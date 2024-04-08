Gypsy Rose Blanchard's husband speaks out following split

Gypsy Rose Blanchard's husband Ryan Anderson is speaking out days after she announced that the two, who wed while she was in prison for her role in the murder of her mother, had separated. Blanchard announced the couple's split at the end of March, three months after her release from prison.

Recording a TikTok from his friend's home where he says they were watching WrestleMania, Anderson immediately thanked people for their support amid the news.

"I just want to thank everyone for the support, it's been great. I'm just living my life, guys," he says in the video. "Y'all will see what really happened on Lifetime. We were filming a lot. So stay tuned for that. ... I will post more stuff eventually, I'm just hanging in."

Lifetime announced in February that the network will produce a new docuseries on Blanchard, starting from the days leading up to her release from prison at the end of December.

"As a victim of Munchausen Syndrome by Proxy, Gypsy was abused for years by her mother and has lived her entire life in one prison or another…until now," a press release from A + E Networks says. "The series follows Gypsy as she experiences life as a free woman, including finally living with her husband Ryan Anderson for the first time.

"The series will be an authentic, raw and revealing look at Gypsy's new life on the outside," the press release continues. "From the joyful moments as she is free to make her own decisions for the first time, to the challenges of navigating life and relationships while facing her past."

Blanchard and Anderson wed in July 2022 while Blanchard was still in prison. She had been sentenced to 10 years for second-degree murder over the death of her mother, Clauddine "Dee Dee" Blanchard, who was killed by Blanchard's then-boyfriend.

The couple met during Blanchard's prison sentence when Anderson, a special education teacher from Louisiana, wrote her a letter. Blanchard was released from prison on Dec. 28.

