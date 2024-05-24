Free outdoor music concerts in the Milwaukee area for summer 2024

Break out the lawn chairs and head outdoors for a summer of free concerts at community parks and patios. Some locations will have food trucks or beer gardens nearby, while other sites may allow coolers and carry-in food. Check host websites for park rules, and updates to scheduled performances and weather cancellations.

Milwaukee singer-songwriter Trapper Schoepp will perform June 19 at Tosa Tonight.

MONDAY

Musical Mondays: 6:30-8 p.m., Lake Park Summer Stage, 2975 N. Lake Park Road. The Hungry Williams, July 8; Brian Lynch and Spheres of Influence, July 15; Wesli, July 22; R&B Cadets, July 29; Mokoomba, Aug. 5; JigJam, Aug. 12; Fountain of Youth, Aug. 19; Gizzae, Aug. 26. lakeparkfriends.org/visit/events/music-in-the-park

Summer Concert at the Farm: 6 p.m. Tiny Hooves Sanctuary, 117 N. Britton Road, Union Grove. June 17, July 22, Aug. 12, Sept. 9. www.tinyhooves.org/events

TUESDAY

Brews & Bites Concert Series: 6-8:30 p.m., The AMP at Konkel Park, 5151 W. Layton Ave., Greenfield. The Blooze Brothers, June 18; Adam Greuel & The Space Burritos, June 25; 33 RPM, July 9; The WhiskeyBelles, July 16; Mt. Olive, July 23; Stetsin & Lace, July 30; Eddie Butts Band, Aug. 13; The Britins, Aug. 20. www.ci.greenfield.wi.us

Chill on the Hill: 6:30 p.m., Humboldt Park Band Chalet, 3000 S. Howell Ave. Match Stick Mitchell Shiner, The Urbanites, June 4; Dak Dubois, Chris Haise Band, June 11; Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra, June 18; Faded Places, Pulpa de Guyaba, June 25; American Legion Band, July 2; An Evening with Hyfin featuring B Free, July 9; Violette Wilder, Joseph Huber, July 16; Emmitt James, Adi Armour, July 23; Lack of Reason, Adorner, July 30; Erotic Adventures of the Static Chicken and Friends, Aug. 6; Combustor, Something To Do, Aug. 13; David Bayles Quartet, Aug. 20; Bright Eyed & Blind, Louie & The Flashbombs, Aug. 27. www.bayviewneighborhood.org

Cudahy Family Library: 6:30 p.m. Amphitheater, 3500 Library Drive, Cudahy. The Squeezettes, June 11; Bootjack Road, June 25; South Milwaukee Municipal Band, July 9; Our House, July 23; All the King's Men, Aug. 6; Mixtape, Aug. 20. www.cudahyfamilylibrary.org

Skyline Music Series: 5:30-8:30 p.m. July 9, 16, 23, 30, Aug. 6, 13, 20. Selig-Joseph-Folz Amphitheater, Kadish Park, 750 E. North Ave. www.coa-yfc.org/events

Tribute Tuesday Concerts: 7-9 p.m., Les Paul Performance Center, Cutler Park, 321 Wisconsin Ave., Waukesha. Claptonation: An Eric Clapton Tribute, June 11; Justified: A Justin Timberlake Tribute, July 9. www.waukesha-wi.gov/residents/tribute-tuesday.php

Tribute Tuesday Concerts: 7-9 p.m., Frame Park Amphitheater, 1240 Frame Park Drive, Waukesha. Y2K: A 2000s Era Tribute, Aug. 13; Foreigner 4 Ever: A Foreigner Tribute, Sept. 10. www.waukesha-wi.gov/residents/tribute-tuesday.php

Music At Twilight: 6-8 p.m. Anderson Arts Center, 6603 Third Ave., Kenosha. Ivy Ford, June 11; Southport Sound, June 25; Deep Pockets, July 9; Peacetree Allstars, July 23; Yesterday’s Children, Aug. 13; Kal Bergendahl Project, Aug. 27; Empty Bottle Boys and One Shot Jane, Sept. 10; Georgia Rae Family Band, Sept. 24. www.visitkenosha.com/event/music-at-twilight-concert-series/26

Tuesdays at the Shell: 6-8 p.m. July 9, 16, 23, 30, Aug. 6, 13, 20, 27. Pennoyer Park Bandshell, 3601 Seventh Ave., Kenosha. www.kenosha.org

