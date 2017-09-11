'Flip or Flop' star Tarek El Moussa's perfect reaction to the question of whether he'll remarry

Tarek El Moussa, pictured here in 2016, isn’t thinking about settling down again following his split with wife and co-star Christina El Moussa. He’s focused on fatherhood and work. He’s not focused on drama. (Photo: Sylvain Gaboury/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Having your divorce play out in the tabloids would put a lot of people off marriage, so how about Tarek El Moussa?

The Flip or Flop star stopped by Yahoo on Monday for a Facebook Live chat — and of course the conversation included life after Christina, his wife, co-star, and the mom of his two kids, whom he’s still working with on their HGTV show (as well as a new, second show, Chi-Town Flip) despite their uncoupling. She’s very publicly moved on by rekindling a romance with an ex (it’s a “spiritual” connection, she recently said). As for Tarek, he’s not operating at the same breakneck speed.

When we brought up the M word — asking if he’d ever consider marriage again — his expression was pretty priceless. There was a little of this:

View photos Here was Tarek El Moussa’s initial reaction to whether he’d get married again. (Image: Yahoo Celebrity) More

And, even better, a little of that:

View photos We feel ya, Tarek! (Image: Yahoo Celebrity) More

Here’s what he told us: “Huh – big word,” he said with a laugh. “You know — I’m just enjoying life right now and having a good time. There’s no one I’m exclusively dating, but I’m hanging out and having fun — just kind of living the single life, which I haven’t done in a very long time.”

He continued, “When it comes to marriage, maybe one day.”

Maybe marriage, but probably no to having more kids, added Tarek, who is raising Taylor, 6, and Brayden, 2, with Christina. “I think I’m done with kids,” he shared. “I love my boy, I love my girl, and based on all the things I want to do with them, I don’t know if I would have time for more kids.”

Tarek is focused on his family:

















Tarek spoke more about being a dad, his fancy new single-dad pad, and of course continuing to work with Christina after their high-profile split. On that topic, he said, “We have a job to do; we’ve been doing this job for a very long time, and we enjoy it. We do it for our family. We do it for many different reasons. So we’re professional.” But it still seems there are things they are working out. When we asked how they deal with issues as they arise in their post-split world — for example, Christina’s recently saying in an interview that Tarek “had jealousy” toward her new boyfriend, Doug Spedding, with whom she was in a relationship before she married Tarek — he called things like that “absurd.”

“Can I say it: No comment?” Tarek, ever the good sport, replied. “Can I do that — plead the Fifth? It’s absolutely absurd, but I’ll plead the Fifth.”

Catch our whole interview with Tarek El Moussa here:

Read more from Yahoo Celebrity: