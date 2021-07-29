Halsey goes from beautiful to bloody in second trailer for ‘If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power’ film

Halsey is giving fans a new glimpse of her other baby: the second trailer for If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power is out now.

The upcoming album movie, which is timed with the release of the singer's fourth studio album of the same name, premieres in select IMAX theaters domestically on Aug. 25 for one night only. The hourlong film, written by Halsey and directed by Colin Tilley, is visually stunning, every scene an artsy masterpiece. But it also looks intense and dark, as the "intended for mature audiences only" disclaimer at the start reminds viewers.

Halsey, who welcomed their first child this month, makes many outfit changes, styled by Law Roach, going from a bra and undies to elaborate, full-bodied gowns (and piled-high hairstyles) that seemed like work — though the fun kind of work — to hold up.

Screenshot of "If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power." (Halsey via YouTube)

Screenshot of "If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power." (Halsey via YouTube)

(Lucas Garrido)

She also displays her pregnancy belly in a beautiful underwater scene — and is in the buff for a pool shot, one of the most striking images in the trailer, as circles of swimmers move around her.

Screenshot of "If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power." (Halsey via YouTube)

Screenshot of "If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power." (Halsey via YouTube)

Screenshot of "If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power." (Halsey via YouTube)

And of course they did their own makeup, using products from their beauty line, About-Face.

Screenshot of "If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power." (Halsey via YouTube)

Screenshot of "If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power." (Halsey via YouTube)

Screenshot of "If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power." (Halsey via YouTube)

But stunning looks aside, make no mistake — there's still a dark, creepy vibe to it. The poster, touting the "disruptive album and film experience from the mind of Halsey," makes that very clear. Ditto the bloody dress and, um, guillotine.

"If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power"

Screenshot of "If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power." (Halsey via YouTube)

Screenshot of "If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power." (Halsey via YouTube)

Screenshot of "If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power." (Halsey via YouTube)

Blood spatters aside, the trailer also gives another hint of the music fans can expect on the star's anticipated album. The trailer included "woman/god" in the name ("If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power — woman/god Trailer"), leading to speculation that is the title of the song featured.

Tickets for the film go on sale Aug. 3 — with the complete list of cities, including international, on https://www.loveandpower.com/imax.

Halsey's album comes out Aug. 27 and is produced by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross. When Halsey dropped the breast-baring album cover, they said this album is a "concept album about the joys and horrors of pregnancy and childbirth. It was very important to me that the cover art conveyed the sentiment of my journey over the past few months," before welcoming Ender Ridley Aydin with boyfriend, Alev Aydin.

Story continues

She unveiled the album cover at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

In late July, Halsey said they would stop doing press after feeling "deliberately disrespected" by Allure magazine. The outlet referred to Halsey solely with female pronouns when they use she/they. She also took issue with how her upbringing was described in the cover story.