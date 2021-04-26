Halle Berry and Van Hunt share behind-the-scenes photos of their red carpet debut at the Oscars: ‘1st date night’

Halle Berry and Van Hunt made their red carpet debut at Sunday's Academy Awards — and they've giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at their "1st date nite."

Berry, who won Best Actress for Monster's Ball in 2002, presented at the Los Angeles ceremony and brought the "Seconds of Pleasure" singer as her plus-one, marking their first red carpet since they made things Instagram official last summer. And while there was a lot of buzz over her new hairstyle — a change she made right before the show — it didn't completely steal the attention from their sweet relationship milestone.

Hunt, 51, shared a series of photos of their prep together, captioning them, "1st date night." The snapshots showed Berry, 54, in her berry-colored strapless Dolce & Gabbana gown posing by a mirror, Hunt — in a dark navy velvet suit by Etro— lacing up his Christian Louboutin shoes, Berry putting on Hunt's David Yurman broach and the pair throwing a lusty look at one another.

Berry shared her partner's pix to her stories — and shared some of her own in an "Oscars 2021" post. The lead image was a shot of the two looking in each other's eyes.

Berry had hinted at her hair transformation on social media before the show, posting a snapshot of her clipped locks in her Instagram stories. Social media has a lot of opinions about the look, a blunt bob with bangs.

Halle Berry debuted a new hairstyle at the show. Social media had opinions.(Photo: Halle Berry via Instagram)

But she seemed too focused on the show and her date. As an Oscars vet, she described the red carpet as "an odd one" amid the pandemic. (Regina King explained at the top of the show that all attendees were vaccinated and COVID tested.) The Grammy winner called himself a "rookie," as he was attending his first show, and said during the E! pre-show that Berry was guiding him. Berry added that they had an "easy breezy, no stress" day getting ready together.

Story continues

During the awards show, there was a sweet moment when Hunt slid his arm around Berry as they listened to Angela Bassett introduce the in memoriam segment.

Van Hunt and Halle Berry attend the 93rd Annual Academy Awards at Union Station on April 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo: Chris Pizzello-Pool/Getty Images)

Berry first teased her romance with Hunt in July, posting just a photo of herself playing footsie with someone. In September, she wore a Van Hunt shirt and captioned it, "Now ya know."

Berry is the mom of two children — Maceo, 6, and Nahla, 12 — with exes. Hunt has an 18-year-old son, Drake.

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment: