Here's What 30 Years Old Looks Like On 70 Different Celebrities Over The Past 80 Years

BuzzFeed
·5 min read
1
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

There's a meme going around showing what 30-year-olds looked like in the 1980s vs. today.

It's essentially a picture of Jason Alexander and then a picture of Timothée Chalamet captioned "Being 30 in the 80s" vs. "Being 30 in 2024."

Jason Alexander poses near a vintage car, wearing glasses and a casual green shirt
Jason Alexander poses near a vintage car, wearing glasses and a casual green shirt
A man in casual outfit with a brown shearling jacket and yellow shirt walking on the street. Other people and street signs are in the background
A man in casual outfit with a brown shearling jacket and yellow shirt walking on the street. Other people and street signs are in the background

Nbc / NBCUniversal via Getty Images, James Devaney / GC Images

I must note that Jason Alexander was 30 in 1989, and Timothée Chalamet isn't even 30 yet. He's 28.

Because everyone seems to be talking about what 30 years old has looked like over the years, let's take a SPECIFIC look at what 30 has looked like on 70 different celebs over time...

1.Paul Rudd at 30:

Paul Rudd stands indoors wearing a dark shirt, brown trousers, and a gray overcoat, with hands in pockets. Another man is visible in the background

In 1999.

Ron Galella, Ltd. / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

2.Cher at 30:

Cher poses wearing an off-shoulder striped blouse with hoop earrings and headscarf

In 1976.

Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images

3.Justin Bieber at 30:

Three smiley men, in yellow, blue, and white hockey jerseys with NHL All-Star logos, pose together holding hockey sticks

In 2024.

Bruce Bennett / Getty Images

4.Brad Pitt at 30:

Brad Pitt wearing a patterned shirt, standing among people at an event

In 1993.

Ron Galella, Ltd. / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

5.Harry Styles at 30:

Harry Styles is seen seated at an event, wearing a collared shirt under a sweater and blazer

In 2024.

Bradley Collyer - Pa Images / PA Images via Getty Images

6.Ariana Grande at 30:

Ariana Grande on the red carpet, wearing a strapless gown with intricate detailing, featuring white butterfly accessories in her hair

In 2024.

Aliah Anderson / Getty Images

7.Keanu Reeves at 30:

Keanu Reeves waves on the red carpet, wearing a casual dark suit

In 1994.

Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

8.Prince William at 30:

Prince William dressed in a dark suit, white shirt, and maroon tie, standing with hands clasped in a formal setting

In 2012.

Wpa Pool / Getty Images

9.Oprah at 30:

Oprah Winfrey stands in the middle of a city street with arms outstretched, wearing a fur coat and smiling. Snow is on the ground, and buildings are in the background

In 1984.

Chicago Tribune / Tribune News Service via Getty Images

10.Pete Davidson at 30:

Pete Davidson walking outside in casual cargo pants, holding a cup and wearing a sweatshirt with the text "I [heart] Mayo Cat."

In 2024.

Dave Kotinsky / Getty Images for Hellman's

11.Meryl Streep at 30:

Meryl Streep smiling, wearing a long-sleeved blouse with hands on her hips

In 1979.

Bettmann / Bettmann Archive / Getty Images

12.Tom Cruise at 30:

Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise at an event, smiling for the camera. Nicole is wearing a black dress, and Tom is in a white shirt with a black blazer

In 1992.

WireImage / Getty Images

13.Meghan Markle at 30:

Meghan Markle in an elegant, form-fitting dress, posing at an event

In 2012.

Alexandra Wyman / Getty Images

14.Kim Kardashian at 30:

Kim Kardashian at the Do Something Awards, wearing a fitted, sleeveless dress and holding a clutch

In 2011.

Christopher Polk / Getty Images for VH1

15.Meghan Trainor at 30:

P!nk in a rockstar costume and Meghan Trainor in a pink outfit with a skirt, both posing for a photo

In 2024.

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for iHeartRadio

16.Kate Middleton at 30:

Kate Middleton smiles wearing a stylish blue double-breasted blazer

In 2012.

Max Mumby / Getty Images

17.Dolly Parton at 30:

Dolly Parton performing on stage, singing into a microphone while wearing a detailed white outfit with embroidery and puffed sleeves

In 1976.

Nicolas Russell / Getty Images

18.Cameron Diaz at 30:

Cameron Diaz smiling at an outdoor event, wearing a denim jacket over a lace top

In 2002.

Vera Anderson / WireImage / Getty Images

19.Keke Palmer at 30:

Keke Palmer on the red carpet, smiling, wearing a one-shoulder black dress with long, flowing hair

In 2024.

Jason Mendez / Getty Images

20.Elton John at 30:

Elton John wears a vibrant jacket decorated with sparkling designs, a hat with a badge, and oversized glasses while sitting at a piano

In 1977.

