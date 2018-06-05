More financial woes for Tori Spelling: She's on the list of California's top tax delinquents

Tori Spelling has made it onto another list, but this certainly isn’t one we’d consider an A list. The 45-year-old reality star and her husband, Dean McDermott, are included in this year’s roundup of the top 500 delinquent California taxpayers.

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott at the Paddington 2 premiere after-party on Jan. 6 in L.A. (Photo: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Spelling and McDermott, 51, reportedly owe $282,654.92 to the state in personal taxes. The top 500 amounts owed range from a high of about $266 million to the lowest amount of about $192,000.

The State of California Franchise Tax Board is “required by law to post this information at least twice annually,” according to details on its website. Delinquent taxpayers are notified by certified mail that they will be on the list and are removed when their cases are resolved.

Spelling and her husband have a history of money problems, which the actress admitted to in her 2013 memoir, Spelling It Like It Is, blaming her exceedingly wealthy upbringing — as well as a fondness for dabbling in real estate with varied levels of success — as a huge obstacle to learning how to live more simply.

The couple was slapped with a tax lien in 2016, which amounted to $259,108.23 for unpaid state taxes from 2014. In January of that year, she was also sued by credit card company American Express for failing to pay a balance of nearly $40K from 2015.

Spelling and McDermott are by no means the only celebrities on this particular disreputable list. Comedian Chris Tucker is identified by the tax board as owing $1.2 million, singer Macy Gray (under her name Natalie Hinds) owing $241,000, and rapper Xzibit (under his name Alvin Joiner) owing $232K. Famed Motown songwriter Lamont Dozier overshadows all of them, however, with an alleged $3.6 million hanging over his head.

