Ford Bronco Used in Infamous O.J. Simpson Police Chase Will Be Sold: Report

Courtesy of the Alcatraz East Museum O.J. Simpson's Ford Bronco

The owners of the infamous white Ford Bronco used in O.J. Simpson’s 1994 police chase say they're selling the vehicle, according to a new report.



Less than a week after Simpson died at the age of 76, the current owners of the vehicle told former ESPN reporter Darren Rovell’s new Cllct.com that they plan to sell the Bronco.



The Bronco became one of the most well-known in American history after Simpson’s slow-speed car chase on June 17, 1994, through Los Angeles captured the nation’s attention. About 95 million viewers were glued to their television screens as the chase was broadcast on multiple networks, four days after Simpson’s ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman were found stabbed to death outside of her Los Angeles home.

The Bronco, which Simpson sat in the back of while his close friend and former teammate Al Cowlings drove, has most recently been on loan at the Alcatraz East Crime Museum in Pigeon Forge, Tenn., and on display since 2016.

Peter Read Miller/Sports Illustrated via Getty View of white Ford Bronco being driven by Al Cowling on Interstate 405. Former NFL running back O.J. Simpson hiding in the car after failing to turn himself in for the murder of his ex-wife in 1994

The car was originally owned by Cowlings, who is now 76. Currently, two of Cowlings' friends and Simpson’s former agent Michael Gilbert co-own the vehicle and told Cllct.com they plan to sell the car.



Ted Soqui/Sygma via Getty The white Ford Bronco, driven by Al Cowlings, carrying fugitive murder suspect O.J. Simpson, during a 90-minute slow-speed car chase June 17, 1994 on the 405 freeway in Los Angeles, California.

The co-owners claimed they planned to sell the car in 2024 no matter what, because this June marks the 30th anniversary of the car chase. However, they noted the disgraced former NFL star's death likely increased public interest in the vehicle.

Simpson was acquitted of Brown and Goldman’s murders in October 1995. More than a decade later, in 2008, Simpson was convicted and sentenced to prison for felony armed robbery and kidnapping. He died on April 10 following a cancer diagnosis.

“Before O.J. passed, we had always thought this was going to be the year we were going to sell because it’s the 30th anniversary,” Gilbert told the website. “Who knows if we are all going to be around for the 35th or the 40th?”



Jason Bean/Pool via Bloomberg O.J. Simpson in 2017

The co-owners told Cllct.com the latest offer they received for the car was $750,000 but are now looking for “at least $1.5 million,” according to the site.

"I think it's one of those vehicles that most people have heard of," the Alcatraz East Crime Museum’s museum artifacts and programs manager Ally Pennington recently told PEOPLE. "Most people remember the chase happening. And so it's one of those artifacts that typically people have memories attached to. They remember where they were when the chase was happening and when they televised it."

Read the original article on People.