Gisele Bündchen Reveals Her Divorce Wasn’t When She Felt Most ‘Depressed’

Supermodel Gisele Bündchen is letting down her walls and revealing that the time she felt most "depressed and vulnerable" was not when she was going through her divorce from Tom Brady.

As you know, Bündchen and Brady filed for divorce in October 2022 after being together for 16 years. The two share two children, whom they now co-parent.

While going through the public divorce was difficult for the Brazilian model, she has revealed that wasn't the most "vulnerable" she has ever felt.

Gisele Bündchen On Her Divorce From Tom Brady

MEGA

At the time that Brady and Bündchen decided to part ways, the former Victoria's Secret model took to social media to release a statement.

“With much gratitude for our time together, Tom and I have amicably finalized our divorce," she began, "My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart. We will continue co-parenting to give them the love, care, and attention they greatly deserve.”

Adding, “The decision to end a marriage is never easy, but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always. “I kindly ask that our privacy be respected during this sensitive time. Thank you. Gisele.”

'I Never Felt So Depressed & Vulnerable'

MEGA

While her divorce from Brady was difficult, the Brazilian fashion model revealed that wasn't the most she has felt "depressed" and "vulnerable." When speaking to The New York Times, the supermodel recalled two shoulder surgeries she had gotten done in 2019 and 2020.

“I never felt so depressed and vulnerable,” Bündchen, now 43, told the outlet of the time she fell off a horse. She’d refused the procedure at first, but once MRIs came back, she had no choice. “If I was sitting, I was hurting,” she said.

The 43-year-old went on to say how she couldn't even lift her luggage or pick up her two children.

Gisele Bündchen Says Cheating Allegations Are Not True

MEGA

Before Brady and Bündchen had announced their divorce, rumors claimed that the supermodel cheated on her ex-husband with her jiu-jitsu trainer Joaquim Valente, but she says otherwise.

“I really don’t want to make my life a tabloid,” she told the outlet. “I don’t want to open myself up to all of that.” But when speaking on the cheating allegations, she firmly said, “That is a lie."

"This is something that happens to a lot of women who get blamed when they have the courage to leave an unhealthy relationship and are labeled as being unfaithful."

She added, "They have to deal with their communities. They have to deal with their family. Of course, for me, it just happens to be a little bit amplified.”

Bündchen told the outlet, “No one really knows what happens between two people, only the two people in the relationship."

How Gisele Bündchen's Children Motivate Her

MEGA

Celebrities are no strangers to paparazzi and gossip, something that Bündchen's daughter recognizes, but her little one helps to motivate her mom to ignore it all.

“She’s like, ‘Mommy, you always told me not to listen to the gossip and the lies.’ It’s funny because the things you teach your kids, they come back and teach you," she told the outlet of raising her children in the spotlight.

The former Victoria's Secret model shares son Benjamin, 14, and daughter Vivian, 11, with her ex, former NFL player Tom Brady.

Brady is also a dad to his son, Jack, whom he shares with his ex, Bridget Moynahan.

Gisele Bündchen On Post-Divorce Life

MEGA

Last year, Bündchen spoke with CBS on how her life has changed since her divorce from Brady.

“I'm in a different place in my life,” Bündchen said. “I'm able to choose more of what I want. I think before I was more surviving, and now I'm living, which is different.”

While the two seemingly ended on rocky terms, Bündchen still wishes Brady "the best" as “he’s the father of [her] kids."

"I’m so grateful that he gave me wonderful children, and I think, you know, when a door shuts, other doors open," she added.