Tv Times / TV Times/Future Publishing via Getty Images

21.Helen Mirren at 30:

Gwyneth Paltrow sitting cross-legged on a couch, wearing a laced top, skirt, and high-heels, holding her head in a gesture, with a windowed background

In 1975.

Mirrorpix / Getty Images

22.Whoopi Goldberg at 30:

In 1985.

In 1985.

Bonnie Schiffman Photography / Getty Images

23.Selena Gomez at 30:

Selena Gomez at a VMAs red carpet event, wearing a semi-sheer red dress with intricate floral detailing

In 2023.

Taylor Hill / Getty Images

24.Kim Cattrall at 30:

Kim Cattrall is photographed on a red carpet wearing a sheer black lace dress and large dangling earrings at an event with an "ACE" backdrop

In 1992.

Ron Galella, Ltd. / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

25.Suzanne Somers at 30:

A woman with blonde hair and a white flower in her hair smiles, wearing a white blouse, in front of hay bales

In 1977.

Harry Langdon / Getty Images

26.Barbra Streisand at 30:

Barbra Streisand is looking up with a concerned expression, her long hair draped over her shoulders

In 1972.

Screen Archives / Getty Images

27.Al Pacino at 30:

A man in a casual outfit is walking with a group of people outside a club or bar at night. Names of individuals in the image are not provided

In 1970.

Art Zelin / Getty Images

28.Shakira at 30:

Shakira at the Grammy Awards wearing a red strapless gown with a bow, holding a matching clutch

In 2007.

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

29.Jack Nicholson at 30:

From left to right, Toni Basil, Karen Black, and Jack Nicholson are sitting together, smiling, and relaxing against a tree

In 1967.

United Archives / FilmPublicityArchive/United Archives via Getty Images

30.Julie Andrews at 30:

A woman in a sleeveless dress wears an ornate, multistrand diamond necklace and looks to the side. She has short hair and is seated indoors

In 1965.

Silver Screen Collection / Getty Images

31.Miley Cyrus at 30:

Miley Cyrus stands outside, wearing a strappy, asymmetrical dress with fringe details

In 2023.

Arturo Holmes / Getty Images

32.Maggie Smith at 30:

Rosalind Russell and Noël Coward standing together, with Coward holding a cigarette and a drink, dressed in formal attire

In 1964.

Mirrorpix / Mirrorpix via Getty Images

33.Paul Newman at 30:

Paul Newman in a mid-20th century-style portrait, wearing a light V-neck sweater and looking engaged

In 1955.

John Kobal Foundation / Getty Images

34.Maluma at 30:

Maluma smiling at a celebrity event, wearing a black tuxedo with a bow tie and gold chain accessory

In 2024.

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

35.Courteney Cox at 30:

Courteney Cox on the red carpet wearing a long-sleeve shirt over a long dress, accessorized with earrings and a textured clutch

In 1994.

Ron Galella, Ltd. / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

36.Nic Cage at 30:

Nicolas Cage sits by a window wearing a striped suit jacket over a black turtleneck. He rests his hands together, looking directly at the camera

In 1994.

Eric Robert / Sygma via Getty Images

37.Taylor Swift at 30:

Taylor Swift poses in an elegant floral gown at the premiere of "Cats."

In 2019.

Roy Rochlin / FilmMagic / Getty Images

38.Goldie Hawn at 30:

Goldie Hawn seated at an event, adjusting her hair and wearing a sleeveless dress

In 1975.

Wwd / Penske Media via Getty Images

39.Demi Lovato at 30:

Demi Lovato stands at an event wearing a black, off-the-shoulder satin gown with matching gloves

In 2023.

Michael Buckner / Variety via Getty Images

40.Bruce Springsteen at 30:

Bruce Springsteen smiles for a photo while wearing a white shirt and a dark jacket

In 1979.

Vinnie Zuffante / Getty Images

41.Barry Keoghan at 30:

Barry Keoghan in a houndstooth patterned jacket, outdoors, posing with a neutral expression

In 2023.

Mike Marsland / Mike Marsland / WireImage

42.Lenny Kravitz at 30:

Lenny Kravitz and Mick Jagger pose together; Lenny wears a casual jacket with his arm around Mick, who wears a leather jacket

In 1994.

Paul Natkin / WireImage / Getty Images

43.Dylan Sprouse at 30:

Cole Sprouse wears a black overcoat and hoodie, posing outdoors at a public event

In 2023.

Marc Piasecki / Getty Images for Balenciaga

44.Jennifer Lawrence at 30:

Jennifer Lawrence poses on a street at night in a stylish black dress with white polka dots, showcasing her baby bump

In 2021.

James Devaney / GC Images / Getty Images

45.Sandra Bullock at 30:

Sandra Bullock in a short, plain dress with a man in a suit at a formal event

In 1994.

