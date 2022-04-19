'The Flash' and 'Fantastic Beasts' star Ezra Miller arrested for 2nd time in 3 weeks in Hawaii

The legal woes for actor Ezra Miller continue.

On Tuesday, Miller, who plays the Flash in the DC Extended Universe, in films such as Justice League and Suicide Squad, and TV's The Arrow, and also portrays Credence Barebone in the Fantastic Beasts movies, was arrested just after 1 a.m. It was the second time in roughly three weeks that Miller, who is nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns, ran into legal trouble in Hawaii.

According to the Hawaii Police Department, this time Miller was apprehended for an alleged second-degree assault at a residence in Pahoa. Officers say Miller "became irate" after being asked to leave a private gathering and threw a chair, which struck a 26-year-old woman on the head and left a half-inch cut. She declined medical treatment. However, Miller left and was arrested about 1:30 a.m. during a traffic stop nearby.

Ezra Miller has been arrested again in Hawaii. (Photo: Hawaii Police Department)

They were released about two-and-a-half hours later. The incident is still being investigated.

Yahoo Entertainment has reached out to Miller's rep for comment.

Miller was arrested March 25 in Hilo, Hawaii, on charges of disorderly conduct and harassment following an incident at a bar. Local officers said Miller had become agitated and began yelling obscenities at the other patrons. They were further accused of lunging at a man throwing darts and grabbing the microphone from a woman singing karaoke. They were released after paying $500 in bail. Radar Online reported that a local couple Miller had met at a farmer's market retrieved them and let them stay at their home. But that ended badly, too, after Miller allegedly stormed into their bedroom and threatened them. Miller was also accused of taking some of their belongings: a passport, a wallet, bank cards, a social security card and a driver's license. The couple had petitioned for a temporary restraining order against the actor, but dropped it two weeks later.

In addition, Miller is accused of obstructing a highway the day before that first arrest.

The Associated Press reported when the restraining order was dismissed that Miller's attorney and prosecutors were working on a deal in both cases.

Miller's off-screen activities have caused quite the headache at Warner Bros., the company behind both Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, which arrived in U.S. theaters on April 15, and The Flash, set for June 23, 2023. Execs reportedly held an emergency meeting on March 30, where they decided to pause further Miller appearances in the DCEU.