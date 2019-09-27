Gwyneth Paltrow's husband posts gushing 47th birthday tribute to the 'greatest human being ever'

Gwyneth Paltrow and her husband writer/producer Brad Falchuk at the Netflix premiere of The Politician in New York City on Sept. 26. (Photo: Angela Weiss / AFP /Getty Images)

Gwyneth Paltrow has expensive taste (see: the Goop gift guide), but her husband just gave her a beautiful birthday present that cost nothing at all.

To mark Paltrow’s 47th birthday, Brad Falchuk, whom she married one year ago, posted a gushing tribute on Instagram that left her “dead.” Alongside a photo of her in which she’s smiling and sun-kissed, the TV writer and producer called her things like “the greatest human being ever,” “the BEST wife,” “endlessly fascinating” and successful “at everything she does.”





While the compliments flowed — she’s also a great mother, stepmother and pancake maker — he also revealed that she has a dirty sense of humor and gets road rage. He also made some Goop-styled jokes, writing that the lifestyle guru “considers dehydration to be a character flaw” and is hurt by “improperly seasoned food.”

Despite those few so-called “imperfections,” Falchuk said that Paltrow’s “gifts elevate her — blue eyes that see the best in the people she loves and a tireless drive to make sure they see it too. Soft, hard working hands that she uses to make the most delicious pancakes and make you feel at home with the slightest touch. Extreme curiosity and even more extreme bravery to share that curiosity and the places it takes her with the world. She’s a relentless mother and step mother, the BEST wife, all of her friends know she’s their champion and no one wears clothes as well as she does. She’s endlessly fascinating, succeeds at everything she does and drinks whiskey and eats fried food yet still manages to look like that.”

He ended by saying that he knows he’s “not the only person to say, thank God you were born” and that he loves her.

Paltrow commented on the post minutes after it went up, writing, “Dead. I love you @bradfalchuk.”

Other celebrities commented about the very public display of affection. Chelsea Handler wrote, “Well, this is just ridiculous. What are the rest of us supposed to do? I’m going to take an edible.” Janet Mock wrote, “I quit.” Longtime Paltrow pal Rob Lowe posted, “Perfectly said.”

While the couple married a year ago, they just moved in together recently after purposefully opting to take it slow blending their families. (She has two kids with ex-husband Chris Martin and he has two with ex-wife Suzanne Bukinik.)

Paltrow and Falchuk — who met when she was guest-starring on Glee, which he co-created with Ryan Murphy — collaborated in reel life too for the new Netflix show The Politician, which starts streaming today. She plays Georgina Hobart, the mother of Payton Hobart (Ben Platt), a high schooler who is determined to someday become the President of the United States.

On Thursday’s Today show, Paltrow said Falchuk “had to convince me a little bit” to take the role. "I've got a pretty big day job over at goop.com, so I sorta put acting on the back burner. But, he was writing and he was like, 'I think I'm writing a part for you.' And I was like, 'I don't think I can do a part.' And lo and behold, here I am."

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Lifestyle’s newsletter.