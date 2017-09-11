Halloween queen Heidi Klum teases her costume

Maybe it’s because she spends most days getting glammed up and needs a change, or maybe she just has fond memories of it from the past, but for whatever reason, Heidi Klum loves Halloween. Can’t get enough of it. In fact, the model, who’s known for creating elaborate costumes each year, is already working on the disguise that she’ll step into this year — seven weeks from now.

The Project Runway host has dressed as a vampire, a Transformer, Cleopatra, a granny, and many, many other characters in years past. Traditionally, Klum enjoys teasing her costume before the big date, then unveiling the finished look at her annual, star-studded Halloween party.

Klum shared video clips Monday that show her working with a team — call it an un-glam squad — as they crafted this year’s look. From them, we can tell that Klum will be covered in prosthetics … and that’s about it.

“Ok Halloween …. lets get this party started,” she captioned the first one.

Then she wrote, “What am i going to be?” above a second.

The others even made creating Klum’s costume look painful.

Last year, Klum began offering peeks at her 2016 ensemble a couple of days earlier, on Sept. 8. The surprising costume that resulted was a six-pack of Heidis. Six!

She began plotting for this year’s Halloween extravaganza over the summer, as she explained during an interview with Yahoo last month.

“It’s going to be very scary this year,” the model said. “I have to do some rehearsing for this. Normally it’s just preparing, but this time I have to rehearse!”

“I always try to top myself,” she explained. “Also, because people expect it. They are always looking forward to what I’m doing.”

Any guesses?

Read more from Yahoo Celebrity: