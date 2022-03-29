‘Flash’ Star Ezra Miller Arrested for Disorderly Conduct and Harassment in Hawaii

Ezra Miller, who stars in the upcoming DC film “The Flash” and April’s “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore,” was arrested by law enforcement in Hilo, Hawaii on Monday morning. Miller was charged for disorderly conduct and harassment after an incident at a bar.

According to a post by the Hawai’i County Police Department, South Hilo officers responded to a report of a disorderly bar patron on Sunday evening at 11:30 p.m. Police determined that the agitator had become unruly while other patrons sang karaoke and had begun “yelling obscenities.” Miller then “grabbed the microphone from a 23-year-old woman singing karaoke and later lunged at a 32-year-old man playing darts.”

3-28-22 Vermont Visitor Arrested for Disorderly Conduct and Harassment in Hilo https://t.co/12RMQ3eckH — Hawaii Police Department (Official Site) (@Hawaii_Police) March 29, 2022

Miller was arrested and charged on offenses of disorderly conduct and harassment. Bail was set at $500, which Miller provided, with law enforcement subsequently releasing them from custody.

Variety has reached out to Hilo law enforcement, as well as representatives for Miller and Warner Bros., though no parties could be immediately reached for comment.

In 2020, footage that appeared to depict Miller choking a woman in a bar in Iceland surfaced online. Sources close to the situation described the situation as a serious altercation which led to Miller being escorted off the premises by staff.

Miller’s arrest comes at an inopportune time for Warner Bros., as the performer plays a key role in its upcoming “Harry Potter” spin-off film, “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore,” which is set to begin its global theatrical rollout in April.

Miller also plays Barry Allen, also known as the Flash, in the studio’s ongoing slate of DC films. After appearing in “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice,” “Justice League” and “Zack Snyder’s Justice League,” Miller will marquee their own DC film with “The Flash.” Principal photography has been completed on the solo film, which is set to hit theaters on June 23, 2023.

Miller was recently featured during Sunday evening’s Academy Awards broadcast. “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” won in the newly introduced Oscars cheer moment category, which was determined by fan votes through online avenues. A sequence described as “The Flash Enters the Speed Force” was voted the most cheer-worthy moment through online polls ahead of the show, with footage from Miller’s showcase in the film being featured during the Oscars broadcast.

