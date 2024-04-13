Fuerza Regida is heading out on tour! Here are all the details
Mexican act Fuerza Regida is going on tour this summer!
The group is embarking on their 2024 headlining tour, “Pero No Te Enamores Tour.”
With songs like “TQM,” “Sabor Fresa” and “Harley Quinn,” the San Bernardino-native five-man group, fronted by Jesús Ortiz Paz, has taken Latin music by storm and now fans can catch them in a city near them.
“Pero No Te Enamores Tour” will kick off on June 6 in Austin, Texas, continuing across the United States for 32 dates. The group will make stops in Atlanta, New York, Houston, Mexico and more, before closing with a show in Inglewood, California.
The tour comes at the heels of their 2023 album “Pa Las Baby’s Y Belikeada” and their 2024 EP “Dolido Pero No Arrepentido.”
When are tickets for Fuerza Regida going on sale?
Live Nation announced that tickets for Fuerza Regida's tour will go on sale beginning on Friday, April 12 at 10 a.m. local time at livenation.com.
Fans can also purchase VIP Packages, which may include premium tickets, access to the VIP after-party with members of the band, soundcheck, meet & G=greet + group photo with Fuerza Regida, pre-show VIP Lounge, specially designed VIP gift item & more.
VIP package contents vary based on the offer selected. For more information, visit vipnation.com.
Where is Fuerza Regida going on tour?
*Not A Live Nation Date
June 6: Austin, Texas — Moody Center
June 9: Edinburg, Texas — Bert Ogden Arena
June 14: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma — Paycom Center
June 15: Ridgedale, Missouri — Thunder Ridge Nature Arena
June 16: Kansas City, Missouri — T-Mobile Center
June 21 :San Diego, California — Viejas Arena
June 22: Phoenix, Arizona — Footprint Center
June 29: Portland, Oregon — Moda Center
June 30: Seattle, Washington — Climate Pledge Arena
July 6: San Jose, California — SAP Center
July 7: Fresno, California — Save Mart Center at Fresno State
July 13: Houston, Texas — Toyota Center
July 20: Dallas, Texas — Dos Equis Pavilion
July 26: Atlanta, Georgia — State Farm Arena
July 27: Tampa, Florida — Amalie Arena
July 28: Sunrise, Florida — Amerant Bank Arena
Aug. 2: Greensboro, North Carolina — Greensboro Coliseum Complex
Aug. 4: Belmont Park, New York — UBS Arena
Aug. 16: Milwaukee, Wisconsin — Fiserv Forum
Aug. 17: Indianapolis, Indiana — Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Sept. 1: Tinley Park, Illinois — Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
Sept. 6: Salt Lake City, Utah — Delta Center
Sept. 8: Denver, Colorado — Ball Arena
Sept. 15: Las Vegas, Nevada — T-Mobile Arena
Sept. 20: San Antonio, Texas — Frost Bank Center
Sept. 21: El Paso, Texas — UTEP Don Haskins Center
Sept. 28: Anaheim, California — Honda Center
Sept. 29: Palm Desert, California — Acrisure Arena
Oct. 5: Sacramento, California — Golden 1 Center
Oct. 11: Leon, Mexico — Mega Velaria*
Oct. 12: Mexico City, Mexico — @ Plaza De Toros*
Oct. 31: Monterrey, Mexico — Arena Monterrey*
Nov. 1: Monterrey, Mexico — Arena Monterrey*
Nov. 2: Torreon, Mexico — Coliseo Centenario*
Nov. 7: Oaxaca, Mexico — Auditorio GNP*
Nov. 9: San Luis Potosi, Mexico — El Domo
Nov. 16: Inglewood, California — Intuit Dome
What is Fuerza Regida's most recent album?
Fuerza Regida released their EP “Dolido Pero No Arrepentido” on Feb. 9, 2024. The extended play consists of six songs. According to Billboard, it debuted on the top 10 of the US Top Latin Albums chart and at No. 3 on the US Regional Mexican Albums chart.
See the tracklist below:
“Enculado”
“Brillarosa”
“Tu Name”
“Oye”
“Falsa”
“PXTXS”
This article was originally published on TODAY.com