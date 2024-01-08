Live

Golden Globes 2024: Full list of winners

'Oppenheimer,' 'Succession' and 'The Bear' won big, while 'Barbie' was largely shut out.

Dylan Stableford
·Senior Writer
Updated
542
Emma Stone accepts the award for Best Performance by a Female Actor for
Emma Stone accepts the award for Best Performance by a Female Actor for "Poor Things" at the Golden Globes in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday. (Rich Polk/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images)
The 81st Golden Globe Awards were held Sunday night in Beverly Hills, Calif., where stars of the past year’s most popular television and movies gathered at an event that effectively kicked off the 2024 Hollywood awards season.

Oppenheimer (five Golden Globes, including Best Motion Picture, Drama), Succession (four, including Best Television Series, Drama) and The Bear (three, including Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy) were some of the night's big winners, while Barbie  which led coming in with 9 nominations — won just two.

See the list of winners below.

  • Dylan Stableford

    'Oppenheimer' wins Best Motion Picture, Drama

    Oppenheimer (Universal Pictures)
    Killers of the Flower Moon (Apple Original Films/Paramount Pictures)
    Maestro (Netflix)
    Past Lives (A24)
    The Zone of Interest (A24)
    Anatomy of a Fall (Neon)

  • Dylan Stableford

    Lily Gladstone wins Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama for her role as Mollie Burkhart in 'Killers of the Flower Moon'

    Lily Gladstone — Killers of the Flower Moon
    • Carey Mulligan — Maestro
    • Sandra Hüller — Anatomy of a Fall
    • Annette Bening — Nyad
    • Greta Lee — Past Lives
    • Cailee Spaeny — Priscilla

  • Dylan Stableford

    'Poor Things' wins Best Picture, Musical or Comedy

    Barbie (Warner Bros.)
    Poor Things (Searchlight Pictures)
    American Fiction (MGM)
    The Holdovers (Focus Features)
    May December (Netflix)
    Air (Amazon MGM Studios)

  • Dylan Stableford

    Paul Giamatti wins Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy for his role as Paul Hunham in 'The Holdovers'

    Paul Giamatti accepts the award for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy for
    Paul Giamatti accepts the award for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy for "The Holdovers" at the Golden Globes in Beverly Hills, Calif., Sunday. (Rich Polk/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images)

    • Nicolas Cage — Dream Scenario
    • Timothée Chalamet — Wonka
    • Matt Damon — Air
    Paul Giamatti — The Holdovers
    • Joaquin Phoenix — Beau Is Afraid
    • Jeffrey Wright — American Fiction

  • Dylan Stableford

    'Succession' wins Best Television Series, Drama

    1923 (Paramount+)
    The Crown (Netflix)
    The Diplomat (Netflix)
    The Last of Us (HBO)
    The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
    Succession (HBO)

  • Dylan Stableford

    Sarah Snook wins Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama for her role as Shiv Roy in 'Succession'

    Sarah Snook accepts the award for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series, Drama for
    Sarah Snook accepts the award for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series, Drama for "Succession" at the Golden Globes in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday. (Rich Polk/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images)

    • Helen Mirren — 1923
    • Bella Ramsey — The Last of Us
    • Keri Russell — The Diplomat
    Sarah Snook — Succession
    • Imelda Staunton — The Crown
    • Emma Stone — The Curse

  • Dylan Stableford

    'The Bear' wins Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy

    The Bear (FX)
    Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
    Abbott Elementary (ABC)
    Jury Duty (Amazon Freevee)
    Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
    Barry (HBO)

  • Dylan Stableford

    'Beef' wins Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

    Beef
    Lessons in Chemistry
    Daisy Jones & the Six
    All the Light We Cannot See
    Fellow Travelers
    Fargo

  • Dylan Stableford

    'Barbie' wins Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

    Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie sit at the
    Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie sit at the "Barbie" table during the Golden Globes at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday. (Christopher Polk/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images)

    Barbie (Warner Bros.)
    Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (Disney)
    John Wick: Chapter 4 (Lionsgate Films)
    Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One (Paramount Pictures)
    Oppenheimer (Universal Pictures)
    Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Sony Pictures)
    The Super Mario Bros. Movie (Universal Pictures)
    Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (AMC Theatres)

