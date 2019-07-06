Who Are Princess Diana's Sisters, Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Lady Jane Fellowes?

From Town & Country

Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Lady Jane Fellowes have largely retreated from public life since the tragic death of their sister, Princess Diana; however, the two women were included in Prince Harry's son Archie's christening this summer.

Both Lady Sarah and Lady Jane were featured in a family portrait the Sussexes' released in honor of their son's baptism.

This isn't the first time Diana's sisters have been involved in a major milestone in their nephew's life. In May of 2018, we saw them Prince Harry's wedding to Meghan Markle.

Ahead of the nuptials, the Palace released a statement detailing the sisters' involvement in the marriage ceremony:

In addition to having the support of The Queen, his father The Prince of Wales, and his brother Prince William as Best Man, Prince Harry is also keen to involve his mother's family in his wedding. All three siblings of Diana, Princess of Wales will be in attendance and Lady Jane Fellowes will give the reading. Prince Harry and Ms. Markle both feel honoured that Lady Jane will be representing her family and helping to celebrate the memory of the late Princess on the wedding day.

Diana's third sibling, Earl Spencer, joined his sisters, as well.

Lady Jane has avoided the spotlight since speaking at her sister's funeral in 1997, so Harry's wedding was one of the only times the public has heard from her in more than two decades. But those close to the royals aren't surprised by Diana's sisters' involvement in the ceremony.

Harry has remained close with his aunts, even working with Lady Jane on charity work.

"Harry has always kept in close touch with the Spencers and they have all received invitations," an unnamed source told Vanity Fair. "Harry gets on well with his aunts and uncle and they have met Meghan."

Here's everything we know about Harry's two aunts.

Lady Jane Fellowes

Diana’s sister Jane isn't familiar to the public, as she has rarely spoken to the media since her sister’s death.

According to Earl and Lady Sarah Spencer, it was Jane who informed them about Diana’s death in the early hours of the morning in 1997. They both relayed the events in the recent BBC documentary, which Lady Jane did not take part in.