Eva Longoria is expecting her first child, with husband Jose Bastón

Jose “Pepe” Bastón and Eva Longoria attend the amfAR Gala Cannes 2017 on May 25. (Photo: Dave Benett/WireImage for amfAR)

Eva Longoria and her husband, José “Pepe” Bastón, are expecting big things in 2018. The 42-year-old actress/producer is pregnant with her first child, a baby boy, her rep confirms to Yahoo.

Bastón has three older children from a previous marriage — two teens and an adult daughter — all of whom Longoria seems to adore.

“They’ve been such a gift in my life,” the star of next year’s Overboard reboot told People in December 2015. “I don’t feel like we are lacking because we don’t have a baby.”

She added, “We are fulfilled. If there is anything else to come, it would be icing on the cake.”

Longoria and Bastón married in July 2016 in a lavish wedding with 200 guests, including her close friends Victoria Beckham and Mario Lopez.

Bastón, the former head of Latin American media company Televisa, began romancing Longoria in late 2013. The pair revealed plans to marry in December 2015.

People speculated that Longoria was pregnant in April, when she wore a bikini on the beach. Longoria responded with a message to her fans on Snapchat: “Everybody is saying I’m pregnant and I’m not,” she said. “I was just lactose intolerant apparently. I just had to share because my whole family is calling me asking if I’m pregnant. Yes, I look pregnant, but it was just a ball of cheese, a ball of cheese in my stomach. But seriously, I looked so fat, but you know what? That happens to people. Everybody gets bloated. I’m not bloated today, but this is pre-pancake. I’m about to go eat a pancake.”

Now it’s definitely more than a pancake.