  • Dylan Stableford

    'What Was I Made For?' ('Barbie') by Billie Eilish and Finneas wins Best Original Song, Motion Picture

    Billie Eilish arrives at the Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday. (Gilbert Flores/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images)
    Billie Eilish arrives at the Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday. (Gilbert Flores/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images)

    Barbie — “What Was I Made For?” by Billie Eilish and Finneas
    Barbie — “Dance the Night” by Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt
    She Came to Me — “Addicted to Romance” by Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa
    The Super Mario Bros. Movie — “Peaches” by Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond, and John Spiker
    Barbie — “I’m Just Ken” by Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt
    Rustin — “Road to Freedom” by Lenny Kravitz

  • Dylan Stableford

    Ludwig Göransson wins Best Original Score, Motion Picture for 'Oppenheimer'

    Ludwig Göransson — Oppenheimer
    • Jerskin Fendrix — Poor Things
    • Robbie Robertson — Killers of the Flower Moon
    • Mica Levi — The Zone of Interest
    • Daniel Pemberton — Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
    Joe Hisaishi — The Boy and the Heron

  • Dylan Stableford

    Cillian Murphy wins Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama for his role as J. Robert Oppenheimer in 'Oppenheimer'

    Cillian Murphy accepts the award for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama for
    Cillian Murphy accepts the award for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama for "Oppenheimer" at the Golden Globes in Beverly Hills, Calif., Sunday. (Rich Polk/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images)

    • Bradley Cooper — Maestro
    Cillian Murphy — Oppenheimer
    • Leonardo DiCaprio — Killers of the Flower Moon
    • Colman Domingo — Rustin
    • Andrew Scott — All of Us Strangers
    • Barry Keoghan — Saltburn

  • Dylan Stableford

    Emma Stone wins Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy for her role as Bella Baxter in 'Poor Things'

    Emma Stone accepts the award for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy at the Golden Globes in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday. (Rich Polk/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images)
    Emma Stone accepts the award for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy at the Golden Globes in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday. (Rich Polk/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images)

    • Fantasia Barrino — The Color Purple
    • Jennifer Lawrence — No Hard Feelings
    • Natalie Portman — May December
    • Alma Pöysti — Fallen Leaves
    • Margot Robbie — Barbie
    Emma Stone — Poor Things

  • Dylan Stableford

    Christopher Nolan wins Best Director, Motion Picture for 'Oppenheimer'

    Christopher Nolan accepts the award for Best Director, Motion Picture for
    Christopher Nolan accepts the award for Best Director, Motion Picture for "Oppenheimer" at the Golden Globes in Beverly Hills, Calif., Sunday. (Rich Polk/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images)

    • Bradley Cooper — Maestro
    • Greta Gerwig — Barbie
    • Yorgos Lanthimos — Poor Things
    Christopher Nolan — Oppenheimer
    • Martin Scorsese — Killers of the Flower Moon
    • Celine Song — Past Lives

  • Dylan Stableford

    'The Boy and the Heron' wins Best Motion Picture, Animated

    The Boy and the Heron (GKids)
    Elemental (Disney)
    Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Sony Pictures)
    The Super Mario Bros. Movie (Universal Pictures)
    Suzume (Toho Co.)
    Wish (Disney)

  • Dylan Stableford

    Kieran Culkin wins Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama for his role as Roman Roy on 'Succession'

    Kieran Culkin accepts the award for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series, Drama for
    Kieran Culkin accepts the award for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series, Drama for "Succession" at the Golden Globes in Beverly Hills, Calif., Sunday. (Rich Polk/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images)

    • Pedro Pascal — The Last of Us
    Kieran Culkin — Succession
    • Jeremy Strong — Succession
    • Brian Cox — Succession
    • Gary Oldman — Slow Horses
    • Dominic West — The Crown

  • Dylan Stableford

    Ayo Edebiri wins Best Actress in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy for her role as Sydney on 'The Bear'

    Ayo Edebiri accepts the award for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy for
    Ayo Edebiri accepts the award for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy for "The Bear" at the Golden Globes in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday. (Rich Polk//Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images)

