Fact Check: Rumor Says Meghan Markle Made a 'Heartbreaking' Announcement, Leaving British Royal Family 'Furious.' Here's the Truth

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, made a "heartbreaking" announcement in April 2024, making the British royal family "furious."

Rating: False

In late April 2024, a Facebook ad told users of "heartbreaking" news about Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex — better known to the public as Meghan Markle. However, this ad was misleading and false, which is not exactly a surprise for rumors about the British royal family. Also, this particular rumor included a unique and dangerous wrinkle: a scam.

The Facebook ad about "heartbreaking" news led to an article on the website jihoon.icu, which displayed a logo for a fake publication named "Entertainment Today Insider News." The headline read, "Meghan Markle's Wedding Bombshell... Royal Family Furious!"

A Facebook ad claimed there was heartbreaking news about Meghan the Duchess of Sussex, better known as Meghan Markle, but it all led to a scam for Derm La Fleur Deluxe Anti-Aging Serum.

The article falsely claimed the duchess had involvement with a product named Derm La Fleur Deluxe Anti-Aging Serum. It also said she signed a deal with "Shark Tank" TV-show investor Lori Greiner and planned to promote the product on the QVC TV shopping network. None of this was true.

The scam article was originally written in 2018. It claimed several celebrities including Barbara Walters — who died in 2022 — endorsed the product. The article also made false mentions of involvement from famous women including Vanna White, Sherri Shepherd, Rosie O'Donnell and Meredith Vieira.

Links in the scam article led to a product-purchase page on getdermlafleurdeluxe.com. The fine print on the website mentioned product orders include subscription charges of more than $100 a month. The website also claimed "scientists, doctors and celebrities" were "buzzing" about the product but did not mention any names, and falsely claimed it was accepted by the National Eczema Association. A product search on the National Eczema Association's website found no mention of Derm La Fleur Deluxe Anti-Aging Serum.

Further searches for information about the skincare product found Derm La Fleur Deluxe Anti-Aging Serum had an "F" rating and a 1.41 out of 5 customer review score on the Better Business Bureau website.

Snopes advises readers to speak with a medical professional — in this case a dermatologist — instead of believing in questionable and scammy claims in social media ads that lead to pricy creams and supplements.