WEDNESDAY

Bristol Woodstock: 6-8 p.m., Bristol Woods Park, 9800 160th Ave., Bristol. Jed Harrelson, June 12; Ivy Ford, June 19; Stokes and Plaisted, June 26; Kylar Kuzio, July 3; Matt and Sadie, July 10; Michael Grabner, July 17; Violet Wilder Band, July 24; Foocoustics, July 31; Lenny Bains Band, Aug. 7; Jonny T-Bird & the MPs, Aug. 14. www.kenoshacounty.org/2249/Park-Events

Brown Deer Community Vibes: 6-8:30 p.m., Village Park, 4920 W. Green Brook Drive, Brown Deer. Cigarette Break, June 19; TBA, July 17; TBA, Aug. 21. browndeerwi.org

Heart(beats) of the City: Noon-1 p.m. Red Arrow Park, 920 N. Water St. TBA, June 5; Failure to Launch, June 12; TBA, June 26; Jenny Thiel Group, July 10; V Funk, July 24; Donna Woodall Group, July 31; Zach Pietrini Band, Aug. 7; Kyle Feerick, Aug. 14; TBA, Aug. 19; Tigera, Aug. 28; TBA, Sept. 4. county.milwaukee.gov/EN/Parks/Experience/Special-Events/Concerts

Indaba Nights: 6:30-8:30 p.m. St. Ann Center Bucyrus Campus, Band Shell, 2450 W. North Ave. Tony TNT Washington & His Explosive Divas, June 5; Steven Hull, June 12; Cigarette Break, June 26; Love, Peace & Soul Band, July 3; Mahogany Soul, July 10; Family Affair Soul, July 17; Cigarette Break, July 24; Joe Jordan & The Soul Trio, July 31; Marvelous Mack, Aug. 7; Adekola Adapo & Friends, Aug. 14; Holiday Revue featuring Jeannie Holliday, Aug. 21; Christopher’s Project Band, Aug. 28; Jazz Flux, Sept. 4. www.facebook.com/indababandshell

Jazz @ Cutler Park: 7-9 p.m. Les Paul Performance Center at Cutler Park, 321 Wisconsin Ave., Waukesha. Jack Grassel & Jill Jensen's Tribute to Les Paul & Mary Ford, July 17; Marcya Danielle and Her Combo, July 24; The Carmen Nickerson Band, July 31. www.waukesha-wi.gov/residents/jazz-at-cutler-park.php

Kenosha Pops Concert Band Series: 7 p.m. June 12, 19, 26, July 3, 10, 17, July 24, 31. Pennoyer Park Bandshell, 3601 Seventh Ave., Kenosha. www.kenosha.org

Live at The Triangle: 7-9 p.m., Veterans Park, 100 S. Mill St., Saukville. Los Guys, June 12; Gimme Skynyrd, June 26; Midlife Oasis, Bob Mittnacht and The Crowning Glories, 6:30 p.m. July 10; Kitty Soft Paw, July 24; Shad Lads, Aug. 7; Joe 2.0, Aug. 21. www.village.saukville.wi.us/347/Live-at-the-Triangle

Live at The Oasis: 6:30 p.m., Maslowski Community Park Amphitheater, 2200 W. Bender Road, Glendale. The LoveMonkeys, June 26; Kid Boogie Down, July 10; Eddie Butts Band, July 17; Judson Brown Band, July 24; Brew City Soul Band, July 31; Totally Neon, Aug. 7. www.facebook.com/events

Oconomowoc American Legion Band: 7:30 p.m. June 12-Aug. 14. Special 100th Anniversary concert, June 19. Rhodee Memorial Band Shell, City Beach, 324 W. Wisconsin Ave., Oconomowoc. oconomowoclegionband.org

Riverside Rhythms: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Riverfront Plaza, 29 Riverfront St., Waukesha. Dean Richard, June 12; Catelyn Huckstep, June 19; Civic Broadway Singers, June 26; Advance, July 10; Joe Richter, July 17; Robert Allen Jr. Band, July 24; Mathew Haeffel Trio, July 31; The Dolce Duo, Aug. 7; The Hit-Men, Aug. 14; Ian Ash of The Last Bees, Aug. 21; Ken Williams, Aug. 28. www.waukesha-wi.gov/residents/riverside-rhythms.php

