Here's how to get tickets to the Iowa State Fair tractor pulls, Outlaw trucks

Tractor pulls, ATV/UTV races, and a demolition derby bring the high-octane thrills to the Iowa State Fair this summer.

The Elwell Family Park, unveiled in 2021, offers eight days of free and ticketed events that include the ATV Big Air Tour — a national touring ATV and dirt bike show that includes crazy stunts, jumps and music choreography.

This year also brings charro performances with horses, figure eight racing, and new tractor pulls with antique and garden tractors. Advance discounted tickets for all events are on sale now.

Here's a look at the all the events at the Elwell Family Park.

Antique tractor pulls

Watch antique tractor pulls this summer at the Iowa State Fair.

Kick off the Iowa State Fair on Thursday, Aug. 8, with free antique tractor pulls at 10 a.m. Gates open at 9 a.m.

Short Course UTV & ATV Cup

ATV races light up the Elwell Family Park at the Iowa State Fair this summer.

Watch ATVs and UTVs race on the short track on Saturday, Aug. 10, at 10 a.m. at this free event. Gates open at 9 a.m. at the Elwell Family Park on the west side of the Fairgrounds.

Charro performances

Charro performances come to the Elwell Family Park this summer at the Iowa State Fair.

Charro performances bring dancing horses at the Elwell Family Park on Sunday, Aug. 11, at noon and 2 p.m., with the gates opening for this free event at 11 a.m.

Outlaw Truck and Tractor Pulls

Two full days of tractor pulls take over the Iowa State Fair in 2024.

Tuesday, Aug. 13, brings the Outlaw Truck and Tractor Pulls at noon, with the gates opening at 11 a.m. The schedule includes Modified 2WD trucks, Pro 4x4 trucks, light Limited Pro Stock tractors, Limited Pro Stock tractors, diesel Super Stock, and light Limited Modified Tractors.

Advance adult tickets for those ages 12 and over are $25 in advance or $30 during the fair. Children's tickets for those ages 2 to 11 are $20 in advance or $25 at the fair.

On Wednesday, Aug. 14, the gates again open at 11 a.m. for the noon events that include 3.0 diesel trucks, modified 4WD trucks, ag – Light Super Stock Tractors, Light Super Stock Tractors, Super Farm Tractors, 540 Tractors, Pro Stock Tractors, and modified tractors.

Advance adult tickets for those ages 12 and over are $25 or $30 during the fair, while advance children's tickets for those ages 2 to 11 are $20 or $25 at the fair,

Garden tractor pulls

Stop by the Elwell Family Park on Friday, Aug. 16, at 11 a.m. for the garden tractor pulls. The gates open at 10 a.m. for this free show.

Demolition derby

On Saturday, Aug. 17, the demolition derby starts at noon, with gates opening at 11 a.m. Advance tickets for adults ages 12 and older go for $15, or $20 during the fair. Children's tickets for those ages 2 to 11 go for $10 in advance, or $15 at the fair.

Figure eight races

The last day of the Iowa State Fair brings the figure eight races on Sunday, Aug. 18, with gates opening at 11 a.m. for the noon event. Advance tickets for adults age 12 and older are $15 or $20 at the fair, and $10 for children ages 2 to 11 or $14 at the fair.

The outdoor arena includes bleachers and covered seating, as well as on-site restrooms and concessions.

When does the 2024 Iowa State Fair take place?

The 2024 Iowa State Fair takes place Aug. 8-18.

How much are tickets to the Iowa State Fair?

Discounted admission tickets are already on sale for $11 for adults, a $5 discount over regular prices, and $7 for children, a $3 discount. Tickets are available at iowastatefair.org or 1-800-514-3849.

Susan Stapleton is the entertainment editor and dining reporter at The Des Moines Register. Follow her on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram, or drop her a line at sstapleton@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Tickets on sale for tractor pulls, Outlaw trucks at the Iowa State Fair