Gigi Hadid debuts design for iconic FAO Schwarz soldier uniform

Supermodel Gigi Hadid stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Tuesday night, where she debuted her new collaboration with toy store FAO Schwarz.

Hadid teased her appearance and secret announcement on Twitter four days before:

My inner child has been bursting with excitement and pride to be part of an ICONIC revival in #NYC : #ReturnToWonder ‼ Tune in to @FallonTonight Tuesday night 10/23 as my friend @jimmyfallon helps me reveal a surprise @FAOSchwarz and I have been dying to share ❤🗽🎊🎖😁 pic.twitter.com/8b73DZtahG — Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) October 20, 2018

Hadid, who has designed multiple collections for Tommy Hilfiger, disclosed on the show that she was tapped by the toy company to design the uniforms for the soldiers who stand in the store. “So they called and they were like, ‘We are going to have someone design the soldier uniforms for the first time. Will you do it?’ So, the soldiers standing outside of FAO Schwarz will be my design,” Hadid told Jimmy Fallon. “And what I’m really excited about is they are going to have female soldiers for the first time,” she said.

Three years ago, FAO Schwarz closed its flagship store in New York City, and toy fans have been mourning the loss ever since. Until now. The new store is set to open in November at a location in Rockefeller Plaza.

For her talk show appearance, Hadid brought the actual uniform — a chic soldier jacket and matching soldier hat, complete with the classic FAO Schwarz clock symbol and golden “FAO” block charms. Fallon modeled the awesome hat and said that it made him “feel important.” The host exclaimed, “I’m so excited for this toy store, I can’t tell you, and you’re the perfect person to design this.” Hadid said that she’s thrilled and honored that she was asked to flex her design skills for a store she genuinely grew up loving.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon airs weeknights at 11:35 on NBC. Watch clips and full episodes of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon for free on Yahoo View.

