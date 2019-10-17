Why Hailey Bieber, a Christian, celebrates Halloween: 'I redefine everything in culture'

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 07: Hailey Bieber attends Alexander Wang & Bvlgari Celebrate A.W. BVLGARI'S 712 Fifth Avenue on September 07, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images)

Hailey Bieber, once again, is clarifying why she feels Christians can celebrate Halloween — or any holiday they choose. In a post shared to Instagram stories Wednesday night, the 22-year-old newlywed shared her thoughts about the spookiest day of the year and why she chooses to celebrate it.

In a response to a post allowing fans to “axe me a kweschin,” one wrote: “Halloween yes or no?”

Mrs. Justin Bieber offered a detailed response presumably based on her faith, writing: “I’m a Christian. Do you have any idea what that means historically? It means I redefine everything in culture. Pagan Feast of Winter Solstice? Oh, that’s now JESUS BIRTHDAY. Pagan Feast of Spring Planting? Oh that’s now EASTER WEEKEND. Pagan Celtic Festival involving dressing up and warding off evil spirits? Oh now it’s All Saints Day and we celebrate the victorious church that has overcome the VICTORIOUS CHURCH THAT HAS OVERCOME THE BLOOD OF THE LAMB!!! CANDY PLEASE!!!”

She continued, “I’m not afraid of the world. I’m not afraid of any devil or demon or incantation. They are terrified of me. Halloween is now MY HOLIDAY and I am claiming all the candy for the glory of God and the celebration of the saints. What now? I’ll dress up however I like! My favorite characters, pop culture stuff, whatever. It’s my party and you’re invited. I’m alive today and a saint tomorrow. Give me candy.”

This isn’t the first time she’s proudly proclaimed her faith and shared her thoughts about celebrating Halloween. Just last week, she asked her followers for help with costume ideas. She shared some of her previous costumes, and asked for feedback.

"Aren't u a Christian?" one fan asked.

To which she responded, "Yes. I still dress up for Halloween."

Another fan was a bit aggressive, calling the model a "FAKE CHRISTIAN," and she replied, "Our kids are gonna celebrate too."

Hailey said she liked the ideas from fans of dressing up as Catwoman, Harley Quinn or the Bride of Chucky.

Some Christians do not celebrate Halloween because of the belief that it’s a pagan practice. Halloween’s origin story is not far from what Hailey shared, which started with the ancient Celtic festival of Samhain, when people would light bonfires and wear costumes to ward off ghosts. In the eighth century, Pope Gregory III designated November 1 as a time to honor all saints; and shortly afterwards, All Saints Day started incorporating some of the traditions of Samhain. The evening before was known as All Hallows Eve and later Halloween.