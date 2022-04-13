Ezra Miller update: Couple drops restraining order against 'Flash,' 'Fantastic Beasts' star following Hawaii arrest

A couple has dropped a restraining order against actor Ezra Miller. (Photo: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

A Hawaii couple has dropped a temporary restraining order against Justice League star Ezra Miller, two weeks after filing it. They had claimed that the actor threatened and harassed them, and a hearing had been set for Wednesday.

The couple had alleged in their complaint that Miller, who is nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns, "burst into the bedroom of the petitioner(s) and threatened" them. The actor, best known as the Flash in the DC Extended Universe as well as playing Credence in the Fantastic Beasts franchise, allegedly said to the male, "I will bury you and your slut wife," before taking bank cards, a passport, a social security card, a driver's license and a wallet.

Radar Online had earlier reported that Miller was staying at the couple's home after meeting one of them at a nearby farmer's market in Hawaii. Sources told the outlet that, when Miller was arrested at a local karaoke bar for disorderly conduct and harassment after grabbing the microphone from a woman who was singing and lunging at a man throwing darts on March 27, the couple bailed the actor out on a $500 bond. When the three went back to the couple's home afterward is when the confrontation allegedly happened with Miller.

The couple's request that the restraining order be dropped was reportedly granted April 11.

Miller still faces legal trouble in the Aloha State, both for the karaoke incident and for a traffic violation they're accused of — specifically, obstructing a highway on the day before they were arrested. Hearings for both cases have been set for April 26, after Miller's legal team successfully requested to have them postponed from an earlier date. According to the Associated Press, Miller's lawyer Frances Alcain said Miller and prosecutors are in "prenegotiations" for a deal in both cases.

In addition to the legal woes, Miller is also facing repercussions in their career. On March 30, executives at Warner Bros. reportedly met for an emergency meeting, in which they decided to pause any of Miller's future appearances in both the DCEU and Fantastic Beasts series. Still, Miller appears in Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, opening Friday in the United States, and leads The Flash movie, scheduled for June 23, 2023.

Yahoo Entertainment has reached out to Miller for comment.