Dylan Stableford
Live
Golden Globes 2024: Full list of winners
'Oppenheimer,' 'Succession' and 'The Bear' won big, while 'Barbie' was largely shut out.
Dylan Stableford
·Senior Writer
Updated
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The 81st Golden Globe Awards were held Sunday night in Beverly Hills, Calif., where stars of the past year’s most popular television and movies gathered at an event that effectively kicked off the 2024 Hollywood awards season.
Oppenheimer (five Golden Globes, including Best Motion Picture, Drama), Succession (four, including Best Television Series, Drama) and The Bear (three, including Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy) were some of the night's big winners, while Barbie — which led coming in with 9 nominations — won just two.
See the list of winners below.
Live28 updates
'Oppenheimer' wins Best Motion Picture, Drama
• Oppenheimer (Universal Pictures)
• Killers of the Flower Moon (Apple Original Films/Paramount Pictures)
• Maestro (Netflix)
• Past Lives (A24)
• The Zone of Interest (A24)
• Anatomy of a Fall (Neon)
- Dylan Stableford
Lily Gladstone wins Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama for her role as Mollie Burkhart in 'Killers of the Flower Moon'
• Lily Gladstone — Killers of the Flower Moon
• Carey Mulligan — Maestro
• Sandra Hüller — Anatomy of a Fall
• Annette Bening — Nyad
• Greta Lee — Past Lives
• Cailee Spaeny — Priscilla
- Dylan Stableford
'Poor Things' wins Best Picture, Musical or Comedy
• Barbie (Warner Bros.)
• Poor Things (Searchlight Pictures)
• American Fiction (MGM)
• The Holdovers (Focus Features)
• May December (Netflix)
• Air (Amazon MGM Studios)
- Dylan Stableford
Paul Giamatti wins Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy for his role as Paul Hunham in 'The Holdovers'
• Nicolas Cage — Dream Scenario
• Timothée Chalamet — Wonka
• Matt Damon — Air
• Paul Giamatti — The Holdovers
• Joaquin Phoenix — Beau Is Afraid
• Jeffrey Wright — American Fiction
- Dylan Stableford
'Succession' wins Best Television Series, Drama
• 1923 (Paramount+)
• The Crown (Netflix)
• The Diplomat (Netflix)
• The Last of Us (HBO)
• The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
• Succession (HBO)
- Dylan Stableford
Sarah Snook wins Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama for her role as Shiv Roy in 'Succession'
• Helen Mirren — 1923
• Bella Ramsey — The Last of Us
• Keri Russell — The Diplomat
• Sarah Snook — Succession
• Imelda Staunton — The Crown
• Emma Stone — The Curse
- Dylan Stableford
'The Bear' wins Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy
• The Bear (FX)
• Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
• Abbott Elementary (ABC)
• Jury Duty (Amazon Freevee)
• Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
• Barry (HBO)
- Dylan Stableford
'Beef' wins Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television
• Beef
• Lessons in Chemistry
• Daisy Jones & the Six
• All the Light We Cannot See
• Fellow Travelers
• Fargo
- Dylan Stableford
'Barbie' wins Cinematic and Box Office Achievement
• Barbie (Warner Bros.)
• Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (Disney)
• John Wick: Chapter 4 (Lionsgate Films)
• Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One (Paramount Pictures)
• Oppenheimer (Universal Pictures)
• Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Sony Pictures)
• The Super Mario Bros. Movie (Universal Pictures)
• Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (AMC Theatres)
- Dylan Stableford
'What Was I Made For?' ('Barbie') by Billie Eilish and Finneas wins Best Original Song, Motion Picture
• Barbie — “What Was I Made For?” by Billie Eilish and Finneas
• Barbie — “Dance the Night” by Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt
• She Came to Me — “Addicted to Romance” by Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa
• The Super Mario Bros. Movie — “Peaches” by Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond, and John Spiker
• Barbie — “I’m Just Ken” by Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt
• Rustin — “Road to Freedom” by Lenny Kravitz
- Dylan Stableford
Ludwig Göransson wins Best Original Score, Motion Picture for 'Oppenheimer'
• Ludwig Göransson — Oppenheimer
• Jerskin Fendrix — Poor Things
• Robbie Robertson — Killers of the Flower Moon
• Mica Levi — The Zone of Interest
• Daniel Pemberton — Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Joe Hisaishi — The Boy and the Heron
- Dylan Stableford
Cillian Murphy wins Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama for his role as J. Robert Oppenheimer in 'Oppenheimer'
• Bradley Cooper — Maestro
• Cillian Murphy — Oppenheimer
• Leonardo DiCaprio — Killers of the Flower Moon
• Colman Domingo — Rustin
• Andrew Scott — All of Us Strangers
• Barry Keoghan — Saltburn
- Dylan Stableford
Emma Stone wins Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy for her role as Bella Baxter in 'Poor Things'
• Fantasia Barrino — The Color Purple
• Jennifer Lawrence — No Hard Feelings
• Natalie Portman — May December
• Alma Pöysti — Fallen Leaves
• Margot Robbie — Barbie
• Emma Stone — Poor Things
- Dylan Stableford
Christopher Nolan wins Best Director, Motion Picture for 'Oppenheimer'
• Bradley Cooper — Maestro
• Greta Gerwig — Barbie
• Yorgos Lanthimos — Poor Things
• Christopher Nolan — Oppenheimer
• Martin Scorsese — Killers of the Flower Moon
• Celine Song — Past Lives
- Dylan Stableford
'The Boy and the Heron' wins Best Motion Picture, Animated
• The Boy and the Heron (GKids)
• Elemental (Disney)
• Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Sony Pictures)
• The Super Mario Bros. Movie (Universal Pictures)
• Suzume (Toho Co.)
• Wish (Disney)
- Dylan Stableford
Kieran Culkin wins Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama for his role as Roman Roy on 'Succession'
• Pedro Pascal — The Last of Us
• Kieran Culkin — Succession
• Jeremy Strong — Succession
• Brian Cox — Succession
• Gary Oldman — Slow Horses
• Dominic West — The Crown
- Dylan Stableford
Ayo Edebiri wins Best Actress in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy for her role as Sydney on 'The Bear'
• Ayo Edebiri — The Bear
• Natasha Lyonne — Poker Face
• Quinta Brunson — Abbott Elementary
• Rachel Brosnahan — The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
• Selena Gomez — Only Murders in the Building
• Elle Fanning – The Great
- Dylan Stableford
'Anatomy of a Fall' wins Best Picture, Non-English Language
• Anatomy of a Fall (Neon) — France
• Fallen Leaves (Mubi) — Finland
• Io Capitano (01 Distribution) — Italy
• Past Lives (A24) — United States
• Society of the Snow (Netflix) — Spain
• The Zone of Interest (A24) — United Kingdom
- Dylan Stableford
Ricky Gervais wins Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy for 'Ricky Gervais: Armageddon'
• Ricky Gervais — Ricky Gervais: Armageddon
• Trevor Noah — Trevor Noah: Where Was I
• Chris Rock — Chris Rock: Selective Outrage
• Amy Schumer — Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact
• Sarah Silverman — Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love
• Wanda Sykes — Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer
- Dylan Stableford
Jeremy Allen White wins Best Actor in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy for his role as Carmy on 'The Bear'
• Bill Hader — Barry
• Steve Martin — Only Murders in the Building
• Martin Short — Only Murders in the Building
• Jason Segel — Shrinking
• Jason Sudeikis — Ted Lasso
• Jeremy Allen White — The Bear
- Dylan Stableford
Justine Triet and Arthur Harari win Best Screenplay, Motion Picture for 'Anatomy of a Fall'
• Barbie — Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach
