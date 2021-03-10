Disney CEO weighs in on Gina Carano being fired from 'The Mandalorian'

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Raechal Shewfelt
·Editor, Yahoo Entertainment
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Gina Carano attends the premiere of
Gina Carano attends the premiere of The Mandalorian on Nov. 13, 2019. (Photo: Nick Agro / AFP) (Photo by NICK AGRO/AFP via Getty Images)

Disney's decision to fire actress Gina Carano from The Mandalorian last month was not about politics, CEO Bob Chapek said Tuesday.

The company doesn't characterize itself as "left-leaning or right-leaning" but stands for "values that are universal: respect, decency, integrity and inclusion and we seek to have the content that we make reflective of the rich diversity of the world we live in," he said. "And I think that’s a world we should all live in harmony and peace."

Chapek made the comments after he was asked about the situation during an annual call with Disney shareholders.

Bob Chapek speaks in 2019. (Photo: Patrick T. Fallon/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
Bob Chapek speaks in 2019. (Photo: Patrick T. Fallon/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The subject was bound to come up. Carano was dismissed from the Star Wars series last month, after she equated being a Republican today with being a Jewish person during the Holocaust.

The show's production company quickly condemned her words.

"Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future," a spokesperson said then. "Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable."

The MMA star-turned-actress had earlier riled fans of the franchise by saying that businesses and churches should reopen despite the COVID-19 pandemic, appearing to mock the use of trans pronouns on social media by listing hers as "boop/bop/beep," and spreading former President Trump's unproven claims that the election was rigged. Unhappy viewers sent the phrase #FireGinaCarano trending on Twitter.

For her part, Carano has announced that she will next work with politically conservative website The Daily Wire on a movie. "The Daily Wire is helping make one of my dreams — to develop and produce my own film — come true," she said last month. "I cried out and my prayer was answered. I am sending out a direct message of hope to everyone living in fear of cancellation by the totalitarian mob. I have only just begun using my voice which is now freer than ever before, and I hope it inspires others to do the same. They can't cancel us if we don't let them."

Daily Wire co-founder Ben Shapiro, said, in part, that the company "could not be more excited to be working with Gina Carano, an incredible talent dumped by Disney and Lucasfilm for offending the authoritarian Hollywood Left."

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:

Recommended Stories

  • Disney CEO Says Gina Carano Firing Is Not Political: Company Isn’t ‘Left-Leaning or Right-Leaning’

    For CEO Bob Chapek, Carano's social media posts ran afoul of Disney's commitment to "respect, decency, integrity, and inclusion."

  • Disney CEO Bob Chapek Asked About Gina Carano Firing, Says He Doesn’t See Company As “Left-Leaning Or Right-Leaning”

    Disney CEO Chapek Bob Chapek Tuesday said he doesn’t “really see Disney as characterizing itself as left-leaning or right-leaning” – responding to a shareholder who accused Hollywood and the company of a double standard in firing Gina Carano from The Mandalorian because she’s a conservative. The stockholder, speaking during the Q&A portion of Disney’s annual […]

  • Disney CEO Bob Chapek Defends Gina Carano Firing, Insists Company Isn’t ‘Left-Leaning or Right-Leaning’

