'Eatertainment': From golfing to arcades, 6 places to play with your food near Fall River

The Natick Mall is taking a big swing in the emerging trend of “eatertainment,” as developers are building a massive indoor pickleball club with multiple dining options.

Renowned Boston chef Chris Coombs and sports club operator D.J. Bosse are converting the mall’s former Neiman-Marcus location into a pickleball destination. Due to open later this year, it’ll encompass 97,000 square feet across two floors, with 21 indoor courts, a fitness center, a rustic Italian restaurant, a cafe, a sports bar and a dining center courtside.

"A lot of people don't want to just go out for dinner anymore, they want to do something fun and have social interactions with other people," Coombs told the MetroWest Daily News. "I really think this is going to be a concept you are going to be seeing in other places going forward."

Greater Fall River has ample space for a facility like that, with room to spare in places like the former Swansea Mall. It also has the interest, as evidenced by the many pickleball courts that have popped up across the SouthCoast.

Until indoor pickleball comes to the SouthCoast, what do we have for eatertainment options?

Attention shoppers: You picked most-wanted shops in Swansea. Two grocery chains are on top

Longplex Family and Sport's Complex in Tiverton.

Longplex: Tiverton

Open in 2019, the Longplex (300 Industrial Way, Tiverton) leans heavily on the sports angle, with 187,000 square feet of batting cages, space for basketball, soccer, hockey, volleyball, lacrosse and more, a full-service gym and more. The food options include Sports Kitchen, a pub serving burgers, steak, salads and even breakfast on weekends. There’s also Pizza Hollywood serving slices hot out of the oven, and Custom House Coffee.

Founder and CEO of Level 99, Matthew DuPlessie, (with publicist Adam Ritchie) uses an oversized pair of chopsticks to wrangle and place a colorful ball while leading a tour of Level 99 in the Providence Place Mall.

Level99: Providence

Located in Providence Place Mall, Level99 is like a real-life video game putting players through fun interactive adventures like escape rooms, mazes, American Ninja Warrior-style competitions, scavenger hunts and challenges to tease your brain and test your body. On the premises is Night Shift Kitchen and Tap, a beer hall and kitchen with domestic Wagyu beef burgers, bar pizza, nachos and more.

What is Level99? A look at the 'adult playground' opening at Providence Place Mall

A game room at Dave & Buster's in Livonia, Michigan.

Dave & Buster’s: Providence

Nearby in the mall is Dave & Buster’s, a combination arcade and sports bar – think Chuck E. Cheese for grownups. D&B has virtual reality games, video games and carnival-style challenges, billiards, trivia nights on Tuesdays, and 40-foot TV screens to watch sports like football and UFC. Diners have an assortment of tasty options like nachos, ribs, burgers and loaded queso with diablo chips.

Nachos, beer and golf from the second level at Topgolf driving range in Cranston.

Topgolf: Cranston, Rhode Island

Like a country club without the membership dues, Topgolf (120 Sockanosset Cross Road, Cranston) lets players hit the links in more than 100 climate-controlled golf bays. Instead of the traditional 18-hole golf game, Topgolf uses microchipped balls to have players play fun games of speed and accuracy – some inspired by video games like Jewel Jam and Angry Birds. The dining menu is loaded with craft cocktails, entrees like crispy chicken strips and brisket sliders, and desserts like the injectable donut holes and s’mores cookie skillet.

Max Cobb, 9, tries his hand at an arm wrestling video game at the new Play Arcade Bar & Restaurant on Union Street in downtown New Bedford.

Driving excitement: We sent our sports reporter to Topgolf Rhode Island. Is it worth the hype?

PLAY Arcade: New Bedford

Retro gamers will have fun at PLAY (34 Union St., New Bedford), with more than 40 games including pinball machines, Frogger, Mortal Kombat 2, Dance Dance Revolution, Super Mario Bros., skee ball and a host of others. The menu includes beer, cocktails, garlic knots, and linguica sliders served alongside tots drizzled with Mozambique sauce.

'That room is always full': New Bedford arcade expands into another building

Bowling at AMF Somerset Lanes at 231 Riverside Ave., Somerset.

AMF Somerset Lanes: Somerset

The classic eatertainment option is the bowling alley, of course, with AMF Lanes (231 Riverside Ave.) featuring 40 lanes of fun for the whole family and a video game arcade for when your thumb needs a break. Snacks include pepperoni flatbreads, chicken wings, burgers and chili cheese dogs, and cocktails available in 22-ounce mugs.

An artist's rendition of what will be the Silver Stone Castle & Family Entertainment complex in Swansea.

Coming soon: Silver Stone Castle, Swansea

In the works for over four years now, a majestic castle is being built on the spot once occupied by Coles River Family Fun Center in Swansea. Silver Stone Castle & Family Entertainment was first announced in 2019, with go-karts, billiards, a pub style restaurant, virtual reality games, a swimming pool, and arcade inside. Originally planned to open in July 2020, construction has been slow going.

Dan Medeiros can be reached at dmedeiros@heraldnews.com. Support local journalism by purchasing a digital or print subscription to The Herald News today.

This article originally appeared on The Herald News: From Level99 to Topgolf, 6 'eatertainment' options near Fall River