• Poor Things — Tony McNamara
• Oppenheimer — Christopher Nolan
• Killers of the Flower Moon — Eric Roth, Martin Scorsese
• Past Lives — Celine Song
• Anatomy of a Fall — Justine Triet, Arthur Harari
- Dylan Stableford
Matthew Macfadyen wins Best Supporting Actor, Television for his role as Tom on 'Succession'
• Billy Crudup — The Morning Show
• Matthew Macfadyen — Succession
• James Marsden — Jury Duty
• Ebon Moss-Bachrach — The Bear
• Alan Ruck — Succession
• Alexander Skarsgård — Succession
- Dylan Stableford
Elizabeth Debicki wins Best Supporting Actress, Television for her role as Princess Diana on 'The Crown'
• Elizabeth Debicki — The Crown
• Abby Elliott — The Bear
• Christina Ricci — Yellowjackets
• J. Smith-Cameron — Succession
• Meryl Streep — Only Murders in the Building
• Hannah Waddingham — Ted Lasso
- Dylan Stableford
Steven Yeun wins Best Performance by an Actor, Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television for his role as Danny Cho on 'Beef'
• Matt Bomer — Fellow Travelers
• Sam Claflin — Daisy Jones & the Six
• Jon Hamm — Fargo
• Woody Harrelson — White House Plumbers
• David Oyelowo — Lawmen: Bass Reeves
• Steven Yeun — Beef
- Dylan Stableford
Ali Wong wins Best Performance by an Actress, Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for her role as Amy Lau on 'Beef'
• Riley Keough — Daisy Jones & the Six
• Brie Larson — Lessons in Chemistry
• Elizabeth Olsen — Love and Death
• Juno Temple — Fargo
• Rachel Weisz — Dead Ringers
• Ali Wong — Beef
- Dylan Stableford
Robert Downey Jr. wins Best Supporting Actor, Motion Picture for his role as Lewis Strauss in 'Oppenheimer'
• Willem Dafoe — Poor Things
• Robert De Niro — Killers of the Flower Moon
• Robert Downey Jr. — Oppenheimer
• Ryan Gosling — Barbie
• Charles Melton — May December
• Mark Ruffalo — Poor Things
- Dylan Stableford
Da’Vine Joy Randolph wins Best Supporting Actress, Motion Picture for her role as Mary Lamb in 'The Holdovers'
• Emily Blunt — Oppenheimer
• Danielle Brooks — The Color Purple
• Jodie Foster — Nyad
• Julianne Moore — May December
• Rosamund Pike — Saltburn
• Da’Vine Joy Randolph — The Holdovers
- Dylan Stableford
The full list of nominees (and winners)
Best Motion Picture, Drama
Oppenheimer (Universal Pictures)
Killers of the Flower Moon (Apple Original Films/Paramount Pictures)
Maestro (Netflix)
Past Lives (A24)
The Zone of Interest (A24)
Anatomy of a Fall (Neon)
Best Picture, Musical or Comedy
Barbie (Warner Bros.)
Poor Things (Searchlight Pictures)
American Fiction (MGM)
The Holdovers (Focus Features)
May December (Netflix)
Air (Amazon MGM Studios)
Best Director, Motion Picture
Bradley Cooper — Maestro
Greta Gerwig — Barbie
Yorgos Lanthimos — Poor Things
Christopher Nolan — Oppenheimer
Martin Scorsese — Killers of the Flower Moon
Celine Song — Past Lives
Best Screenplay, Motion Picture
Barbie — Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach
Poor Things — Tony McNamara
Oppenheimer — Christopher Nolan
Killers of the Flower Moon — Eric Roth, Martin Scorsese
Past Lives — Celine Song
Anatomy of a Fall — Justine Triet, Arthur Harari
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama
Bradley Cooper — Maestro
Cillian Murphy — Oppenheimer
Leonardo DiCaprio — Killers of the Flower Moon
Colman Domingo — Rustin
Andrew Scott — All of Us Strangers
Barry Keoghan — Saltburn
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama
Lily Gladstone — Killers of the Flower Moon
Carey Mulligan — Maestro
Sandra Hüller — Anatomy of a Fall
Annette Bening — Nyad
Greta Lee — Past Lives
Cailee Spaeny — Priscilla
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Fantasia Barrino — The Color Purple
Jennifer Lawrence — No Hard Feelings
Natalie Portman — May December
Alma Pöysti — Fallen Leaves
Margot Robbie — Barbie
Emma Stone — Poor Things
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Nicolas Cage — Dream Scenario
Timothée Chalamet — Wonka
Matt Damon — Air
Paul Giamatti — The Holdovers
Joaquin Phoenix — Beau Is Afraid
Jeffrey Wright — American Fiction
Best Supporting Actor, Motion Picture
Willem Dafoe — Poor Things
Robert De Niro — Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr. — Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling — Barbie
Charles Melton — May December
Mark Ruffalo — Poor Things
Best Supporting Actress, Motion Picture
Emily Blunt — Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks — The Color Purple
Jodie Foster — Nyad
Julianne Moore — May December
Rosamund Pike — Saltburn
Da’Vine Joy Randolph — The Holdovers
Best Television Series, Drama
1923 (Paramount+)