Slinger Music in the Park: 6-8:30 p.m., Community Park Pavilion, 128 Kettle Moraine Drive, Slinger. Redfish Remix, May 29; Doobs and the Undecided, June 19; Wasted Talent, June 26; Jacob Olson, July 10; Blonde Johnny Band, July 24; Hometown, Aug. 7; Doobs and the Undecided, Aug. 21. www.vi.slinger.wi.gov

Tosa Tonight: 6-9:30 p.m., Hart Park Rotary Performance Pavilion, 1190 N. 70th St., Wauwatosa. Trapper Schoepp with guest Kelly Steward, June 19; Kaleta & Super Yamba Band with guests Something To Do, June 26; Sons of Sconnie with guests The WhiskeyBelles, July 4; Adam Greuel & the Space Burritos with guests The Deadelijk, July 10; The Push Stars with guests Elephonic, July 17; Livin The Dream with guests Classic Alice, July 24; TBA, July 31; Deacon Denzel and the Dirty Church Band with guests Andrew Gelles Band, Aug. 7; TBA, Aug. 14. tosatonight.com

Village Band of Whitefish Bay: 7 p.m. June 19, Aug. 7. School House Park, 5445 N. Marlborough Drive, Whitefish Bay. www.wfbcivicfoundation.org/communityevents

Washington Park Wednesdays: 6 p.m., Washington Park Bandshell, 4599 W. Lloyd St. Vox Starting, Aya & Darylanne, July 10; King Courteen, Emmitt Jame, July 17; Florentine Opera & Phe, Jah Boogie, July 24; Octavio Arcanjo, Mitchell Shiner’s Latin Vibes, and Kerensa Demars of Studio K, July 31; Adem Tesfaye, Aliesa Nicole, Aug. 7; Afro Dead, Sia Toino, Aug. 14; Hyperbolic, Paul Spencer Band, Aug. 21; Evan Christian & Peter Thomas, Marcya Daneille Group, Aug. 28. www.washingtonparkneighbors.com

Waterfront Wednesdays: 6-8:30 p.m. June 5-July 31. Lakefront Park, 222 W. Wisconsin Ave., Pewaukee. visitwaukesha.org/events

Wednesday Night Live: 7 p.m., Budweiser Pavilion, Wisconsin State Fair Park, 640 S. 84th St., West Allis. Rebel Grace, May 29; Cherry Pie, June 5; Bella Cain , June 12; The Toys, June 19; Almighty Vinyl, June 26; Chasin’ Mason, July 3; Generation Z, July 10. budpavilion.com

Wonderful Wednesdays: 6:30-7:30 p.m. Lake Park Summer Stage, 2975 N. Lake Park Road. Laura Doherty & The Heartbeats, July 10; The Last Bees, July 17; Frogwater, July 24; Susan Salidor, July 31; Duke Otherwise, Aug. 7; Little Miss Ann, Aug. 14. Fox and Branch, Aug. 21. lakeparkfriends.org/visit/events/music-in-the-park

THURSDAY

Concerts in the Gardens: 6:30-8:30 p.m., Boerner Botanical Gardens, 9400 Boerner Drive, Hales Corners. Miles Nielsen and the Rusted Hearts, June 20; Barbara Stephan, June 27; The Jimmy's, July 11; Concord Chamber Orchestra, July 18; Cathy Grier + The Troublemakers, July 25; Petty Kings, Aug. 1; Dancing Queen, Aug. 8; Adam Greuel & the Space Burritos, Aug. 15; Steely Dane, Aug. 22; Almighty Vinyl, Aug. 29. www.wimmercommunities.com/concerts-in-the-garden

The Falls Sunset Concert Series: 6-9 p.m., Village Park Amphitheater, N87 W16749 Garfield Drive, Menomonee Falls. Milwaukee Tool Shed Band, June 13; The Britins, June 27; Jay Matthes Band, July 11; Nick Walker, July 25; Cordovas, Aug. 8; Chasin Mason, Aug. 22. www.menomoneefallsdowntown.com/sunset-concert-series

