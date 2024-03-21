Filipino Star Lovi Poe Joins Adam Beach In Movie From ‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ Producer & Director Garry A. Brown

EXCLUSIVE: Filipino actress and singer Lovi Poe (Seasons) is joining Adam Beach (Windtalkers) in the untitled Paul Fullerton project produced and directed by Garry A. Brown (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.).

The movie, which is due to shoot in Dallas, Texas later this year, is based on the true story of Paul Fullerton (Beach), a decorated Native American fire captain whose life is turned upside down when a career-ending accident draws him into marijuana and a collision course with the local district attorney and his small group of rogue police.

In 2016, Fullerton and his wife Marie’s (Poe) home was raided by a multi-agency task force and the couple was unjustly accused of selling and distributing marijuana. Aspects of the case are still going through the court process today.

Brown, who is best known for producing and directing on multiple seasons of shows Prison Break and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., will serve as the producer. Paul Fullerton will serve as executive producer. Robert Paschall Jr. and Sasha Yelaun will produce the feature along with Brown.

Poe’s latest film Seasons played for three weeks in Netflix’s Global Top 10. She’ll next be seen in the late Bill Kenwright’s feature film My Sister’s Bones, alongside Olga Kurlyenko and Anna Friel, and has recently finished filming indie film Bad Man with Seann William Scott.

Producer Paschall’s latest producing project, My Dead Friend Zoe, starring Sonequa Martin-Green, Natalie Morales, and Ed Harris, premiered at SXSW earlier this month and scored the festival’s Narrative Spotlight Audience Award.

Poe is represented by SMS, Death Wish Entertainment, and Myman Greenspan.