The Crown (Netflix)
The Diplomat (Netflix)
The Last of Us (HBO)
The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
Succession (HBO)
Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy
The Bear (FX)
Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Jury Duty (Amazon Freevee)
Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
Barry (HBO)
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama
Pedro Pascal — The Last of Us
Kieran Culkin — Succession
Jeremy Strong — Succession
Brian Cox — Succession
Gary Oldman — Slow Horses
Dominic West — The Crown
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama
Helen Mirren — 1923
Bella Ramsey — The Last of Us
Keri Russell — The Diplomat
Sarah Snook — Succession
Imelda Staunton — The Crown
Emma Stone — The Curse
Best Actress in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy
Ayo Edebiri — The Bear
Natasha Lyonne — Poker Face
Quinta Brunson — Abbott Elementary
Rachel Brosnahan — The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Selena Gomez — Only Murders in the Building
Elle Fanning – The Great
Best Actor in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy
Bill Hader — Barry
Steve Martin — Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short — Only Murders in the Building
Jason Segel — Shrinking
Jason Sudeikis — Ted Lasso
Jeremy Allen White — The Bear
Best Supporting Actor, Television
Billy Crudup — The Morning Show
Matthew Macfadyen — Succession
James Marsden — Jury Duty
Ebon Moss-Bachrach — The Bear
Alan Ruck — Succession
Alexander Skarsgård — Succession
Best Supporting Actress, Television
Elizabeth Debicki — The Crown
Abby Elliott — The Bear
Christina Ricci — Yellowjackets
J. Smith-Cameron — Succession
Meryl Streep — Only Murders in the Building
Hannah Waddingham — Ted Lasso
Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Beef
Lessons in Chemistry
Daisy Jones & the Six
All the Light We Cannot See
Fellow Travelers
Fargo
Best Performance by an Actor, Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Matt Bomer — Fellow Travelers
Sam Claflin — Daisy Jones & the Six
Jon Hamm — Fargo
Woody Harrelson — White House Plumbers
David Oyelowo — Lawmen: Bass Reeves
Steven Yeun — Beef
Best Performance by an Actress, Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Riley Keough — Daisy Jones & the Six
Brie Larson — Lessons in Chemistry
Elizabeth Olsen — Love and Death
Juno Temple — Fargo
Rachel Weisz — Dead Ringers
Ali Wong — Beef
Best Original Score, Motion Picture
Ludwig Göransson — Oppenheimer
Jerskin Fendrix — Poor Things
Robbie Robertson — Killers of the Flower Moon
Mica Levi — The Zone of Interest
Daniel Pemberton — Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Joe Hisaishi — The Boy and the Heron
Best Picture, Non-English Language
Anatomy of a Fall (Neon) — France
Fallen Leaves (Mubi) — Finland
Io Capitano (01 Distribution) — Italy
Past Lives (A24) — United States
Society of the Snow (Netflix) — Spain
The Zone of Interest (A24) — United Kingdom
Best Original Song, Motion Picture
Barbie — “What Was I Made For?” by Billie Eilish and Finneas
Barbie — “Dance the Night” by Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt
She Came to Me — “Addicted to Romance” by Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa
The Super Mario Bros. Movie — “Peaches” by Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond, and John Spiker
Barbie — “I’m Just Ken” by Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt
Rustin — “Road to Freedom” by Lenny Kravitz
Best Motion Picture, Animated
The Boy and the Heron (GKids)
Elemental (Disney)
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Sony Pictures)
The Super Mario Bros. Movie (Universal Pictures)
Suzume (Toho Co.)
Wish (Disney)
Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy
Ricky Gervais — Ricky Gervais: Armageddon
Trevor Noah — Trevor Noah: Where Was I
Chris Rock — Chris Rock: Selective Outrage
Amy Schumer — Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact
Sarah Silverman — Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love
Wanda Sykes — Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer
Cinematic and Box Office Achievement
Barbie (Warner Bros.)
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (Disney)
John Wick: Chapter 4 (Lionsgate Films)
Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One (Paramount Pictures)
Oppenheimer (Universal Pictures)
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Sony Pictures)
The Super Mario Bros. Movie (Universal Pictures)
Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (AMC Theatres)
* bold denotes winner