Harley-Davidson Museum Bike Night: 5-9 p.m., 400 W. Canal St. Driveway Thriftdwellers May 30; Brady Lee, June 6; Wire & Nail June 13; Kingfish June 20; The Cactus Bros. Band June 27; Big Spoon July 4; MillBillies, July 11; Tangled Lines, July 18; American Progress, Aug. 1; Local Legends, Aug. 8; Doozey, Aug. 15; Trapper Schoepp's Tribute to Tom Petty Aug. 22; Mixtape, Aug. 29; Classic Alice, Sept. 5; Blind Fiction, Sept. 12; Throwback Stereo, Sept. 19; Big Al Wetzel Band, Sept. 26. www.harley-davidson.com/us/en/museum/explore/events

Hartland Community Band: 7 p.m. Aug. 15. Nixon Park, 175 E. Park Ave., Hartland. www.hartlandcommunityband.com

Jazz at The Vine: 6-8:30 p.m., The Vine Beer Garden, Humboldt Park, 3000 S. Howell Ave. Garrett Waite Quartet, June 13; Paul Silbergliet Trio, June 27; Anne Davis Quartet, with Marquette University High School Jazz Quintet SANDWICH, 5 p.m. July 11; Neil Davis Quartet, July 25; Milwaukee Jazz Institute Night – Faculty and Youth Combos, Aug. 15; Donna Woodall Group, Aug. 29. www.humboldtparkmilwaukee.org/jazz-at-the-vine-2024

Jazz in the Park: 6-9 p.m., Cathedral Square Park, 520 E. Wells St. Bonifas Electric Band featuring Brian Lynch, June 6; Septeto Charambó featuring Salsasobritas, June 13; The People Brothers Band, June 20; The Paul Spencer Band, June 27; The Stephen Hull Experience, July 25; Fresh Coast Jazz Festival presents Marcus Adams & Friends, Aug. 1; Jazz Goes Dead: A Grateful Dead Night featuring Deadelijk, Aug. 8; Respect! A Tribute to The Queen of Soul, Aug. 15; Stephen Cooper & The Nobody Famous, Aug. 22; De La Buena, Aug. 29. www.easttown.com

Music at the Market: 5-7 p.m., South Milwaukee Farmer’s Market, 1101 Milwaukee Ave., South Milwaukee. American Graffiti Band, May 30; Tango En Fuego, June 6; Reverend Raven and the Chain Smoking Altar Boys, June 13; Sonic Boomers, June 20; Radiation, June 27; Dog House Charlie, 5-8 p.m. July 25; Blue Grass Allstars, Aug. 1; Jim Namio, Aug. 8; Val Sigal, Aug. 15; Reverend Jerry K, Aug. 22; Kal Bergendiahl, Aug. 29; Bourbon Jockeys, Sept. 5; Sinsations, Sept. 12; Sawdust Symphony, Sept. 19; Northliners, Sept. 26. smmarket.org

Music at the Pavilion: 6-10 p.m., Firemen’s Park, W162 N11870 Park Ave., Germantown. Bella Cain, June 6; Rebel Grace, June 20; Maddie Jo Band, July 11; Too Hype Crew, July 18; Bootjack Road, Aug. 1; 33RPM, Aug. 15. www.germantownwi.gov/199/Park-Recreation

Nixon Park Fine Arts Center: 7-9 p.m., 175 E. Park Ave., Hartland. Steve Meisner Legacy Band, June 6; Montage, June 13; CIA2, June 20; Depot Express, June 27; TBA, July 4; Driving Miss Crazy, July 11; Jack Julian, July 18; Myles Wangerin, July 25; Fat Andy, Aug. 1; Trophy Husbands, Aug. 8; Hartland Community Band, Aug. 15; Burgundy Ties, Aug. 22; Meisel Quartet, Aug. 29; Four Wheel Drive, Sept. 5; Barracudas, Sept. 12; Higbee-Higbee, Sept. 19. www.villageofhartland.wi.gov/162/Special-Events-Concerts

Picnic in the Park Family Series: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., The AMP at Konkel Park, 5151 W. Layton Ave., Greenfield. RC Juggle Variety Show, July 11; Animal Quest, July 25; Nick’s Kids Show, Aug. 8; Fox and Branch, Aug. 22. www.ci.greenfield.wi.us