    Ayo Edebiri — The Bear
    • Natasha Lyonne — Poker Face
    • Quinta Brunson — Abbott Elementary
    • Rachel Brosnahan — The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
    • Selena Gomez — Only Murders in the Building
    • Elle Fanning – The Great

  • Dylan Stableford

    'Anatomy of a Fall' wins Best Picture, Non-English Language

    Anatomy of a Fall (Neon) — France
    Fallen Leaves (Mubi) — Finland
    Io Capitano (01 Distribution) — Italy
    Past Lives (A24) — United States
    Society of the Snow (Netflix) — Spain
    The Zone of Interest (A24) — United Kingdom

  • Dylan Stableford

    Ricky Gervais wins Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy for 'Ricky Gervais: Armageddon'

    Ricky Gervais — Ricky Gervais: Armageddon
    • Trevor Noah — Trevor Noah: Where Was I
    • Chris Rock — Chris Rock: Selective Outrage
    • Amy Schumer — Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact
    • Sarah Silverman — Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love
    • Wanda Sykes — Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer

  • Dylan Stableford

    Jeremy Allen White wins Best Actor in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy for his role as Carmy on 'The Bear'

    Jeremy Allen White accepts the award for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy for
    Jeremy Allen White accepts the award for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy for "The Bear" at the Golden Globes in Beverly Hills, Calif., Sunday. (Rich Polk/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images)

    • Bill Hader — Barry
    • Steve Martin — Only Murders in the Building
    • Martin Short — Only Murders in the Building
    • Jason Segel — Shrinking
    • Jason Sudeikis — Ted Lasso
    Jeremy Allen White — The Bear

  • Dylan Stableford

    Justine Triet and Arthur Harari win Best Screenplay, Motion Picture for 'Anatomy of a Fall'

    Barbie — Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach
    Poor Things — Tony McNamara
    Oppenheimer — Christopher Nolan
    Killers of the Flower Moon — Eric Roth, Martin Scorsese
    Past Lives — Celine Song
    Anatomy of a Fall — Justine Triet, Arthur Harari

  • Dylan Stableford

    Matthew Macfadyen wins Best Supporting Actor, Television for his role as Tom on 'Succession'

    • Billy Crudup — The Morning Show
    Matthew Macfadyen — Succession
    • James Marsden — Jury Duty
    • Ebon Moss-Bachrach — The Bear
    • Alan Ruck — Succession
    • Alexander Skarsgård — Succession

  • Dylan Stableford

    Elizabeth Debicki wins Best Supporting Actress, Television for her role as Princess Diana on 'The Crown'

    Elizabeth Debicki accepts the award for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on Television for
    Elizabeth Debicki accepts the award for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on Television for "The Crown" at the Golden Globes in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday. (Rich Polk/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images)

    Elizabeth Debicki — The Crown
    • Abby Elliott — The Bear
    • Christina Ricci — Yellowjackets
    • J. Smith-Cameron — Succession
    • Meryl Streep — Only Murders in the Building
    • Hannah Waddingham — Ted Lasso

  • Dylan Stableford

    Steven Yeun wins Best Performance by an Actor, Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television for his role as Danny Cho on 'Beef'

    • Matt Bomer — Fellow Travelers
    • Sam Claflin — Daisy Jones & the Six
    • Jon Hamm — Fargo
    • Woody Harrelson — White House Plumbers
    • David Oyelowo — Lawmen: Bass Reeves
    Steven Yeun — Beef

  • Dylan Stableford

    Ali Wong wins Best Performance by an Actress, Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for her role as Amy Lau on 'Beef'

    • Riley Keough — Daisy Jones & the Six
    • Brie Larson — Lessons in Chemistry
    • Elizabeth Olsen — Love and Death
    • Juno Temple — Fargo
    • Rachel Weisz — Dead Ringers
    Ali Wong — Beef

  • Dylan Stableford

    Robert Downey Jr. wins Best Supporting Actor, Motion Picture for his role as Lewis Strauss in 'Oppenheimer'

    Robert Downey Jr. accepts the award for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role for
    Robert Downey Jr. accepts the award for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role for "Oppenheimer" at the Golden Globes in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday. (Rich Polk/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images)

    • Willem Dafoe — Poor Things
    • Robert De Niro — Killers of the Flower Moon
    Robert Downey Jr. — Oppenheimer
    • Ryan Gosling — Barbie
    • Charles Melton — May December
    • Mark Ruffalo — Poor Things