Vinnie Zuffante / Getty Images

46.Ed Sheeran at 30:

Ed Sheeran at a celebrity event, wearing a sweater with bright, diagonal stripes and black pants

In 2021.

Karwai Tang / WireImage / Getty Images

47.Paris Hilton at 30:

Paris Hilton holds a small dog, posing in a stylish grey dress with cut-out sleeves, accessorized with a bracelet and long earrings

In 2011.

Jeff Vespa / WireImage / Getty Images

48.Clint Eastwood at 30:

Black and white portrait of Clint Eastwood, looking directly at the camera with hands clasped in front, wearing a simple shirt

In 1960.

Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images

49.Bad Bunny at 30:

Bad Bunny wears a blazer, white shirt, bolo tie, and baseball cap at an event

In 2024.

Paras Griffin / Getty Images

50.Sean Connery at 30:

Sean Connery, in a suit and tie, smiling while speaking on a rotary phone

In 1960.

Avalon / Getty Images

51.Jake Gyllenhaal at 30:

Jake Gyllenhaal, wearing a casual button-down shirt, stands in front of a yellow backdrop at a celebrity event

In 2011.

Brian Birzer / WireImage / Getty Images

52.Catherine O'Hara at 30:

Judy Garland is standing in front of a graffitied wall, wearing a light blouse and dark skirt, smiling

In 1984.

Nbc / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

53.Emma Roberts at 30:

Emma Roberts in a black, square-neck, knee-length dress on the red carpet at a Spencer premiere event, holding a small pink handbag

In 2021.

Eric Charbonneau / Getty Images

54.Sarah Jessica Parker at 30:

Sarah Jessica Parker smiles on the red carpet, wearing a strapless black dress with her curly hair styled loose

In 1995.

Vinnie Zuffante / Getty Images

55.Christina Aguilera at 30:

Christina Aguilera poses in a form-fitting, glittery dress with a deep V-neck and curly blonde hair

In 2011.

John Shearer / Getty Images for AMA

56.Aaron Paul at 30:

Aaron Paul poses in a ripped sweater on the red carpet at a Victoria's Secret event

In 2010.

Gregg Deguire / FilmMagic / Getty Images

57.Jennifer Aniston at 30:

Brad Pitt wearing a black suit and sunglasses stands with Jennifer Aniston, dressed in a sequined top and brown skirt, on a red carpet event

In 1999.

Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

58.Jason Momoa at 30:

Jason Momoa standing on the red carpet, wearing a black leather jacket, black shirt, and dark pants, at an FX "Terriers" premiere event

In 2010.

Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

59.Betty White at 30:

Three people stand together in a TV studio set, with a camera operator in the foreground

In 1952.

Nigel Dobinson / Getty Images

60.Jennifer Lopez at 30:

Jennifer Lopez attends the Vogue Fashion Awards in a sparkling top, wearing diamond earrings and a sleek hairstyle

In 1999.

Vinnie Zuffante / Getty Images

61.John Travolta at 30:

John Travolta in a tuxedo and an unidentified woman in a black dress at a formal event

In 1984.

Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

62.Frank Sinatra at 30:

Frank Sinatra smiling, wearing a beige suit with a white shirt, black sweater vest, and a black polka-dot bow tie

In 1945.

Silver Screen Collection / Getty Images

63.Ryan Reynolds at 30:

Ryan Reynolds smiling, wearing a casual white shirt with a slightly open collar, standing in front of a colorful background

In 2007.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

64.Denzel Washington at 30:

In 1984.

In 1984.

Nbc / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

65.Tom Selleck at 30:

In 1975.

In 1975.

Frank Edwards / Getty Images

66.Dwayne Johnson at 30:

Dwayne Johnson on the red carpet wearing a white long-sleeve shirt, blue jeans, sunglasses, and a silver pendant necklace, smiling at the camera

In 2002.

Gregg Deguire / WireImage / Getty Images

67.Nicole Kidman at 30:

Nicole Kidman in a lace top and white skirt, holding hands with Tom Cruise in a dark suit and tie at a formal event, with people in the background

68.Tyra Banks at 30:

Tyra Banks walking the runway in lingerie, wearing a red bra, white mini skirt, and red heels at a fashion show, with another model in the background

In 2003.

Kmazur / WireImage for Full Picture / Getty Images

69.Madonna at 30:

Madonna wearing a white t-shirt and plaid shorts, stepping out of a car. A person in the foreground partially obscures the view

In 1998.

Vinnie Zuffante / Getty Images

70.And last but certainly not least, George Clooney at 30:

A person wearing a leather jacket over a denim jacket is holding multiple dollar bills in both hands outdoors

In 1991.

Walt Disney Television Photo Arc / ABC