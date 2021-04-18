'X-Files' stars David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson reunite and fans are thrilled: 'Can't you just marry already?!'

Megan Johnson
·2 min read
X-Files stars Gillian Anderson and David Duchovny reunited on Instagram with Anderson&#39;s dog, Stella. (Photo : Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
X-Files stars Gillian Anderson and David Duchovny reunited on Instagram with Anderson's dog, Stella. (Photo : Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Gillian Anderson and David Duchovny are hanging out, and the internet is here for it.

The actors, who rose to fame as Dana Scully and Fox Mulder on the supernatural hit series The X-Files, reunited on Sunday, setting social media ablaze in the process. 

"Stella made a new friend today," Anderson, 52, captioned the photo, which featured the dynamic duo smiling for the camera as they cuddled Anderson's new pup, Stella.  

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Gillian Anderson (@gilliana)

Naturally, fans went wild at the sight of the Anderson alongside Duchovny, 60. In the comments, Anderson's followers expressed their delight at seeing the iconic stars spending time with each other.

"Can’t you just marry already?!" one commenter said. 

Another chimed in with "I’ve just died a thousand deaths from one photo!!" 

"The way you knew this would break the internet," another fan responded to the photo. 

"My childhood heroes," one follower responded, drawing on the actors' many years of TV history together. 

"Am I alive? Is this real!?" joked another commenter shocked by the rare sighting.

Anderson and Duchovny starred together on the hit Fox science-fiction series from 1993 to 2002. In addition to two feature films, the duo reunited for two shorter follow-up seasons of the show in 2016 and 2018.

While their Instagram meet-up has tongues wagging, it has yet to be clarified if the former co-stars reunited for work or play. However, it doesn't seem like the duo has plans to work together again anytime soon. Anderson is currently preparing to star as Eleanor Roosevelt in a TV series titled The First Lady, while Duchovny has been focused on his music career lately, Yahoo Life previously reported

The hangout comes just a few months after the announcement of Anderson's split from partner Peter Morgan. Back in December, it was announced that Anderson and the creator of the popular Netflix series The Crown would separate after four years. Anderson won a Golden Globe for her role as British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher on the show in February.

Like many people going through a breakup, Anderson turned to her furry friend after the split.

"Meet my new gf Stella," Anderson wrote in an Instagram post, sharing a photo of herself cuddling the young dog as she lounged on a pink couch.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Gillian Anderson (@gilliana)