Praise in the Park: 7 p.m., Phoenix Park Bandshell, 111 E. Wisconsin St., Delavan. La Luz Del Mundo Church, June 6; Calvary Community Church, June 13; Creek Road Community Church, June 20; Christian Reformed Church, June 27; You May Call Me Catrisha & Company, July 11; Dawley’s Music Ministry, July 18; Solid Ground, July 25; Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, Aug. 1; Harvestpoint Worship Team, Aug. 8; First Baptist Church, Aug. 15; United Methodist Church, Aug. 22; Sacred Agent, Aug. 29. www.phoenixparkbandshell.com

Racine HarborMarket: 4-7 p.m., Monument Square, Main St., Racine. The Fourcast, May 30; Ghosts in the Gravel, June 13; Acoustic Horizon, June 27; The Fourcast, July 11; Jimmy LeRose, July 25; The Acoustic Adventure, Aug. 8.; Mark Paffrath, Aug. 22. www.racineharbormarket.com

Shully’s River Sounds: 5:30-9 p.m., Shully's East Lawn, 146 Green Bay Road, Thiensville. Eddie Butts, June 6; Five Card Studs, Aug. 8; Country Night, Sept. 12. www.shullyscuisine.com/classes-events

The Stage at Liberty Park: 5:30 p.m. 901 Genesee St., Delafield. Pat McCurdy, June 13; Be The River, June 20; The Acoustix, June 27; Dan Lepien Band, July 25; Supertramp Tribute Band, Kyah Bratz, Aug. 1. www.delafieldartsfoundation.org/2024-summer-concert-series

Thirteen Thursdays: 7 p.m., Thelma Sadoff Center for the Arts Plaza, 51 Sheboygan St., Fond du Lac. Copper Box, June 6; Stephen Cooper and The Nobody Famous, June 13; Whole Yachta Love, June 20; Remington’s Ride, June 27; Reyna, July 11; Kojo, July 18; Reilly, July 25; Throwback Stereo, Aug. 1; The Britins, Aug. 8; Chicken Wire Empire, Aug. 15; The Jimmys, Aug. 22; 5 Card Studs, Aug. 29; Kyle Megna & the Monsoons, Sept. 5. www.thelmaarts.org

Tunes@Noon: Noon. Wisconsin Center Courtyard, 411 E. Wisconsin Ave. Jenny Thiel, June 6; Jon Hintz, June 13; Donna Woodall, June 20; MetroFern, June 27; Joe Wray, July 11; Frogwater, July 18; Montage, July 25; The Style, Aug. 1; Alyssia Dominguez, Aug. 8; Ian Gould, Aug. 15; Aya, Aug. 22; Allison Mahal, Aug. 29. www.milwaukeedowntown.com

Alyssia Dominguez performs Aug. 8 on the Tunes@Noon series.

Waterford River Rhythms: 6:30-9 p.m., Village Hall Park, 123 N. River St., Waterford. Reverend Raven and The Chain Smokin’ Altar Boys, June 6; Breaking Cadence, June 20; JD Rankin and the Love Zone, July 18; Driving Miss Crazy, Aug. 1; Dancing Queen: An ABBA Salute, Aug. 15; The Supertramp Tribute, Aug. 29. www.waterfordriverrhythms.org/

Waukesha Civic Band Concert Series: 8 p.m. June 13, 20, 27, July 11, 18, 25. Les Paul Performance Center, Cutler Park, 321 Wisconsin Ave., Waukesha. Information line: (262) 522-9356; www.waukesha-wi.gov/residents/waukesha-civic-band

West Allis Summer Concert Series: 6 p.m. Veterans Memorial Park, 6900 W. National Ave., West Allis. Reverend Raven and the Chain Smokin' Altar Boys, June 20; De La Buena, July 18; The WhiskeyBelles, Aug. 22; The Hungry Williams, Sept. 19. www.westalliswi.gov/411/Community-Events

West Bend Music on Main: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Old Settlers Park, 200 N. Main St., West Bend. Johnny Wad, May 30; The WhiskeyBelles, June 6; 11.One Louder, June 13; 5 Card Studs, June 20; FM Rodeo, June 27; Off Brand, July 11; Twang Dragons, July 18; The Nix, July 25; Rhythm Kings, Aug. 1; FallBack, Aug. 8; Love Handle, Aug. 15; Pat McCurdy, Aug. 22; Liquid Crush, Aug. 29. musiconmain.weebly.com

