HGTV's Christina Hall lands new show 'Christina in the Country' about life with new husband

It's country time for HGTV personality Christina Hall.

The Christina on the Coast star — formerly known as Christina Haack, Anstead and El Moussa — has announced a new show on the heels of Flip or Flop ending after 10 seasons.

Christina Hall (formerly Christina Haack) lands a new HGTV show, Christina in the Country, about life with her new husband Josh Hall. (Photo: Noel Vasquez/Getty Images)

The six-episode docuseries Christina in the Country, the working title of the project, has been picked up by HGTV, the network announced Thursday. The spin-off will see the SoCal real estate and house-flipping pro at her Tennessee country home with her new husband, Josh Hall, her three kids and his French bulldog. It will show her at work, as she expands her design business, and off the clock with her crew at the farmhouse she purchased in May 2021.

"I am so excited and grateful Christina in the Country has officially been picked up," she said in a statement. "I love that I get the best of both worlds — the coast and the country. It’s an incredible opportunity to get to work in Tennessee, our home away from home."

Christina shared the news on social media as well, gushing, "Now I have the best of both worlds... the coast and the country!"

She also made it clear she's very happy to be working with her new husband and new production team after severing ties with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa at the conclusion of Flip or Flop last month.

"Our team has some incredible projects in the works out in Tennessee," she said of Unbroken Productions — the production company she and Josh started last month. "It feels good to do what I love with who I love. Josh and I have the most creative / supportive production partners and can’t wait to create some fun content."

She ended the post with, "Life’s good."

From the coast to the country...Christina is making moves with a brand new series, #ChristinaInTheCountry. Coming to HGTV later this year!



Read more about the show at https://t.co/MAENfo3hV2 pic.twitter.com/h64jMHZ331 — HGTV (@hgtv) April 7, 2022

However, the California native is not making a permanent move. Her rep told People magazine the property, which she purchased in May 2021, is a vacation home and she had no plans to move there full-time.

Story continues

Christina in the Country debuts in late 2022, which will make for a lot of Christina on the network. Season 4 of Christina on the Coast is set to premiere at the end of the year as well.

It's been a week of big announcements for the HGTV star. On Tuesday, Yahoo Entertainment confirmed that she secretly married Josh after a year of dating. Her new marital status became public when she changed her name on her California real estate license to the surname Hall.

She's since made the name change on her Instagram account. HGTV is also now referring to her with her married name.

Christina has had several name changes while in the public eye. She was Christina El Moussa when she debuted on Flip or Flop with then-husband Tarek El Moussa in 2013. They split in 2016, though continued to work together, and then she married Ant Anstead in 2018, taking his name. When that marriage ended in 2020, she returned to her maiden name in early 2021. Now, it's Christina Hall after marrying the realtor.