Hayden Panettiere returns to Instagram for 1st time in 6 months

Hayden Panettiere has returned to Instagram — to show off her new hairstyle.

Over the weekend, the Heroes and Nashville actress, 32, posted to Instagram for the first time in six months. She had that just stepped out of a salon vibe — and bangs! — after a visit to the L.A. hairstylist who has cut her hair since she was a teen.

Hayden Panettiere, pictured here in 2019, has returned to Instagram for 1st time in 6 months. (Photo: Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

(Screenshot: Hayden Panettiere via Instagram)

Last April was the last time fans heard from her on the social media account, when she posted about the Disney+ movie, Secrets of the Whales. Panettiere, who's been on an acting hiatus since Nashville, has been largely flying under the radar amid personal woes.

In July 2020, Panettiere's boyfriend of two years, Brian Hickerson, was arrested on eight counts of charges, ranging from domestic violence and assault to witness intimidation, occurring during their relationship. Panettiere — who shares a 6-year-old daughter with ex-fiancé Wladimir Klitschko — spoke out at the time, saying she was "coming forward with the truth about what happened to me with the hope that my story will empower others in abusive relationships to get the help they need and deserve."

In April, Hickerson was sentenced to 45 days in jail on two felony counts of injuring a spouse or girlfriend. He reported to jail in May. In addition to jail time, Hickerson was sentenced to four years of formal probation, 52 domestic violence classes and $500 in restitution.

Two months later, in July, Panettiere and Hickerson were seen together again at an L.A. bar. He said they had not gotten back together, "but are working on a friendship." Within days, they were spotted out together again with a source telling People that Panettiere "won't forget" what Hickerson did, "but she wants to forgive and move on. Hayden is sober and doing very well." The same source noted Hickerson has been "in intensive therapy treatment."

That "friendship" continues. In September, paparazzi snapped Panettiere and Hickerson out together two more times. Hickerson again denied they are back together (telling a paparazzo, “absolutely not”), despite the tabloid OK! reporting they appeared to be on a "cozy dinner date" one of those nights.

Hickerson is due back in court on Oct. 22 at 8:30 a.m. PT for a progress report in his domestic violence case.