FRIDAY

Buddy’s Bands at the Beach: 7-10 p.m. City Beach Bandshell, 324 W. Wisconsin Ave., Oconomowoc. LoveMonkeys, June 7; Tony Rocker, June 28; Old Mil, July 12; The Decade, Aug. 16. www.visitoconomowoc.com

Budweiser Pavilion: The Cheap Shots, 6-9:30 p.m. Aug. 30. Wisconsin State Fair Park, 640 S. 84th St., West Allis. budpavilion.com

Deer District Summer Concert Series: 6-9 p.m. Beer Garden, 1133 N. Old World 3rd St. Classic Alice, May 31; Latin Swing Factor, June 7; Wire & Nail, June 14; Barbara Stephan Peter Mac Duo, June 21; Bruce Humphries and The Rockabilly Rebels, June 28; Soul Patrol, Aug. 2; Chris Haise Duo, Aug. 16; Joe Wray, Aug. 23; Cigarette Break, Aug. 30; Listening Party, 4 p.m. Sept. 6; Mixtape, Sept. 13; Xeno & Joe, Sept. 20; Deep Pockets, Sept. 27. deerdistrict.com/concertseries

Jazz at The Vine: Bay View Jazz Fest, 6-8:30 p.m. May 31. The Vine Beer Garden, Humboldt Park, 3000 S. Howell Ave.

Kids from Wisconsin: 6-8 p.m. July 5. Village Park, 250 Elm St., Thiensville. www.kidsfromwi.org

Live @ The Amp: 5-10 p.m., The AMP at Konkel Park, 5151 W. Layton Ave., Greenfield. After Dark, Generation Z, July 19; Big Spoon, Almighty Vinyl, Aug. 16. www.ci.greenfield.wi.us

Music on the Monument: 4:30-7 p.m. Monument Square, Main St., Racine. Stoned Blues Band, June 28; Stephen Hull Experience, 5:30-8:30 p.m. July 5; Mathew Haeffel Trio, July 12; The Incorruptibles, July 19; From Any Angle, July 26; Shameless Place, Aug. 9; Fender Bender, Aug. 16; Stone Theory, Aug. 23. www.racinedowntown.com

Phoenix Park Bandshell: 7 p.m. 111 E. Wisconsin St., Delavan. First Brigade Band, June 14; Jack Farina Swing Band, Aug. 2; Ladies Must Swing, Aug. 23. www.phoenixparkbandshell.com

Sounds of Summer: 6-9 p.m. The Yard at Bayshore, 5800 N. Bayshore Drive, Glendale. King Solomon, June 7; Pat McCurdy, June 14; The Britins, June 21; The First Wave, June 28; V05, July 5; The LoveMonkeys, July 12; Eddie Butts Band, July 19; 5 Card Studs, July 26; Chicken Wire Empire, Aug. 2; De La Buena, Aug. 9; Rebel Grace, Aug. 16; Motown & Legends of Soul with Christopher’s Project, Aug. 23. thebayshorelife.com/events

Starry Nights: 6:30 p.m. Wilson Center Gerlach/Haack Outdoor Theater, 3270 Mitchell Park Drive, Brookfield. Cold Sweat & The Brew City Horns, June 28; Wisconsin Philharmonic, July 5; Rockin’ Robins, July 12; B.D. Greer Presents: Divas and Jazz, July 26; 5 Card Studs, Aug. 2; Irish Fest Sampler: Reilly, Aug. 9. (262) 781-9520; www.wilson-center.com

Summer Sounds: 6:30-10 p.m. Cedar Creek Park, N52 W5882 Portland Road, Cedarburg. Rebirth Brass Band, June 14; Cold Sweat & The Brew City Horns, June 21; A Thousand Horses, June 28; The Sugarhill Gang, July 5; Jeremie Albino, July 12; 49 Winchester, July 19; Stephen Kellogg, July 26; Happy Landing, Aug. 2; Them Vibes, Aug. 9; Robert Jon & The Wreck, Aug. 16. www.summersounds.net

Waterford River Rhythms: Erin Coburn, 6:30-9 p.m. July 5. Village Hall Park, 123 N. River St., Waterford. www.waterfordriverrhythms.org

