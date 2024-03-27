Heading to your first Kentucky Derby? Here are 9 tips and tricks the locals know

So you're coming to the Kentucky Derby for the first time. The legendary horse race, which celebrates its 150th running in 2024, is an absolute bucket list experience that will not disappoint.

Do you have a seat in the historic Grandstand? Maybe you'll find yourself walking down Millionaires Row wearing a gorgeous hat or a seersucker suit and sipping a mint julep. A coveted ticket to the Kentucky Derby is your entry into a one-of-a-kind celebration. But what if we explained a few simple insider tips that could elevate your experience into a prime post position?

Kentuckians, who grow up with the Kentucky Derby in their backyard, understand the ins and outs of how to truly embrace the Kentucky Derby spirit. To the outsider, it may seem like we are born with the knowledge of how to mix the perfect mint julep, which seats are the most fun at historic Churchill Downs Racetrack, and when and where to book a dinner reservation for a celebratory post-Derby meal.

The truth is, the perfect Derby weekend is a learned experience with some traditions passed down through generations. So just in time for this year's Kentucky Derby on Saturday, May 4, we've compiled a guide to the things you should know — and the things you might want to avoid if you want to do Derby like a local.

The weather and your seat dictate your Kentucky Derby wardrobe

As the Courier Journal's lifestyle reporter, I spend months leading up to the Kentucky Derby collaborating with Courier Journal Features Editor Kathryn Gregory on stories and insider tips to make the experience fresh and exciting while honoring traditions.

For instance, if you've never been to the Kentucky Derby, you might think we're kidding when we tell you everyone wears a hat or fascinator or that stilettos, no matter how fashionable, are a terrible idea.

By all means, wear fashionable footwear, but keep in mind you'll be on your feet for eight to 10 hours on race day. If you must come dressed in six-inch heels, for goodness sake, also pack a pair of flip-flops for the walk back to the car.

And the hat rule goes for the men, too. If you aren't someone who normally wears one, find yourself an elegant straw fedora. Ladies, wide-brim hats and smaller fascinators are a beautiful addition to every Derby Day ensemble. If you coming from out of town and aren't sure which type you'll feel most comfortable wearing during a long day at the racetrack, avoid the hassle of carrying one in your suitcase. If you are staying at a downtown hotel, milliners (aka hat makers) are set up in the lobbies and gift shops around down on Derby weekend.

You can also pick one up at the gift shop at Churchill Downs Racetrack and next door at The Kentucky Derby Museum.

But don't stop planning your wardrobe at the hat. Derby veterans keep a close eye on the weather forecast and have a plan in place for rain or fridged temperatures. While we all cross our fingers for a sunny day in the low 80 degrees, the truth is, you just never can tell in Kentucky. Locals know that it pays to pack a poncho if there is a hint of rain. It also pays to have a cold-weather plan. We've seen snowflakes on Derby Day and a nice coat coordinated with your Derby hat can save the day if the first Saturday in May turns chilly.

Know the rules and guidelines for Churchill Downs Racetrack

Bugler Steve Buttleman plays the call to the post before the start of the Tour de Lou. About a thousand riders showed up to ride in the Kentucky Derby FestivalÕs 10th Annual Tour de Lou on Sunday, April 16, 2023. Three ride distances of 20, 35 and 62 miles were available to riders and covered several parks and Churchill Downs.

Speaking of rain, unless you read the guidelines on the Churchill Downs website, you might not know security will toss your umbrella in the trash as you enter the gates as they are not allowed at the track. You also wouldn't know you can't bring a purse to the racetrack that is larger than 12 inches in any direction or that baby strollers are against the rules.

Kathryn and I highly recommend you read through the guidelines listed on the Churchill Downs website long before Derby Day and while you are there, review the dress code for the section of the track where you'll be seated.

What are some must-have items for a day at Churchill Downs?

Items we suggest you do bring to Churchill Downs are bandaids for unexpected blisters, sunglasses, a small bottle of sunscreens, aspirin, an external phone charger, a foldable poncho (depending on the forecast), and a light wrap or jacket for the end of the evening. Additionally, many first-timers to the track don't realize you'll need cash to place your bets. While there are plenty of ATMs situated throughout Churchill Downs, our recommendation is to show up with your own stack of bills and enough room in your purse or your pockets to stash your haul when you win.

Be sure to pace yourself on Kentucky Derby Weekend

The party is in the infield at Churchill Downs on Kentucky Derby Day on May 7, 2022, in Louisville, Ky.

Too many of us have learned the hard way that you need to pace yourself. The actual Kentucky Derby may only last a few minutes, but the entire event is a day-long festivity that most locals spread out over the weekend.

Heck, we start two weeks in advance with a gargantuan fireworks and airshow. The Kentucky Derby Festival offers more than 70 events leading up to Derby weekend including free outdoor music concerts, wild bed races, a spectacular balloon race, food festivals, a parade and more.