    Disney CEO Bob Chapek defended the Gina Carano firing on Tuesday, insisting the company doesn’t characterize itself as “left-leaning or right-leaning.” During the company’s investor call on Tuesday, Chapek said the company stands for universal values and added, “We seek to have not only how we operate, but the content we make, reflect the rich diversity of the world we live in.” Carano was dropped from “The Mandalorian” after the actress posted comments Lucasfilm said it considers “abhorrent” on her social media. The former MMA fighter played Cara Dune on the series for the first two seasons of the hit Disney+ show. Also Read: Gina Carano Vows to Fight 'Bully' Disney - But Still Loves 'The Mandalorian' Star Pedro Pascal “Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future. Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable,” said a Lucasfilm spokesperson in a statement to TheWrap at the time. UTA and ID PR also no longer represent Carano. Carano came under fire last month as the hashtag #FireGinaCarano trended over an Instagram post comparing being Republican today to being Jewish during Nazi Germany. “Jews were beaten in the streets, not by Nazi soldiers but by their neighbors…even by children. Because history is edited, most people today don’t realize that to get to the point where Nazi soldiers could easily round up thousands of Jews, the government first made their own neighbors hate them simply for being Jews. How is that any different from hating someone for their political views,” wrote Carano. In an interview with conservative pundit Ben Shapiro, Gina Carano acknowledged that there are significant political differences between her and “Mandalorian” headliner Pedro Pascal and that he has done things that she’s disagreed with, referencing a tweet Pascal sent in January of Texas Sen. Ted Cruz’s office phone number following the U.S. Capitol attacks. But she said that Pascal never let those differences come in between them while they were filming the hit “Star Wars” Disney+ series. “I adore Pedro. I adore him. I know he’s said and done some hurtful things. I don’t think posting anybody’s number on social media is OK, ” she said. “But we had an agreement after we realized we were a little bit politically different. We had an agreement that, first and foremost, you’re a human being. And you’re my friend first.” Read original story Disney CEO Bob Chapek Defends Gina Carano Firing, Insists Company Isn’t ‘Left-Leaning or Right-Leaning’ At TheWrap

  • Disney CEO Addresses Gina Carano ‘Mandalorian’ Firing, Lucasfilm Chief’s Future at Shareholder Meeting

    Walt Disney Co. CEO Bob Chapek was questioned by shareholders about Gina Carano’s firing from “The Mandalorian,” when cruise ships would set sail again and the future of Lucasfilm chief Kathleen Kennedy at the entertainment giant’s annual shareholders meeting on Tuesday. It’s been a tumultuous first year atop Disney for Chapek, who took the reins […]

  • Over 43,000 Amazon shoppers are hooked on these wireless earbuds—and they're on sale for $14

    Mpow's wildly popular earbuds are at the lowest price we've seen: 'Exceptional value.'

  • Oscars Eyeing Union Station In Los Angeles As Venue For 93rd Academy Awards

    EXCLUSIVE: Deadline hears that the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is seriously considering locating the 93rd Academy Awards at Union Station, the cavernous main railway station in Los Angeles. Nothing is set yet, but sources said that is the venue AMPAS and ABC favor at the moment. Even though the nominations will be […]

  • 'Black Panther,' 'Coming 2 America' costume designer Ruth E. Carter on Wakanda vs. Zamunda

    The Oscar-winning costume designer explains the connective tissue between her secret behind-the-scenes work on "Black Panther" and the new Eddie Murphy-fronted comedy sequel.

  • Steven Spielberg to Direct Movie Based on His Childhood, Michelle Williams in Talks to Star

    Steven Spielberg will direct a coming-of-age movie that is loosely based on his own childhood growing up in Arizona. Michelle Williams is in talks to star in the untitled film in a major role. Spielberg co-wrote the script with Tony Kushner, who penned “Munich,” “Lincoln” and “West Side Story” for the director. Screen tests are […]

  • Jason Sudeikis thanks ex-fiancée Olivia Wilde during Critics’ Choice Awards

    Jason Sudeikis accepted the Critic’s Choice Award for "Ted Lasso" after the series won best comedy series during the ceremony on Sunday night.

  • Slash trade tariffs like Singapore to boost 'Global Britain', Board of Trade recommends

