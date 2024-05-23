Here's What 30 Years Old Looks Like On 70 Different Celebrities Over The Past 80 Years

There's a meme going around showing what 30-year-olds looked like in the 1980s vs. today.

It's essentially a picture of Jason Alexander and then a picture of Timothée Chalamet captioned "Being 30 in the 80s" vs. "Being 30 in 2024."

Jason Alexander poses near a vintage car, wearing glasses and a casual green shirt

A man in casual outfit with a brown shearling jacket and yellow shirt walking on the street. Other people and street signs are in the background

Nbc / NBCUniversal via Getty Images, James Devaney / GC Images

I must note that Jason Alexander was 30 in 1989, and Timothée Chalamet isn't even 30 yet. He's 28.

Because everyone seems to be talking about what 30 years old has looked like over the years, let's take a SPECIFIC look at what 30 has looked like on 70 different celebs over time...

1.Paul Rudd at 30:

In 1999. Ron Galella, Ltd. / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

2.Cher at 30:

In 1976. Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images

3.Justin Bieber at 30:

In 2024. Bruce Bennett / Getty Images

4.Brad Pitt at 30:

In 1993. Ron Galella, Ltd. / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

5.Harry Styles at 30:

In 2024. Bradley Collyer - Pa Images / PA Images via Getty Images

6.Ariana Grande at 30:

In 2024. Aliah Anderson / Getty Images

7.Keanu Reeves at 30:

In 1994. Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

8.Prince William at 30:

In 2012. Wpa Pool / Getty Images

9.Oprah at 30:

In 1984. Chicago Tribune / Tribune News Service via Getty Images

10.Pete Davidson at 30:

In 2024. Dave Kotinsky / Getty Images for Hellman's

11.Meryl Streep at 30:

In 1979. Bettmann / Bettmann Archive / Getty Images

12.Tom Cruise at 30:

In 1992. WireImage / Getty Images

13.Meghan Markle at 30:

In 2012. Alexandra Wyman / Getty Images

14.Kim Kardashian at 30:

In 2011. Christopher Polk / Getty Images for VH1

15.Meghan Trainor at 30:

In 2024. Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for iHeartRadio

16.Kate Middleton at 30:

In 2012. Max Mumby / Getty Images

17.Dolly Parton at 30:

In 1976. Nicolas Russell / Getty Images

18.Cameron Diaz at 30:

In 2002. Vera Anderson / WireImage / Getty Images

19.Keke Palmer at 30:

In 2024. Jason Mendez / Getty Images

20.Elton John at 30:

In 1977. Tv Times / TV Times/Future Publishing via Getty Images

21.Helen Mirren at 30:

In 1975. Mirrorpix / Getty Images

22.Whoopi Goldberg at 30:

In 1985. Bonnie Schiffman Photography / Getty Images

23.Selena Gomez at 30:

In 2023. Taylor Hill / Getty Images

24.Kim Cattrall at 30:

In 1992. Ron Galella, Ltd. / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

25.Suzanne Somers at 30:

In 1977. Harry Langdon / Getty Images

26.Barbra Streisand at 30:

In 1972. Screen Archives / Getty Images

27.Al Pacino at 30:

In 1970. Art Zelin / Getty Images

28.Shakira at 30:

In 2007. Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

29.Jack Nicholson at 30:

In 1967. United Archives / FilmPublicityArchive/United Archives via Getty Images

30.Julie Andrews at 30:

In 1965. Silver Screen Collection / Getty Images

31.Miley Cyrus at 30:

In 2023. Arturo Holmes / Getty Images

32.Maggie Smith at 30:

In 1964. Mirrorpix / Mirrorpix via Getty Images

33.Paul Newman at 30:

In 1955. John Kobal Foundation / Getty Images

34.Maluma at 30:

In 2024. Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

35.Courteney Cox at 30:

In 1994. Ron Galella, Ltd. / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

36.Nic Cage at 30:

In 1994. Eric Robert / Sygma via Getty Images

37.Taylor Swift at 30:

In 2019. Roy Rochlin / FilmMagic / Getty Images

38.Goldie Hawn at 30:

In 1975. Wwd / Penske Media via Getty Images

39.Demi Lovato at 30:

In 2023. Michael Buckner / Variety via Getty Images

40.Bruce Springsteen at 30:

In 1979. Vinnie Zuffante / Getty Images

41.Barry Keoghan at 30:

In 2023. Mike Marsland / Mike Marsland / WireImage

42.Lenny Kravitz at 30:

In 1994. Paul Natkin / WireImage / Getty Images

43.Dylan Sprouse at 30:

In 2023. Marc Piasecki / Getty Images for Balenciaga

44.Jennifer Lawrence at 30:

In 2021. James Devaney / GC Images / Getty Images

45.Sandra Bullock at 30:

In 1994. Vinnie Zuffante / Getty Images

46.Ed Sheeran at 30:

In 2021. Karwai Tang / WireImage / Getty Images

47.Paris Hilton at 30:

In 2011. Jeff Vespa / WireImage / Getty Images

48.Clint Eastwood at 30:

In 1960. Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images

49.Bad Bunny at 30:

In 2024. Paras Griffin / Getty Images

50.Sean Connery at 30:

In 1960. Avalon / Getty Images

51.Jake Gyllenhaal at 30:

In 2011. Brian Birzer / WireImage / Getty Images

52.Catherine O'Hara at 30:

In 1984. Nbc / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

53.Emma Roberts at 30:

In 2021. Eric Charbonneau / Getty Images

54.Sarah Jessica Parker at 30:

In 1995. Vinnie Zuffante / Getty Images

55.Christina Aguilera at 30:

In 2011. John Shearer / Getty Images for AMA

56.Aaron Paul at 30:

In 2010. Gregg Deguire / FilmMagic / Getty Images

57.Jennifer Aniston at 30:

In 1999. Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

58.Jason Momoa at 30:

In 2010. Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

59.Betty White at 30:

In 1952. Nigel Dobinson / Getty Images

60.Jennifer Lopez at 30:

In 1999. Vinnie Zuffante / Getty Images

61.John Travolta at 30:

In 1984. Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

62.Frank Sinatra at 30:

In 1945. Silver Screen Collection / Getty Images

63.Ryan Reynolds at 30:

In 2007. Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

64.Denzel Washington at 30:

In 1984. Nbc / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

65.Tom Selleck at 30:

In 1975. Frank Edwards / Getty Images

66.Dwayne Johnson at 30:

In 2002. Gregg Deguire / WireImage / Getty Images

67.Nicole Kidman at 30:

68.Tyra Banks at 30:

In 2003. Kmazur / WireImage for Full Picture / Getty Images

69.Madonna at 30:

In 1998. Vinnie Zuffante / Getty Images

70.And last but certainly not least, George Clooney at 30:

In 1991. Walt Disney Television Photo Arc / ABC