SATURDAY

Music on the Green: 7-8:30 p.m. Gazebo Park, 5710 Broad St., Greendale. 60s by the 70s, June 15; Eric Barbieri & The Rockin Krakens, June 22; Head North, June 29; Rebecca and the Grey Notes, July 13; Zoot Suite Boogie, July 20; Famous Main Street Song & Dance Troupe, July 27; Gray and Grayer, Aug. 3; Leahy’s Luck, Aug. 17; Eric Diamond, Aug. 24. gpr.greendale.k12.wi.us/gazebo-park

Phoenix Park Bandshell: 7 p.m. 111 E. Wisconsin St., Delavan. Elmhurst Jazz Ensemble, June 1; The Britins, June 8; Take It Easy, June 15; Eric Diamond, June 22; Gimme Skynyrd, June 29; Jonny Lyons & Pride, July 6; A Long Way Home, July 13; Foreigner 4 Ever, July 20; Made In America, July 27; Dancing Queen, Aug. 3; 7th Heaven, Aug. 10; Chicago Experience Band, Aug. 17; Hypnotized, Aug. 24; Gabriel Sanchez presents The Prince Experience, Aug. 31. www.phoenixparkbandshell.com

Saturday Sounds on the Square: 4:30-7 p.m., Monument Square, Main St., Racine. Lee Mayfield/Family Affair Band, July 6; Mean Jake, July 13; Rust Belt, July 20; Indigo Canyon, July 27; Route 66 Belle City Band, Aug. 3; Squad 51, Aug. 10; Rocky Rose, Aug. 17; House Party, Aug. 24. racinedowntown.com

The Stage at Liberty Park: The Kids From Wisconsin, 6 p.m. July 6. 901 Genesee St., Delafield. www.delafieldartsfoundation.org/2024-summer-concert-series

SUNDAY

Café Sopra Mare: 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum, 2220 N. Terrace Ave. Corey Klunk, June 2; Jorge Vallentine, June 9; Cole Heinrich, June 16; Neal Bardele Jazz Duo, June 23; Don Linke, June 30; Heinzel Kunsmann, July 7; The Nightinjails, July 21; Peter Thomas, July 28; Anthony Deutsch, Aug. 4; Brett Lipshutz and Vidar Skrede, Aug. 11; Neal Badele and Steve Lewandowski, Aug. 18; Crook and Co., Aug. 25; Nalani Moesch, Sept. 1; Siempre Flamenco, Sept. 8. www.villaterrace.org

Cathedral Square Market: 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Cathedral Square Park, 520 E. Wells St. Robin Pluer & Chris Hanson, June 2; Lisa Ridgely, June 9; The All-Star Supper Club Band, June 16; Peter Thomas, June 23; Garrett Waite, June 30; Jeanne Marie Farinelli, Jazz Duo, July 21; Kyle Feerick, July 28; The Peck Trio, Aug. 4; Bocas Breeze, Aug. 11; Holly Haebig, Aug. 18; Maxwell James, Aug. 25. www.easttown.com/cathedral-square-market

Deer District Summer Concert Series: Shattered: A Rolling Stones Tribute, 1 p.m. July 28. Beer Garden, 1133 N. Old World 3rd St.

Franklin Park Concerts: 1:30 p.m. Lions Legend Park Bandshell, behind Franklin City Hall, 9229 W. Loomis Road, Franklin. The Falcons, June 30; The Do-Wah-Wah Band, July 14; Floor It, July 28; AARPer’s Bizarre, Aug. 11; The Wolffs Band, Aug. 25. www.franklinwi.gov/About-Franklin/Annual-City-Events/Summer-Concerts-in-the-Park

Hartland Community Band: 7 p.m. June 23. City Beach Band Shell, 324 W. Wisconsin Ave., Oconomowoc.

Twilight Concerts at Fowler Park: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Fowler Lake Park, 438 N. Oakwood Ave., Oconomowoc. Lovetta with Alex Sedlak, July 14; Kyshona, Aug. 11; Ashes & Arrows, Sept. 8. www.twilightconcertsoconomowoc.com

Village Nites on the Green: 7-8:30 p.m., Greendale Gazebo Park, 5710 Broad St., Greendale. Greendale Community Band, June 16; Brett Gaertner, June 23; Keith Minikel, June 30; German Band, July 14; Greendale Community Band, July 21; Lenny Szweic, July 28; Greendale Community Band, Aug. 4 and Aug. 18. gpr.greendale.k12.wi.us/gazebo-park

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Free outdoor music concerts in the Milwaukee area for summer 2024