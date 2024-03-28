Entertaining ‘White Chip’ uses heart and humor for recovery story at FST

It seemed almost inappropriate when an usher suggested that patrons might want to get a drink at the bar before a performance of Florida Studio Theatre’s Stage III production of “The White Chip,” Sean Daniels’ semi-autobiographical play about an alcoholic theater director’s descent to the depths before he finds the help to save his life.

You may think twice about that next adult beverage after watching this fast-moving, fascinating, harrowing and surprisingly funny story told with a serious but light-hearted touch to make the heart-wrenching moments more palatable.

We know there is a positive outcome because Daniels was able to write the play in the first place. He is now an associate artist at FST and director of the company’s new Recovery Project, which aims to use theater and the arts to help remove the stigma of addiction. Perhaps it will serve as a wake-up call to some about themselves or loved ones. But everyone can learn something while getting caught up in this theatrical telling of Daniels’ own life-experiences.

Saxon Palmer plays a theater director struggling with alcoholism while advancing in his career in Sean DanIels' autobiographical play “The White Chip” at Florida Studio Theatre.

Staged by Daniels’ long-time friend Aaron Munoz, “The White Chip” is about Steven (the playwright’s stage alter ego), who grew up Mormon and had his first beer at age 12. His chilly, distant mother is almost never seen without a glass in her hand. Over time, Steven discovered theater and he started Dad’s Garage theater company in Atlanta. He also realized how the alcohol helped loosen him up, fed his creativity and smoothed out the nervous edges when meeting donors. His charming personality helped him talk his way through the potentially worst moments, at least at first.

A couple of drinks becomes more and it just gets worse. Steven starts day drinking, coming to meetings smelling of booze or acting wobbly, yet he’s still successful enough to land a dream job (at the unnamed Actors Theatre of Louisville) where he is in line to become artistic director.

Eventually, his self-destructive patterns of excessive drinking and rationalizing his behavior get in his way. He loses his wife (who lives in California), wrecks his car and contemplates suicide before making a call that will begin to turn his life around.

Saxon Palmer, right, plays a theater director battling alcoholism, and Julia Brothers plays his chilly mother (and all the other female characters) in Sean Daniels’ “The White Chip” at Florida Studio Theatre.

The play is told in an imaginative and theatrical style without a lot of fuss. Saxon Palmer makes Steven a likable guy, who charms his way through his life, even as he makes us feel the impact of blackout periods and accidents. He speaks directly to the audience about each new situation before turning to either of his two costars who suddenly appear as different characters and act out a brief memory.

He shares the stage with two versatile actors who don a scarf, a sweater or glasses to clearly change characters. Julia Brothers plays all the women in his life, including his mother, wife and co-workers, while Michael Flood is all the men, including his father who develops Parkinson’s. At times they play the angel and devil on Steven’s shoulders, alternately chastising or encouraging him as he considers one more drink. And they work well together as a couple of older South Floridians who use a scientific approach to recovery rather than the faith-based programs that don’t seem to work for him. Flood also creates a fascinating portrait of his mother, who goes through her own significant changes.

Saxon Palmer, left, plays an alcoholic theater director, and Michael Flood plays his father and all the other male characters in Sean Daniels’ “The White Chip” at Florida Studio Theatre.

Arts Newsletter: Sign up to receive the latest news on the Sarasota area arts scene every Monday

Sarasota premieres on the schedule: Van Wezel will turn red for ‘Moulin Rouge’ musical in 2024-25 Broadway series

The title refers to the white chip that people can get at their first Alcoholics Anonymous meeting when they state their intention to get sober. Steven picks up a lot of them with each new attempt at sobriety. Each time, he makes us root for Steven, even at his worst.

It is refreshing to know that Daniels is able to be so open and free about sharing his experiences, which create both a wonderful story and entertaining theater that could do some good.

‘The White Chip’

By Sean Daniels. Directed by Aaron Munoz. Reviewed March 26. Through April 12. Florida Studio Theatre Bowne’s Lab, 1265 First St., Sarasota. $25-$46. 941-366-9000; floridastudiotheatre.org

Follow Jay Handelman on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Contact him at jay.handelman@heraldtribune.com. And please support local journalism by subscribing to the Herald-Tribune.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: ‘The White Chip’ uses heart and humor for recovery story at FST