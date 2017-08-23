Christina El Moussa explains her spiritual reconnection with new boyfriend: 'It just felt right'

Christina and Tarek El Moussa are currently filming the seventh season of the popular HGTV series Flip or Flop. But the co-stars also going through a highly publicized divorce.

While their family works at moving on, Christina has found love again and is now officially dating 55-year-old businessman and former car-dealership owner Doug Spedding.

The two dated very briefly, for just about two months, before Christina met Tarek. But fate stepped in 12 years later, when they ran into each other at a hockey game. She explained their rekindled romance in a new interview with Good Housekeeping.

“I’m very spiritual, and I believe in things happening for a reason. I had it in my head, and it’d never been in my head before, that I was going to run into him that night. We crossed paths as we were walking down the hallway, and I was just like, I knew it,” she said.

Christina admitted that after their third date, “it just felt right.” But Tarek wasn’t exactly thrilled that Christina had gotten back together with her former beau.

“Doug was very successful, and Tarek had some jealousy toward Doug. And I don’t care if it’s out there. It’s true,” she confessed.

The 34-year-old also credited her boyfriend for inspiring her to be a better communicator. She said, “If something is on my mind, you’re gonna know. Because Tarek and I lost that communication, completely, and it’s so hard to get it back once it’s gone.”

Despite the ups and downs of fame, Christina is looking forward to this new chapter in life. She said: “I feel very happy, calm and clear. It’s my life and it’s wide open.”