    The UK should consider slashing trade tariffs like Singapore to spur economic growth, the Board of Trade has suggested, as it called for exports to be placed at the heart of the recovery from covid-19. Calling for the Government to pursue trade deals with high-growth economies outside of the EU, Boris Johnson’s new group of trade advisers has recommended the UK follows the example of the Asian financial hub through the widespread removal of barriers to free trade. Publishing its first report after being set up last year, the Board also recommends that the Government establish an “ambitious” new target for boosting exports by the end of the decade. Whitehall sources last night suggested it would go beyond George Osborne’s previous goal of hitting £1 trillion in exports by 2020, despite the significant decline in global trade caused by the pandemic. To help business internationalise, the advisers propose new export incentives which are likely to mirror those available in the US, ranging from tax breaks to Government support for small and medium sized firms. Its recommendations are said to have been heavily influenced by Tony Abbott, the former Australian prime minister, who was among the senior experts appointed to the Board in September. The report is also underpinned by research from the Fraser of Allander Institute, which finds that 6.5 million UK jobs are supported by exports, and that wages in these roles are 7 per cent higher than the national median. The Office for National Statistics also estimates that goods exporting businesses are 21 per cent more productive than those who do not. Other proposals include signing “ground breaking” new trade agreements with India, the Gulf states and the Mercosur group of Latin American countries, along with finalising deals currently being negotiated with the US, Australia and New Zealand by 2022. The report identifies Asia and the Indo-Pacific as the key trade frontier, highlighting that two thirds of the world’s 5.4bn middle class consumers will be based in Asia within a decade. It highlights Scotch whisky, one of Britain’s most valuable food and drink exports, as a product that would especially benefit from greater trade ties with Asia. It comes ahead of Mr Johnson’s trip to India next month, which Government sources say is likely to herald a series of new export announcements, as well as potentially setting out the timetable for commencing trade deal negotiations. With Mr Johnson and International Trade Secretary Liz Truss leading calls internationally to lower trade barriers, the Board points to the “liberalising approach” of Singapore, Australia and New Zealand as a blueprint for post-Brexit Britain. Noting that all three “have benefitted from faster economic growth, higher incomes, and more jobs” since opening up their economies, it points out that 96 per cent of all Singapore’s imports are free of duty. Commenting on the recommendations last night, Ms Truss said: “This report shows how Global Britain will deliver jobs and growth across the UK, particularly in areas like the Blue Wall. “Export-led jobs are more productive and higher paying, but currently too few businesses export and our economy is not international enough. “This potential can be liberated through more trade deals, boosting our role as global hub for digital and services trade, and by pursuing policies that drive an exports-led recovery. “The opportunity we have as an independent trading nation is huge. Today’s report outlines how we can do things differently and capitalise on defining trends like the emergence of Asia’s middle classes and rapid growth in the Indo-Pacific.”

  • Disney World Theme Parks Are Fully Booked for Spring Break Dates

    Park Pass reservations for Disney resort guests and theme park ticket guests are sold out all of next week

  • Hillary Clinton calls Chrissy Teigen 'a national treasure on social media'

    Clinton also called the "Cravings" cookbook author "kind of a renaissance woman. "

  • Lady Gaga and Adam Driver Reveal First Look at ‘House of Gucci’

    Lady Gaga, an Italian girl from New York, has revealed the first look at her transformation into Patrizia Reggiani, Maurizio Gucci’s ex-wife, in the upcoming movie about his assassination. “House of Gucci,” directed by Ridley Scott, depicts the true story of the downfall of the Gucci family dynasty. Adam Driver is portraying Maurizio Gucci, the […]

  • Joe Biden's Dogs Taken to Delaware After Aggressive Behavior and 'Biting Incident' Involving Major: Report

    The German Shepherds marked the return of pets to the White House after four years under Donald Trump

  • Prince Harry, Meghan Markle reveal racism within royal family in bombshell interview

    In an interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, said there were conversations about how dark Archie’s skin would be. Prince Harry said he's "never going to share" details of that conversation.

  • The Elder Scrolls Online: Flames Of Ambition Gameplay Trailer

    Elder Scrolls Online is a massively-multiplayer online game set in the Elder Scrolls universe. The Elder Scrolls Online allows players to quest across the entire continent of Tamriel 1000 years before the events of The Elder Scrolls V, which includes the provinces of Cyrodiil and Skyrim.

  • Falcons 2021 mock draft: Trade nets Atlanta an All-Pro CB

    With the 2021 NFL draft rapidly approaching, the Falcons will need to hit on the majority of their picks and potentially trade down in order to address all of the team's needs.

  • Pepe Le Pew dropped from 'Space Jam: A New Legacy'

    The lustful skunk won't be featuring in the Space Jam reboot.

  • Disney Aims to Reopen Disneyland and California Adventure Parks at 'Limited Capacity by Late April'

    The news comes just days after California health officials announced that theme parks such as Disneyland may be eligible to reopen at a reduced capacity starting on April 1

  • Chloë Sevigny Reveals She Secretly Got Married: See Her Unique Wedding Dress

    In a new Instagram post, Chloë Sevigny confirmed she secretly got married to art gallery director Siniša Mačković. Get the details on the surprise wedding.