elisha Williams — Watch Fred Savage Deliver the Good News

    ABC’s reboot of The Wonder Years will get by with a little help from Elisha “EJ” Williams. The young actor will take the baton from original star Fred Savage, playing Dean (aka the new Kevin Arnold) in the Alphabet Net’s pilot, TVLine has learned. This new take on the 1988-93 dramedy takes place in 1968 […]

  • Watch: Draymond Green spikes emphatic dunk to end first half vs. Jazz

    Before the Golden State Warriors capped off an impressive first half against the Utah Jazz, Draymond Green hammered down a fierce dunk at the rim.

  • 7 jurors in Chauvin trial to be called back over $27 million settlement

    The judge insaid that the timing of the city's announcement of a $27 million settlement with Floyd's family was "unfortunate."

  • New Toys 'R' Us Owner Plans to Reopen Stores in U.S.

    Following a switch in management, the new owner of Toys "R" Us is aiming to bring physical versions of the formerly beloved toy stores back to the U.S.

  • The priest who opened his doors to COVID's dead

    It was a shocking scene: dozens of coffins lining the inside of a church in small town northern Italy, because the hospitals and morgues were overflowing.That was one year ago and Italy - once the epicenter of COVID in Europe - is now struggling once again with new coronavirus restrictions across most of the country and a coming Easter lockdown, to stop yet another spike in cases.Reuters recently visited the priest who opened his doors to the dead back then; 270 of them in total."I am Father Mario Carminati, senior priest of the community of Seriate.""It was a nightmare but I didn't have the opportunity to think about it a lot, because when you find yourself in the middle of an emergency you have to rush and act according to your instinct, and not according to your heart. The pandemic was devastating for the community because the city became a place of silence, with the noise of ambulance sirens passing by. It became a place of death, sadness, mourning, and this was an experience we lived for at least three months."Today there's a photo on the wall of Father Carminati's church remembering that time. His congregation wears masks to mass. Milan, which is only an hour away, is a so-called "red zone" again, with non-essential shops closed. Schools are closed, again. There's restrictions on movement, again.It's all very familiar. We visited Father Carminati before these most recent curbs, but he was thinking of the future."We must move forward with this wound that will heal slowly. Two of my nephews died, one was 36 and one was 34, and they died after five months of fighting against the coronavirus, and it's not easy to heal this wound. The wound returns, it bleeds on many occasions. It will take some time for this pain to become nostalgia, it is not something that can immediately heal."

  • Defense in ex-cop's trial fears impact of $27M settlement

    An attorney for a former Minneapolis police officer charged in George Floyd’s death asked the judge Monday to delay the trial, saying the announcement of a $27 million settlement for Floyd’s family could make a fair trial impossible. Defense attorney Eric Nelson also raised the possibility of renewing his previously unsuccessful motion to move Derek Chauvin's trial to another city. Nelson also noted that Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison’s son, Jeremiah, sits on the City Council that unanimously approved the settlement, and questioned the timing, though he said he was not making accusations.

  • Down from mountain, Japanese internee's remains return home

    When Giichi Matsumura arrived at his final resting place in December, the people who knew him best already were there. Then she got a call in October 2019 from the head of search and rescue for Inyo County.

  • The Pope Opened the Door to Gay Unions, the Vatican Just Slammed it Shut

    Tiziana Fabi via ReutersROME—For gay Catholics who had hoped Pope Francis’ recent comments that “homosexual people have the right to be in a family,” would soften the longstanding bias against them, the latest edict from the Vatican will deal a heavy blow. On Monday, the Vatican’s Congregation for the Doctrine of Faith which deals in dogma, released a long-awaited response to a “dubium” or question presented for study. In it, they said priests cannot bless same sex marriages because they “cannot bless sin.”Vatican Previously Censored Pope’s Gay-Friendly CommentsThe statement, which was signed by the prefect and secretary of the congregation and signed off by Pope Francis, started simply:TO THE QUESTION PROPOSED: Does the Church have the power to give the blessing to unions of persons of the same sex?RESPONSE: Negative.It went on then to explain that increasingly priests have felt enabled to bless same sex unions. “In some ecclesial contexts, plans and proposals for blessings of unions of persons of the same sex are being advanced,” the authors write, without referring implicitly to Francis’ recent call for a “same sex union law.”The Catholic church only recognizes marriage between heterosexual couples who have the intention to bear children. “For this reason, it is not licit to impart a blessing on relationships, or partnerships, even stable, that involve sexual activity outside of marriage (i.e., outside the indissoluble union of a man and a woman open in itself to the transmission of life), as is the case of the unions between persons of the same sex,” the statement decrees. “The presence in such relationships of positive elements, which are in themselves to be valued and appreciated, cannot justify these relationships and render them legitimate objects of an ecclesial blessing, since the positive elements exist within the context of a union not ordered to the Creator’s plan.”Then, to be undeniably clear, the statement goes on: “Furthermore, since blessings on persons are in relationship with the sacraments, the blessing of homosexual unions cannot be considered licit. This is because they would constitute a certain imitation or analogue of the nuptial blessing invoked on the man and woman united in the sacrament of Matrimony, while in fact ‘there are absolutely no grounds for considering homosexual unions to carry out God’s will in their lives.’”In October, Francis—who once graced the cover of Advocate magazine—caused a stir when he was quoted in a documentary that premiered at the Rome Film Festival saying he believed gay couples should enjoy legal protections. At that time, the Vatican Secretary of State intervened, issuing talking points to its ambassadors about what the pope “really meant” so as not to imply a change in doctrine. They said he was simply reiterating a comment he made before he was pope, when he was the archbishop of Buenos Aires and that in fact, as pope, he really did oppose same-sex marriage. In 2003, the Congregation for the Doctrine of Faith had resounding prohibited the use of a sacramental blessing on any union that did not constitute a man and a woman, saying that the church’s support or acceptance of gay couples “cannot lead in any way to approval of homosexual behavior or to legal recognition of homosexual unions.”Monday’s statement upholds the 2003 decree. “We are more important to God than all of the sins that we can commit,” the statement says in conclusion and quoting a previous document. “But he does not and cannot bless sin: he blesses sinful man, so that he may recognize that he is part of his plan of love and allow himself to be changed by him. He in fact takes us as we are, but never leaves us as we are.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.