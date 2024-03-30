Famous birthdays for March 30: Ian Ziering, Justin Moore

Ian Ziering arrives for the iHeartRadio Music Festival at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on September 20, 2019. The actor turns 60 on March 30. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI

March 30 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries.

They include:

-- Spanish painter Francisco Jose de Goya in 1746

-- German chemist Robert Bunsen, inventor of the Bunsen gas burner, in 1811

-- English author Anna Sewell in 1820

Simone Ashley attends the Versace FW23 Show at the Pacific Design Center in Los Angeles on March 9. The actor turns 29 on March 30. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

-- Civil War spy Mary Elizabeth Bowser in 1839

-- English social reformer Charles Booth in 1840

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos arrive for the 92nd annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on February 9, 2020. Consuelos turns 53 on March 30. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Dutch painter Vincent van Gogh in 1853

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- Irish dramatist Sean O'Casey in 1880

-- Philanthropist Brooke Astor in 1902

-- Singer Frankie Laine in 1913

-- TV host Peter Marshall in 1926 (age 98)

-- Actor Richard Dysart in 1929

-- Actor John Astin in 1930 (age 94)

-- Actor Warren Beatty in 1937 (age 87)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Jerry Lucas in 1940 (age 84)

-- Rock musician Graeme Edge in 1941

-- British blues/rock guitarist Eric Clapton in 1945 (age 79)

-- Actor Robbie Coltrane in 1950

-- Actor Paul Reiser in 1957 (age 67)

-- Rapper MC Hammer, born Stanley Burrell, in 1962 (age 62)

-- Singer Tracy Chapman in 1964 (age 60)

-- Actor Ian Ziering in 1964 (age 60)

-- Television commentator Piers Morgan in 1965 (age 59)

-- Singer Celine Dion in 1968 (age 56)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- Actor Mark Consuelos in 1971 (age 53)

-- Singer Norah Jones in 1979 (age 45)

-- Actor Katy Mixon in 1981 (age 43)

-- Country singer Justin Moore in 1984 (age 40)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- Actor Tessa Ferrer in 1986 (age 38)

-- Country singer Thomas Rhett in 1990 (age 34)

-- Actor Simone Ashley in 1995 (age 29)

-- Actor Gideon Adlon in 1997 (age 27)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI