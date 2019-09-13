    Fans Think Miley Cyrus Sent Liam Hemsworth a Message in Her New Song With Ariana Grande and Lana Del Rey

    Alyssa Bailey
    Photo credit: YouTube

    Miley Cyrus, Ariana Grande, and Lana Del Rey's big Charlie's Angels collab came out last night, "Don't Call Me Angel," ahead of the movie's release on November 15. The song acts as a feminist anthemâ€”and fans believe it could contain a not-so-subtle message to Cyrus' ex-husband Liam Hemsworth. Grande, Del Rey, and Cyrus co-wrote the song with McKay and ALMA.

    Fans pointed out on Twitter that Hemsworth used to always call Cyrus his little angel on his Instagram. Cyrus' verse in the song takes aim at that pet name. She sings, "Don't call me angel when I'm a mess / Don't call me angel when I get undressed / You know I, I don't like that, boy / Uh, I make my money, and I write the checks / So say my name with a little respect." They also noted that she appears to be beating up a man who looks a little like Hemsworth during her segment. Coincidence or easter egg, you be the judge.

    Photo credit: YouTube

    Regardless of whether or not Hemsworth inspired the song (he and Cyrus had separated privately before they shared the news publicly), the music video is a fun watch. See it below and then read the lyrics for the song, via Genius, and make what you will of their greater meaning.

    Chorus: Ariana Grande and Miley Cyrus

    Boy, don't call me angel

    You ainâ€™t got me right

    Don't call me angel

    You can't pay my price

    Ainâ€™t from no Heaven

    Yeah, you heard me right (Yeah, you heard me)

    Even though you know we fly (Though you know we)

    Don't call me angel

    Verse 1: Miley Cyrus

    Uh, don't call me angel when I'm a mess

    Don't call me angel when I get undressed

    You know I, I don't like that, boy

    Uh, I make my money, and I write the checks

    So say my name with a little respect

    All my girls successful, and you're just our guest

    Pre-Chorus: Miley Cyrus

    Do I really need to say it?

    Do I need to say it again, yeah?

    You better stop the sweet talk

    And keep your pretty mouth shut

    Chorus: Ariana Grande and Miley Cyrus

    Boy, don't call me angel

    You ainâ€™t got me right

    Donâ€™t call me angel

    You can't pay my price

    Ainâ€™t from no Heaven

    Yeah, you heard me right (Yeah, you heard me)

    Even though you know we fly (Though you know we)

    Don't call me angel

    Verse 2: Ariana Grande

    See you here with somebody

    You sizin' up my body, oh yeah

    Don't you know that I bite when the sun set? Yeah

    So donâ€™t you try come around me

    Might work with her, but not me, oh yeah

    Don't you know that I bite when the sun set?

    Pre-Chorus: Ariana Grande

    Keep my name out your mouth

    I know what you about

    So keep my name out your mouth (Oh yeah)

    Chorus: Ariana Grande with Miley Cyrus and Lana Del Rey

    Boy, don't call me angel

    You ain't got me right

    Don't call me angel

    You can't pay my price

    Ain't from no Heaven

    Yeah, you heard me right (Yeah, you heard me)

    Even though you know we fly (Though you know we)

    Don't call me angel

    Bridge: Lana Del Rey and Ariana Grande

    I appreciate the way you watch me, I can't lie

    I drop it down, I pick it up, I back it off the county line

    I fell from Heaven, now I'm living like a devil

    You can't get me off your mind

    I appreciate the way you want me, I can't lie (Can't lie)

    I drop it low, I back it up, I know you wanna think you're mine

    Baby, I totally get it, you can't guess so

    You can't get me off your mind

    We in it together, but don't call me angel

    Chorus: Ariana Grande with Miley Cyrus and Lana Del Rey

    Boy, don't call me angel

    You ain't got me right

    Don't call me angel

    You can't pay my price

    Ain't from no Heaven

    Yeah, you heard me right (Yeah, you heard me)

    Even though you know we fly (Though you know we)

    Don't call me angel

    Outro: Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, and Lana Del Rey

    Yeah, you heard me

    Angel

    Don't call me angel (Yeah, you heard me)

    Don't call me angel