Given that the tradition of Kentucky Derby Week is days long, any skillful local will avoid drinking the entire bourbon bottle in a single night. Also, beware of the mint julep. The traditional drink of the Kentucky Derby includes a long shot of bourbon and little else to knock down its alcohol content. If you make it with an 80-proof whiskey, it should weigh in somewhere around 28% ABV (56 proof). So, be responsible.

Collect the official Kentucky Oaks, Derby glasses at the track

Scenes from the infield Saturday at the 147th Kentucky Derby Saturday. May 1, 2021

Don't be surprised when you see race fans leaving the track with a small tower of empty glassware.

Kentuckians collect the Kentucky Derby glasses their mint juleps are served in at Churchill Downs and carry them home in stacks. We've been doing this for as long as mint juleps have been served at the Kentucky Derby and many people use them year-round as drinking glasses in their homes. Other people carefully pack them away as old and rare Kentucky Derby glasses can be worth hundreds of dollars.

If you don't feel like lugging your glasses home in a suitcase, you can order Kentucky Derby glasses year-round online at the Kentucky Derby Museum, 704 Central Ave.

Pre-plan your Churchill Downs exit before the Kentucky Derby race

The grandstand crowd waits for the start of the 148th Kentucky Derby on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky.

In 2023, an estimated 150,000 visitors descended on Louisville to attend the Kentucky Derby, turning Churchill Downs into the third-largest city in Kentucky for a day. With that many people, getting around the city — specifically from downtown to Churchill Downs — can get complicated.

With streets gridlocked and public transit reduced to shuttle buses, bring your walking shoes. Although it's too far to walk from the race track to downtown hotels, you should assume you'll be walking from your seat to your car, shuttle buss or a specified ride-sharing location.

Locals will often pay to park at homes in the neighborhood surrounding the racetrack. But if you don't know the area and are coming from out of town, parking at the Kentucky Exposition Center, 937 Phillips Lane, and taking the shuttle to the track is a simple option.

Another tip if you want to avoid traffic gridlock after the Kentucky Derby is to stick around until after the final race when crowds and traffic will have lessened. (Yes there are races after the Kentucky Derby).

Visit Louisville's unique neighborhoods during Kentucky Derby Weekend

Louisville firefighters work to extinguish a fire at 310@NuLu apartment building in downtown Louisville early Monday morning. The apartment building has 173 units, according to a 2015 Courier Journal article. About 37 apartments were occupied in this building at the time, said Louisville Metro Fire Department Captain Donovan Sims. Feb. 19, 2024

Have we mentioned not a lot of work gets done around Louisville the week of the Kentucky Derby? Unless you are in the service industry or the media, the city feels like it's on a long holiday the week of the Kentucky Derby.

Locals and visitors pour into the streets each night visiting restaurants, bars and entertainment venues. If you are staying in a hotel in downtown Louisville, you are within walking distance or a short car ride to a few neighborhoods which could be fun to explore Derby weekend. These different areas of Louisville are located about 5 miles from Churchill Downs:

WHISKEY ROW refers to an entertainment district along Main Street close to the Ohio River in downtown Louisville. At the turn of the century, this area was home to the bourbon industry and today, many historic buildings are used as restaurants, bars, honky tonks, and distilleries.

THE EAST MARKET DISTRICT, also known as NuLu, is known for its unique art galleries, specialty stores, antique shops, and award-winning culinary scene. You'll find the majority of NuLu's offerings a few blocks east of downtown on East Market Street.

THE HIGHLANDS is a neighborhood located a couple of miles east of downtown. Known as the original "restaurant row" of the city, Louisvillians frequent this area of town for its eclectic mix of bars and restaurants plus bookstores, karaoke, boutique hotels and more.

Visit the Kentucky Derby Museum

If you have never been to the Kentucky Derby, one of the best ways to gain a better understanding of the history and legacy of the horse race is a visit to the Kentucky Derby Museum. The museum is located at 702 Central Ave. next to Churchill Downs Racetrack, just 10 minutes from downtown Louisville.

In addition to two floors of exhibits and interactive displays, the Kentucky Derby Museum offers a variety of tours of Churchill Downs Racetrack. Tickets for tours may be purchased at the door, but spots fill up fast and it is highly recommend purchasing tour tickets in advance through the museum's website.

Unfortunately for visitors from out of town, the museum is closed on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday of Derby week. But for those who plan to arrive at the start of Derby week or stay a day or two after the Run for the Roses, a visit to the Kentucky Derby Museum is a great addition to your trip.

Looking for souvenirs from your Derby experience? Sunday, May 5 is the Kentucky Derby Museum's Day After Derby Sale. The museum opens at 8:30 a.m. and the gift shop will have Derby 150 merchandise on sale. This sale is in-store only and entry into the Kentucky Derby Museum store is free.

Let's Talk Derby video series makes navigating the Kentucky Derby easy

Last but not least, check out our "Let's Talk Derby with Kathryn and Kirby" video series. Our fun, fast-paced videos explain everything from track fashion to the dos and don'ts at the track and offer a visual tour of the different seating options, too You'll find it on our Facebook pages and at courier-journal.com.

Happy Derby!

