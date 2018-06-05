Welfare checks. Drug allegations. How things between Janet Jackson and ex Wissam Al Mana turned nasty (updated)

Conscious uncoupling doesn’t work for everyone — just ask Janet Jackson.

The superstar singer called police on Saturday to do a welfare check on her son, Eissa, with her estranged husband, billionaire Wissam Al Mana. The good news is that authorities found that the 17-month-old was safe in his father’s care at the Nobu hotel in Malibu, People magazine reported. TMZ reported that Jackson apparently was worried that her ex may have been using drugs around the toddler. Janet Jackson’s brother Randy Jackson told Entertainment Tonight that a nanny called Janet Jackson in a panic over Al Mana’s allegedly “aggressive” behavior. However, the Los Angeles County sheriff’s office told The Blast there “was zero suspicion of drugs being used.” The office was confused as to “why Janet Jackson made the allegation” in the first place.

A day later, The Blast reported that the dispute stemmed from wi-fi access. A nanny for Eissa was upset when Al Mana refused to give her with the hotel room’s wireless password — a must for staying in touch with Janet. That left the caretaker “unable to do her job and stay in communication during an instance when it was very necessary,” a source told People. But their problems run deeper than WiFi. Another insider told People that that their “cultural differences” led to the end of their marriage and is contributing to their co-parenting troubles because “they have very different ideas about how to raise Eissa.”

Drug accusations, fights over Wi-Fi, police intervention — the relationship between Jackson and Al Mana clearly isn’t in a good place. We look back at how things went so sideways between the once happy couple…

April 2010: Janet Jackson meets the mega-rich Qatari businessman who co-runs the Al Mana Group. They quietly begin seeing each other.

September 2010: They go public during Paris Fashion Week.

Janet Jackson and Wissam Al Mana attend the Roberto Cavalli 40th anniversary party in Paris on Sept. 29, 2010. (Photo: Michel Dufour/WireImage)

November 2010: Wissam Al Mana tells VMAN magazine,“I don’t date Janet Jackson. She is my girlfriend; there is a difference. She is a very special and talented woman who never ceases to amaze me.”

November 2011: Jackson tells Harper’s Bazaar Arabia, “We have a deep bond, a deep connection.” He chimes in, “I’m fortunate enough to be dating my dream woman.”

February 2013: Jackson and Al Mana announce in a statement to Entertainment Tonight that “the rumors regarding an extravagant wedding are simply not true. Last year we were married in a quiet, private, and beautiful ceremony.”

Wissam Al Mana and Janet Jackson attend the Giorgio Armani fashion show during Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2013/14 on Feb. 25, 2013, in Milan. (Photo: Venturelli/WireImage)