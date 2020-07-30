Gabrielle Union calls out 'disappointing' Terry Crews amid 'AGT' lawsuit, says he's no 'ally'

Gabrielle Union calls out Terry Crews for doing NBC's press tour "to discredit and malign me" after America's Got Talent firing. (Photo: Getty Images)

Gabrielle Union just gave her most candid interview to date about her time on America’s Got Talent, Simon Cowell, Julianne Hough, Terry Crews and everything in between. The actress and activist, who is suing NBC for firing her from the hit competition show last year, joined Spotify’s Jemele Hill Is Unbothered podcast and didn’t hold anything back when discussing the show’s alleged toxic workplace culture.

During the hour-long chat, Hill asked her friend “what the f*** is up” with Crews. The AGT host has made headlines recently for his controversial tweets about the Black Lives Matter movement and Black supremacy. After Union’s firing, he was widely criticized for staying silent amid the controversy. Instead, he did a series of interviews, including one on NBC’s Today show, where he praised the network and gushed about his positive experience.

“People hit me all day long and are like, what’s happening? And the only thing I know for sure is that Terry Crews gets three checks from NBC. So, I don’t know if being worried about job stability — which listen, we all know that if you speak up about racism and white supremacy, you absolutely can be shown the door,” Union speculated. “I don’t know if that’s the motivation.”

Union referenced some critics who pointed out she wasn’t the only Black person on AGT.

“I was like, ‘No, I was on there — with Terry Crews,’” she quipped. “Based on his recent actions, do you really think Terry Crews was an ally, was helpful, was a sounding board? I think Terry Crews is showing us who he is and what he does during times of adversity and it’s not solidarity.”

Union explained the support she gave Crews when he came forward with his assault allegation at the start of the #MeToo movement was not reciprocated.

“Not to say if I offer you solidarity I expect you to be the getaway driver during a bank robbery — that’s what he made it sound like in one of those series of tweets. If you saw something, say something. If you didn’t have my experience… you also have an option to say, ‘I believe Gab, I just had a different experience.’ End of story,” Union shared. “You don’t have to do a press tour where your sole objective is to discredit and malign me. You know, I’ve been in Hollywood a very long time. There’s very little that surprises me, but that was very disappointing for sure.”

Hill agreed, saying it was “unnecessary” for Crews to go “out of his way to invalidate you when he did that piece on the Today show.”

“At the end of the day, the work that I am doing to make sure that NBC is a more fair and equitable place of employment will benefit you as well,” Union said of Crews. “So it’s OK to eat your cereal and let me do my thing and get out of the way. If you’re not going to help, then get out of the way. If you don’t feel financially comfortable, or spiritually comfortable or you flat out disagree, but at the end of the day he will benefit from a safer, more equitable workplace from what I stuck my neck out to do and got fired for, you know? Instead of actively working against progress.”

Union hinted more is going to come out amid her lawsuit and Crews will “regret” the side he chose.

“Since I’ve been so vocal about what happened, the floodgates have opened. This reckoning is just hitting,” she teased. “There is so much more that is coming… I have a feeling he will probably regret it for a thousand reasons, very soon.”

Union launched into detail about the multiple instances of workplace toxicity she said she experienced during her one season at AGT, including Simon Cowell’s indoor smoking. The actress explained she was just “trying to do her job,” when she was derailed “literally in the first hour when Simon Cowell walks in with a lit cigarette.”

“Have you ever been inside an enclosed building with someone smoking cigarettes?” Union asked Hill. “People who smoke, they go outside! It’s not a thing. I don’t care if you smoke outside… but I happen to have a strong allergic reaction to the chemicals that are omitted when you exhale cigarette smoke.”

Union said the allergic reaction is “immediate” and it manifest “the worse cold.”

“How do you say — not only does [Simon] own AGT, he is the executive producer and the lead judge — but I can’t do my job, my voice is already deep to begin with. When it’s impacted by the cigarette smoke, I literally can’t do my job. But I’ve gotta report the boss and report him to who? It’s like reporting police brutality! To who?” she declared.