We HeART Fall River Festival bringing food trucks, art vendors, entertainment downtown

FALL RIVER — The downtown area will hum with life next month during the fourth annual We HeART Fall River Festival.

The free event will take place Saturday, May 11, from noon to 4 p.m. The family-friendly event will take place on the south side of Government Center along Sullivan Drive, and will feature food trucks, vendors, live entertainment, arts and crafts activities and more.

The festival will be presented by the Fall River Arts and Cultural Council and Viva Fall River, in partnership with the city of Fall River, the Narrows Center for the Arts and the Fall River Farmers and Artisans Market.

It will be supported in part by a grant from the Fall River Cultural Council, which is supported by the Massachusetts Cultural Council, with support from the Rotary Club of Fall River, the Office of Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III, and by the Massachusetts Office of Travel & Tourism and Southeast Massachusetts Visitors Bureau.

Here’s what’s on tap:

The fourth annual We HeART Fall River Festival will take place on May 11.

Makers Market on Old Second Street

An outdoor market along the pedestrian walkway will showcase more than 20 artisans offering their work for sale.

Grab a bite from the food trucks

Included among those selling their wares will be What’s Up Cupcake, Green Jar Cocina, Pop's Mobile Brick Oven Pizza, Ice N' Roll, Chicked Out Nugz, Del’s Lemonade, Mario’s Lebanese Bakery and Ming's Asian Street Food.

Troy City Brewing will be on-site selling their local craft brews from noon to 4 p.m.

Visitors show off their Spray Paint Art creations at a We HeART Fall River event during the 2022 festival. The 2024 festival is scheduled for May 11.

Enjoy live entertainment

The Narrows Center for the Arts will present the Neal McCarthy Band, headlining the event from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.

Other groups will provide entertainment before and afterward:

Noon: Giant Puppets! Meet Lima Bean and Pinto!

12:45 p.m.: B.M.C. Durfee High School Jazz Band

1:15 p.m.: Artistic Dance Studio

3:30 p.m.: Aspara Dance Troupe

Arts and crafts

The event will feature free activities and craft projects for all ages:

Noon to 1:30 p.m., and 2 to 3:30 p.m.: Wizardry Magic with Professor Tony Baloney

Noon to 2:30 p.m.: Citizen for Citizens Grocery Giveaway

Noon to 4 p.m.: Face-painting

There will be a free photo booth, and craft activities from participating organizations including the Children's Museum of Greater Fall River, Department of Children and Families, FRACC, the Greater Fall River Arts Association, the Fall River Comprehensive Treatment Center, Fall River Deaconess Home, Fall River Public Librarymobile, South Coast LGBTQ Network, Mass Audubon, People Incorporated, Community Autism Resources, Boys & Girls Club of Fall River, and The Trustees of Reservations.

For more information, visit thefracc.org/we-heart.

This article originally appeared on The Herald News: Art, music festival coming to downtown Fall River on May 11