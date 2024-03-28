Florence Pugh Shares Tour of ‘Thunderbolts’ Set and Previews Yelena’s Combat Suit

Florence Pugh is back on a Marvel set. The actress shared a behind-the-scenes tour of the Atlanta set where she is currently filming the upcoming Thunderbolts on Wednesday.

“Hey guys, how are you doing? I know I’ve dropped off for a little bit, but that’s partially because I was whisked off to Atlanta to shoot a movie that I’m not really supposed to talk about,” Pugh said in a video posted to Instagram. “But I can show you things, sneakily, as long as you don’t tell anyone…I can show you a sneak peek of the set.”

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Pugh plays assassin Yelena Belova in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Her character first appeared in 2021’s Black Widow and later in the Disney+ series Hawkeye.

In her video, Pugh appears in costume, lifting the camera to show off Yelena’s suit and then moving to reveal several of the structures under construction for Thunderbolts. She also speaks with director Jake Schreier.

“I don’t even think you’re supposed to be doing this,” Schreier tells Pugh when she pans to a playback monitor and reveals Yelena in a fighting stance.

Pugh’s video also included a glimpse of a crew member’s chair, and eagle-eyed fans are now also curious why the Thunderbolts title appears printed with an asterisk.

The Thunderbolts Marvel comics tell the tangled story of a group of villains, though plot details of the movie adaptation remain scarce. Earlier reports included new roles for Steven Yeun and Ayo Edebiri, in addition to returning Marvel stars Sebastian Stan, Hannah John-Kamen, Wyatt Russell, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, David Harbour and Olga Kurylenko, but both Yeun and Edebiri exited the project earlier this year. Top Gun: Maverick‘s Lewis Pullman and Drive Away Dolls star Geraldine Viswanathan replaced the two actors.

The film’s production was delayed by last summer’s writers and actors strikes, and is currently set for release on July 25, 2025.

Best of The Hollywood Reporter