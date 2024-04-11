Frankie Valli granted restraining order against oldest son after repeated threats

NEW YORK — Four Seasons frontman Frankie Valli and his younger son Emilio were granted temporary restraining orders Tuesday against Valli’s oldest son, Francesco, amid allegations of repeated threats.

The TRO was approved for the Newark, New Jersey, native, 89, and 29-year-old Emilio, after the latter filed a request on April 8.

According to the filing obtained by TMZ, 36-year-old Francesco is accused to trying to break into his father’s property three days prior. Claiming Francesco has an opiate addiction, Emilio says his brother has “repeatedly physically threatened to harm or kill” both him and their father, per People.

The alleged threats are said to be “part of a pattern for the past several months,” which Emilio claims “escalated” after Francesco was financially cut off by the Grammy nominee.

Since then, the “House Bunny” actor has stolen and sold Valli’s property, according to Emilio.

As a result of the order, Francesco has been barred from contacting his father or brother and been ordered to stay at least 100 yards from their homes, vehicles and places of business, according to People. A hearing is set for April 29.

Valli “is saddened by these unfortunate events and appreciates that his privacy will be respected as he works out these family issues,” a rep for Valli told People.

Francesco, Emilio and the latter’s twin brother, Brando, are all from Valli’s third marriage to Randy Clohessy, from whom he split in 2004.

The musical icon was also father to stepdaughter Celia, from his first marriage to Mary Mandel. Celia tragically died in 1980 when she fell off a fire escape. The former couple also shared daughters Antonia and Francine, the latter of whom fatally overdosed six months after Celia’s death.