Billie Eilish's brother Finneas defends Demi Lovato after she's slammed for anti-Trump song

Finneas is a big fan of Demi Lovato’s just released political song “Commander in Chief,” which she performed Wednesday at the Billboard Music Awards, and it’s not just because he produced and co-wrote it.

The musician and older brother of Billie Eilish commended Lovato for speaking so candidly about her political beliefs when she has so many fans. The lyrics don’t ever name President Donald Trump, but it’s clearly him. In the chorus, she sings, “Commander in Chief, honestly/If I did the things you do, I couldn’t sleep/Seriously, do you even know the truth?/We’re in a state of crisis, people are dying/While you line your pockets deep/Commander in Chief/How does it feel to still be able to breathe?” When she announced it, she encouraged others to vote.

Finneas (full name Finneas O’Connell) wrote on Instagram, “I think people underestimate the bravery it takes to put out a song like this when your platform is as large as Demi’s is. But I’m sure if you asked her, she’d tell you it was her responsibility.”

He called her “wildly talented” and said collaborating on “Commander in Chief” was an honor.

Lovato was the subject of some internet hate when she unveiled her song Tuesday, with people commenting that she should “stay out of politics.”

In response to one such message, Lovato wrote, “You do understand as a celebrity, I have a right to political views as well? Or did you forget that we aren’t just around to entertain people our entire lives..that we are citizens of the same country and we are humans with opinions as well? The difference between me and the type of artist you WANT and EXPECT me to be, (but I’m sorry honey that will never BE me) I literally don’t care if this ruins my career,” she wrote. “This isn’t about that.”