  • Dylan Stableford

    Da’Vine Joy Randolph wins Best Supporting Actress, Motion Picture for her role as Mary Lamb in 'The Holdovers'

    Da'Vine Joy Randolph poses with her trophy backstage at the Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday. (Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images)
    Da'Vine Joy Randolph poses with her trophy backstage at the Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday. (Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images)

    • Emily Blunt — Oppenheimer
    • Danielle Brooks — The Color Purple
    • Jodie Foster — Nyad
    • Julianne Moore — May December
    • Rosamund Pike — Saltburn
    Da’Vine Joy Randolph — The Holdovers

  • Dylan Stableford

    The full list of nominees (and winners)

    Margot Robbie arrives at the Golden Globes in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday. (Michael Tran/AFP via Getty Images)
    Margot Robbie arrives at the Golden Globes in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday. (Michael Tran/AFP via Getty Images

    Best Motion Picture, Drama

    Oppenheimer (Universal Pictures)
    Killers of the Flower Moon (Apple Original Films/Paramount Pictures)
    Maestro (Netflix)
    Past Lives (A24)
    The Zone of Interest (A24)
    Anatomy of a Fall (Neon)

    Best Picture, Musical or Comedy

    Barbie (Warner Bros.)
    Poor Things (Searchlight Pictures)
    American Fiction (MGM)
    The Holdovers (Focus Features)
    May December (Netflix)
    Air (Amazon MGM Studios)

    Best Director, Motion Picture

    Bradley Cooper — Maestro
    Greta Gerwig — Barbie
    Yorgos Lanthimos — Poor Things
    Christopher Nolan — Oppenheimer
    Martin Scorsese — Killers of the Flower Moon
    Celine Song — Past Lives

    Best Screenplay, Motion Picture

    Barbie — Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach
    Poor Things — Tony McNamara
    Oppenheimer — Christopher Nolan
    Killers of the Flower Moon — Eric Roth, Martin Scorsese
    Past Lives — Celine Song
    Anatomy of a Fall — Justine Triet, Arthur Harari

    Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

    Bradley Cooper — Maestro
    Cillian Murphy — Oppenheimer
    Leonardo DiCaprio — Killers of the Flower Moon
    Colman Domingo — Rustin
    Andrew Scott — All of Us Strangers
    Barry Keoghan — Saltburn

    Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama

    Lily Gladstone — Killers of the Flower Moon
    Carey Mulligan — Maestro
    Sandra Hüller — Anatomy of a Fall
    Annette Bening — Nyad
    Greta Lee — Past Lives
    Cailee Spaeny — Priscilla

    Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

    Fantasia Barrino — The Color Purple
    Jennifer Lawrence — No Hard Feelings
    Natalie Portman — May December
    Alma Pöysti — Fallen Leaves
    Margot Robbie — Barbie
    Emma Stone — Poor Things

    Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

    Nicolas Cage — Dream Scenario
    Timothée Chalamet — Wonka
    Matt Damon — Air
    Paul Giamatti — The Holdovers
    Joaquin Phoenix — Beau Is Afraid
    Jeffrey Wright — American Fiction

    Best Supporting Actor, Motion Picture

    Willem Dafoe — Poor Things
    Robert De Niro — Killers of the Flower Moon
    Robert Downey Jr. — Oppenheimer
    Ryan Gosling — Barbie
    Charles Melton — May December
    Mark Ruffalo — Poor Things

    Best Supporting Actress, Motion Picture

    Emily Blunt — Oppenheimer
    Danielle Brooks — The Color Purple
    Jodie Foster — Nyad
    Julianne Moore — May December
    Rosamund Pike — Saltburn
    Da’Vine Joy Randolph — The Holdovers

    Best Television Series, Drama

    1923 (Paramount+)
    The Crown (Netflix)
    The Diplomat (Netflix)
    The Last of Us (HBO)
    The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
    Succession (HBO)

    Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy

    The Bear (FX)
    Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
    Abbott Elementary (ABC)
    Jury Duty (Amazon Freevee)
    Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
    Barry (HBO)

    Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama

    Pedro Pascal — The Last of Us
    Kieran Culkin — Succession
    Jeremy Strong — Succession
    Brian Cox — Succession
    Gary Oldman — Slow Horses
    Dominic West — The Crown

    Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama

    Helen Mirren — 1923
    Bella Ramsey — The Last of Us
    Keri Russell — The Diplomat
    Sarah Snook — Succession
    Imelda Staunton — The Crown
    Emma Stone — The Curse

    Best Actress in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy

    Ayo Edebiri — The Bear
    Natasha Lyonne — Poker Face
    Quinta Brunson — Abbott Elementary
    Rachel Brosnahan — The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
    Selena Gomez — Only Murders in the Building
    Elle Fanning – The Great

    Best Actor in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy

    Bill Hader — Barry
    Steve Martin — Only Murders in the Building
    Martin Short — Only Murders in the Building
    Jason Segel — Shrinking
    Jason Sudeikis — Ted Lasso
    Jeremy Allen White — The Bear

    Best Supporting Actor, Television

    Billy Crudup — The Morning Show
    Matthew Macfadyen — Succession
    James Marsden — Jury Duty
    Ebon Moss-Bachrach — The Bear
    Alan Ruck — Succession
    Alexander Skarsgård — Succession

    Best Supporting Actress, Television

    Elizabeth Debicki — The Crown
    Abby Elliott — The Bear
    Christina Ricci — Yellowjackets
    J. Smith-Cameron — Succession
    Meryl Streep — Only Murders in the Building
    Hannah Waddingham — Ted Lasso

    Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

    Beef
    Lessons in Chemistry
    Daisy Jones & the Six
    All the Light We Cannot See
    Fellow Travelers
    Fargo

    Best Performance by an Actor, Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

    Matt Bomer — Fellow Travelers
    Sam Claflin — Daisy Jones & the Six
    Jon Hamm — Fargo
    Woody Harrelson — White House Plumbers
    David Oyelowo — Lawmen: Bass Reeves
    Steven Yeun — Beef

    Best Performance by an Actress, Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

    Riley Keough — Daisy Jones & the Six
    Brie Larson — Lessons in Chemistry
    Elizabeth Olsen — Love and Death
    Juno Temple — Fargo
    Rachel Weisz — Dead Ringers
    Ali Wong — Beef

    Best Original Score, Motion Picture

    Ludwig Göransson — Oppenheimer
    Jerskin Fendrix — Poor Things
    Robbie Robertson — Killers of the Flower Moon
    Mica Levi — The Zone of Interest
    Daniel Pemberton — Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
    Joe Hisaishi — The Boy and the Heron

    Best Picture, Non-English Language

    Anatomy of a Fall (Neon) — France
    Fallen Leaves (Mubi) — Finland
    Io Capitano (01 Distribution) — Italy
    Past Lives (A24) — United States
    Society of the Snow (Netflix) — Spain
    The Zone of Interest (A24) — United Kingdom

    Best Original Song, Motion Picture

    Barbie — “What Was I Made For?” by Billie Eilish and Finneas
    Barbie — “Dance the Night” by Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt
    She Came to Me — “Addicted to Romance” by Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa
    The Super Mario Bros. Movie — “Peaches” by Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond, and John Spiker
    Barbie — “I’m Just Ken” by Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt
    Rustin — “Road to Freedom” by Lenny Kravitz

    Best Motion Picture, Animated

    The Boy and the Heron (GKids)
    Elemental (Disney)
    Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Sony Pictures)
    The Super Mario Bros. Movie (Universal Pictures)
    Suzume (Toho Co.)
    Wish (Disney)

    Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy

    Ricky Gervais — Ricky Gervais: Armageddon
    Trevor Noah — Trevor Noah: Where Was I
    Chris Rock — Chris Rock: Selective Outrage
    Amy Schumer — Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact
    Sarah Silverman — Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love
    Wanda Sykes — Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer

    Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

    Barbie (Warner Bros.)
    Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (Disney)
    John Wick: Chapter 4 (Lionsgate Films)
    Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One (Paramount Pictures)
    Oppenheimer (Universal Pictures)
    Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Sony Pictures)
    The Super Mario Bros. Movie (Universal Pictures)
    Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (AMC Theatres)

    * bold denotes winner

