Fans Think Miley Cyrus Sent Liam Hemsworth a Message in Her New Song With Ariana Grande and Lana Del Rey

Miley Cyrus, Ariana Grande, and Lana Del Rey's big Charlie's Angels collab came out last night, "Don't Call Me Angel," ahead of the movie's release on November 15. The song acts as a feminist anthemâ€”and fans believe it could contain a not-so-subtle message to Cyrus' ex-husband Liam Hemsworth. Grande, Del Rey, and Cyrus co-wrote the song with McKay and ALMA.
Fans pointed out on Twitter that Hemsworth used to always call Cyrus his little angel on his Instagram. Cyrus' verse in the song takes aim at that pet name. She sings, "Don't call me angel when I'm a mess / Don't call me angel when I get undressed / You know I, I don't like that, boy / Uh, I make my money, and I write the checks / So say my name with a little respect." They also noted that she appears to be beating up a man who looks a little like Hemsworth during her segment. Coincidence or easter egg, you be the judge.
Regardless of whether or not Hemsworth inspired the song (he and Cyrus had separated privately before they shared the news publicly), the music video is a fun watch. See it below and then read the lyrics for the song, via Genius, and make what you will of their greater meaning.
Chorus: Ariana Grande and Miley Cyrus
Boy, don't call me angel
You ainâ€™t got me right
Don't call me angel
You can't pay my price
Ainâ€™t from no Heaven
Yeah, you heard me right (Yeah, you heard me)
Even though you know we fly (Though you know we)
Don't call me angel
Verse 1: Miley Cyrus
Uh, don't call me angel when I'm a mess
Don't call me angel when I get undressed
You know I, I don't like that, boy
Uh, I make my money, and I write the checks
So say my name with a little respect
All my girls successful, and you're just our guest
Pre-Chorus: Miley Cyrus
Do I really need to say it?
Do I need to say it again, yeah?
You better stop the sweet talk
And keep your pretty mouth shut
Chorus: Ariana Grande and Miley Cyrus
Boy, don't call me angel
You ainâ€™t got me right
Donâ€™t call me angel
You can't pay my price
Ainâ€™t from no Heaven
Yeah, you heard me right (Yeah, you heard me)
Even though you know we fly (Though you know we)
Don't call me angel
Verse 2: Ariana Grande
See you here with somebody
You sizin' up my body, oh yeah
Don't you know that I bite when the sun set? Yeah
So donâ€™t you try come around me
Might work with her, but not me, oh yeah
Don't you know that I bite when the sun set?
Pre-Chorus: Ariana Grande
Keep my name out your mouth
I know what you about
So keep my name out your mouth (Oh yeah)
Chorus: Ariana Grande with Miley Cyrus and Lana Del Rey
Boy, don't call me angel
You ain't got me right
Don't call me angel
You can't pay my price
Ain't from no Heaven
Yeah, you heard me right (Yeah, you heard me)
Even though you know we fly (Though you know we)
Don't call me angel
Bridge: Lana Del Rey and Ariana Grande
I appreciate the way you watch me, I can't lie
I drop it down, I pick it up, I back it off the county line
I fell from Heaven, now I'm living like a devil
You can't get me off your mind
I appreciate the way you want me, I can't lie (Can't lie)
I drop it low, I back it up, I know you wanna think you're mine
Baby, I totally get it, you can't guess so
You can't get me off your mind
We in it together, but don't call me angel
Chorus: Ariana Grande with Miley Cyrus and Lana Del Rey
Boy, don't call me angel
You ain't got me right
Don't call me angel
You can't pay my price
Ain't from no Heaven
Yeah, you heard me right (Yeah, you heard me)
Even though you know we fly (Though you know we)
Don't call me angel
Outro: Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, and Lana Del Rey
Yeah, you heard me
Angel
Don't call me angel (Yeah, you heard me)
Don't call me angel
