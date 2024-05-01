"Farting up a storm": "The View" airs out rumors that Trump is letting it rip in court

In a recent segment of “The View,” cohost Sunny Hostin ripped Donald Trump for rumors that he's been passing gas in court during his hush-money trial.

“He’s just losing it. He’s farting up a storm in the courtroom. Everyone’s writing about that,” Hostin said. “He’s probably just horrified about that. He’s sitting there falling asleep. He’s now Sleepy Don. There’s no Sleepy Joe anymore.”

“They need to get him some Imodium,” Joy Behar chimed in.

Cohost Sara Haines, who called Trump “crazy,” said that the image of the former president sitting peacefully in court may help his image.

“But he’s sitting in a courtroom farting,” Hostin rebutted.

This isn’t the first time that “The View” took up the issue of passing gas, previously installing coasters after an incident involving a fart-like sound interrupted a broadcast.

"We get blamed for dropping gas, when in fact it's a cup," Whoopi Goldberg said in 2023, after Haines placed her cup down and made a distinctive sound.

Discussing Trump’s candidacy, Hostin had harsh words for the Republican party’s choice to nominate him a third time.

“I am so shocked that the Republican party has a nominee who is former one-term, twice-impeached, indicted with 88 criminal charges, and found liable for sexual abuse,” Hostin said.

“He’s tied with Joe Biden – it makes no sense,” cohost Alyssa Farah Griffin, a Trump White House alum, added.